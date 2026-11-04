Homeland Appoints Heida Mani as Chair of Advisory Board

Homeland Appoints Heida Mani as Chair of Advisory Board

Focused on Processing Flowsheet and Building a Secure Domestic U.S. Nickel Supply Chain

Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF) (OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Heida Mani as Chair of the Advisory Board. Ms. Mani will lead board advisory initiatives focused on guiding the strategic initiative of the Company's processing flowsheets and commercialization strategy across Homeland's portfolio of nine U.S. nickel properties in Oregon, including Cleopatra and Red Flat.

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Heida Mani, Chair of Advisory Board

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Ms. Mani is a highly accomplished metals and mining executive with over 36 years of global experience across the base and critical metal sectors, with deep specialization in nickel deposits, intermediate concentrate valuation, and processing strategies. Her extensive career encompasses the entire mine-to-market value chain-from ore characterization and processing selection to intermediate product valuation, concentrate marketing, and multi-year off-take negotiations.

Ms. Mani spent 23 years at Inco and Vale, advancing to executive leadership as Director of Markets & Industry. She has since acted as a trusted commercial and technical advisor to international mining companies and private equity firms, shaping technical marketing frameworks, product pricing models, and off-take terms across global nickel supply chains.

Ms. Mani's appointment directly aligns with Homeland's core mission to supply critical metals for the domestic North American market. With Homeland advancing its major Oregon nickel assets, including Cleopatra, recognized as the largest undeveloped historical nickel resource in the continental United States. Ms. Mani's expertise will be crucial. Working alongside executive management and our consultants, she will focus on metallurgical processing flowsheets to ensure product parameters align with U.S. domestic processing requirements, supporting critical initiatives such as the Company's binding off-take agreement with Westwin Elements Inc. for the supply of nickel concentrate.

President & Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Balch, commented: "Securing an executive of Heida's caliber to Chair our Advisory Board is a major milestone for Homeland Nickel. Heida brings an exceptional depth of experience bridging both the technical processing and commercial marketing domains of the global nickel industry. With 23 years at Inco and Vale and decades of advising producers on product strategy and off-take contracts, her track record speaks for itself. As we advance our exploration, metallurgical testing, and engineering programs across our Oregon nickel projects, Heida's guidance will be instrumental in optimizing our processing flowsheets. Her leadership will help ensure our projects produce high-value intermediate products designed to support a secure, domestic American nickel supply chainincluding our ongoing commitments under our binding off-take agreement with Westwin Elements. We are thrilled to welcome her to lead our Advisory Board."

RSU Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,200,000 restricted share units to certain directors and officers of the Company under the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan (the "LTIP"). The RSUs vest 12 months following the date of the grant and each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the LTIP.

About Homeland Nickel Inc.

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.93% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL" and on the OTCQB as SRCGF with DTC Eligibility. More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at: http://www.homelandnickel.com.

Historical Resources

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. While the Company is confident in the historical work, until such time as the technical due diligence has been completed it is not treating the historical resources as current mineral resources. Future work would then be focused on upgrading the inferred resources to measured and indicated as well as expanding the resources by tonnage as both resources are open at depth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Financing, including the maximum size thereof, the expected timing to complete the Financing, the ability to complete the Financing on the terms provided herein or at all, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Financing, the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Financing and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, changes in regulatory requirements, political and social risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, uncertainties or challenges related to mineral title in the Company's projects, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity and in particular nickel prices, delays in the development of projects, the continued availability of capital, accidents and labour disputes, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry, an inability to raise additional funding, the manner the Company uses its cash or the proceeds of an offering of the Company's securities and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Reference is made to the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322596

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