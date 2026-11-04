FIS Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; Names Alexandra Brooks Interim CFO

Key Facts:
- James Kehoe to step down as Chief Financial Officer effective November 5, 2026, and to serve as a non-executive senior advisor through March 2027 to support a seamless transition.
- Alexandra (Alex) Brooks, FIS Chief Accounting Officer and former Chief Financial Officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc, named interim Chief Financial Officer effective November 5, 2026.
- The Board of Directors and CEO have initiated a comprehensive search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and will consider both internal and external candidates.
- FIS separately announced third-quarter 2026 results.
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced that James Kehoe will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 5, 2026. Kehoe will serve as a non-executive senior advisor through March 2027 to support an orderly transition of responsibilities. Kehoe will also participate in the company's third quarter 2026 earnings call today as planned.
FIS has appointed Alexandra Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective November 5, 2026. Brooks will continue to serve as Chief Accounting Officer and will work closely with Stephanie Ferris, FIS Chief Executive Officer and President. The company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which will consider both internal and external candidates.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire team, I would like to thank James for his many contributions since he joined FIS in 2023," said Ferris. "He played an instrumental role during a transformational period for our company, including the Worldpay exit and the Issuer Solutions acquisition, while sharpening our focus on disciplined capital allocation and cash generation. We are grateful for his partnership and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Ferris continued, "Alex is a former public company CFO who knows our business, our controls and our finance team well, which makes her uniquely qualified to immediately step into the role of interim CFO. Her appointment provides continuity and stability while we conduct a comprehensive search for our next CFO. Our finance organization is well equipped to continue executing our strategic and financial priorities during this transition period."
"I want to thank Stephanie, the Board and my colleagues across FIS for the opportunity to be part of this team over the past three years," said Kehoe. "FIS is well positioned for its next chapter, and I look forward to working with Alex and the finance team to ensure a seamless transition."
Brooks joined FIS as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in October 2024. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., where she was named CFO after serving as interim CFO, and earlier as Hertz's Chief Accounting Officer. Before Hertz, she held finance, accounting and audit leadership roles at Aptiv PLC, General Electric and General Motors, served as Chief Financial Officer of Champion Windows and Home Exteriors, and began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Brooks is a Certified Public Accountant.
In a separate press release issued today, FIS announced its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and updated its full-year 2026 guidance.
About FIS
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses globally. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com .
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For More Information
Ellyn Raftery
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, FIS
904.502-9942
ellyn.raftery@fisglobal.com
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georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com