Sranan Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Research Capital

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Research Capital

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advisory agreement with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") dated October 20, 2026, pursuant to which RCC will provide the Company with certain financial advisory services for a one month term (the "Services"). The Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 532,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to RCC at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share, for an aggregate value of $39,900, in payment for the Services.

The Shares issued to RCC will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The engagement of RCC is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 600,000 Shares to certain parties in connection with the Company's previously announced option agreement with Lawatino Mining N.V. (the "Option Agreement"). For further information on the Option Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2026.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit http://www.sranangold.com.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the satisfaction or waiver of conditions; receipt of regulatory, exchange, third-party and shareholder approvals; the timing and completion of payments and equity investments; EDO's potential earn-in and qualifying expenditures; the formation and operation of the joint venture; the Company's anticipated role as operator; the use of proceeds; and exploration and evaluation of the Projects.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the parties' ability to satisfy their obligations, obtain required approvals and financing, maintain the underlying option agreements and project access, and carry out exploration programs. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Actual events and results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties, including failure to satisfy conditions or obtain approvals; EDO's election to withdraw or not complete a stage or investment; financing and market conditions; dilution; the Company's ability to meet underlying option and future joint venture funding obligations; title, permitting, access, environmental and community matters; exploration results; operational and logistical difficulties; and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that the proposed funding will be provided in full, that the earn-in will be completed, or that exploration will result in the discovery of an economically viable mineral deposit. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322576

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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