FIS Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Notes

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced that it intends, subject to market and other considerations, to make offerings of senior notes denominated in Euro and U.S. dollars, each in multiple tranches (the "Senior Notes"). FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offerings for the repayment of short-term indebtedness incurred to finance the acquisition of Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business, with any remaining net proceeds used to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing commercial paper programs.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities International Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and TD Global Finance unlimited company are joint book-running managers for the offering of Euro-denominated Senior Notes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are joint book-running managers for the offering of U.S. dollar-denominated Senior Notes. The offerings of the Senior Notes are being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Alternatively, you may request copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of Euro-denominated Senior Notes and accompanying prospectus by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at +1 (866) 471-2526, Wells Fargo Securities International Limited toll-free at +1 (800) 645-3751, Citigroup Global Markets Limited toll-free at +1 (800) 831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities plc at +44-20 7134-2468 (for non-U.S. investors), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at +1 (212) 834-4533 (for U.S. investors) or TD Global Finance unlimited company toll-free at +1 (855) 495-9846, and copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of U.S. dollar-denominated Senior Notes and accompanying prospectus by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at +1 (866) 471-2526, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at +1 (800) 645-3751, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at +1 (800) 831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at +1 (212) 834-4533 or TD Securities (USA) LLC toll-free at +1 (855) 495-9846.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Senior Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Senior Notes will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offerings described herein are not completed, the risk that the proceeds are not able to be used for the purposes stated as a result of unforeseen circumstances and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FIS' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and FIS' other filings with the SEC.

For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos, 904.438.6438
Senior Vice President
FIS Investor Relations
georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

FIS
