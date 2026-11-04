Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering

Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a listed issuer financing exemption offering document (the "Offering Document") in connection with a private placement offering of a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000 in gross proceeds, representing 5,555,555 and 11,111,111 Units of the Company (the "Units"), respectively, at a price of C$0.09 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of C$0.13 per Share for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause. If the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") is equal to or greater than $0.25 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to holders. In such event, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day following the date of the Acceleration Notice.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to support future exploration activities at the Company's Williams Property in BC's Toodoggone District, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, each as detailed in the Offering Document which can be accessed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.omegapacific.ca.

The Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Québec, and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada where the LIFE Offering may lawfully be made, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended, and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Subject to the rules and policies of the Exchange, the securities issuable from the sale of Units to Canadian resident subscribers will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Insiders and certain consultants who participate in the LIFE Offering would be subject to a four-month hold period in respect of securities issued pursuant to applicable policies of the Exchange.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2026, with the closing being subject to customary closing conditions, including no objections from the Exchange. The Company may pay a finder's fee to arm's length finders (each, a "Finder") who introduce participating investors to the Company in connection with the LIFE Offering, consisting of cash and finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), where permitted by applicable securities laws and the CSE. Each Finder's Warrant will have the same terms as the warrants forming part of the Units.

About Omega Pacific Resources
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jason Leikam"

Jason Leikam
CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
Tel: +1 (778) 858-8085
Email: info@omegapacific.ca
Website: www.omegapacific.ca

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "intend", "assume", "may", "will", or "could" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: (i) the Company's ability to complete the LIFE Offering on the terms described; (ii) investor interest and market conditions supporting the sale of the minimum or maximum number of Units; (iii) the timely receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; (iv) the Company's continued eligibility to rely on the listed issuer financing exemption under National Instrument 45-106; (v) the expected timing of closing and the absence of unforeseen delays; (vi) the Company's ability to execute its near-term operational and business objectives following completion of the LIFE Offering; and (vii) general economic, market, and industry conditions remaining stable enough to support the Offering and the Company's plans. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322626

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Omega Pacific Resources (CSE:OMGA)

Omega Pacific Resources

Harnessing a high-grade gold discovery with multimillion ounce potential in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region

Harnessing a high-grade gold discovery with multimillion ounce potential in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region Keep Reading...

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Investor Insight

Omega Pacific Resources is advancing a bulk tonnage gold discovery with compelling high-grade zones at its Williams Property in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region. Omega Pacific is led by an experienced team that identified and advanced early multi-million-ounce projects like Lawyers-Ranch.

Overview

Canadian mineral exploration company Omega Pacific Resources (CSE:OMGA, OTCQB:OMGPF, FSE:Q0F) is harnessing precious metals discovery within British Columbia's world-class mining districts. Its flagship asset, the Williams property, is located in the Golden Horseshoe and Toodoggone Region and boasts a bulk tonnage gold discovery with associated high-grade mineralization.

Omega Pacific made a gold discovery in its initial drill program in 2024. The discovery at the GIC gold target included results of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters and 2.16 grams per tonne gold over 96.92 meters. The company is following up with a program to expand known mineralization in summer and autumn 2026.

“WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t gold over 104 meters including 6.22 g/t gold over 18.98 meters and WM22-02 ext. returned 2.16 g/t gold over 96.92 meters including 4.6 g/t gold over 10.5 meters,” CEO Jason Leikam said, adding that mineralization is open in all directions.

Omega Pacific Resources

All four 2024 drill holes at the project’s GIC prospect intersected bulk tonnage and localized high-grade gold mineralization in multiple zones, and the 2026 exploration programs are set to focus on expanding known mineralization along a drill-confirmed 750 strike length. The company's exploration campaigns are spearheaded by a technically driven management team with a proven track record of creating immense shareholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Tier-one Mining Jurisdiction: The Williams property is located in British Columbia's highly-prospective Toodoggone region, which shares the same geological formations as the famed Golden Triangle. The Toodoggone is emerging as a premier mining camp.
  • High-Grade Discovery Success: Omega Pacific is advancing a gold discovery at the GIC gold target, where 2024 drilling intersected high-grade zones of 6.22 grams per tonne Au over 18.98 meters, within bulk-tonnage mineralization of 1.69 grams per tonne gold over 104.08 meters.
  • Multimillion-ounce District Potential: Williams’ highly prospective 11,489-hectare land package hosts multi-million-ounce potential, indicated by initial drill results. Additional targets have been identified across a 21-square-kilometer area, which represents only 18% of the property’s land area. The property is still largely underexplored.
  • Expert Management: Directed by a team with district expertise who were instrumental in the structuring, management and exploration of the nearby Lawyers-Ranch Project (5.243 million gold equivalent ounces).

Key Project

Williams Property

Located in the Toodoggone region and the heart of British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe, the Williams property is an 11,489-hectare land package that remains largely underexplored. It encompasses three key targets displaying three distinct styles of mineralization across a 21-square-kilometer footprint: GIC (orogenic gold mineralization), ROI (porphyry copper-gold mineralization) and T-Bill (epithermal gold mineralization).

Omega Pacific Resources Williams Property

“GIC sits in the right location. Stratigraphically, it is located in the Takla/Stuhini Formation. Notably, the Red Line, which represents the contact zone between the Toodoggone/Hazelton Formation and the Takla runs across the Williams Property. The Red Lins is key marker for large deposits across northern British Columbia and its presence at Williams, specifically on the GIC target, indicates we are in the right setting to locate significant gold and copper-gold systems,” said CEO Jason Leikam.

The “Red Line” is a geological mapping concept in northwest British Columbia linked to the presence of major gold deposits or copper-gold porphyry systems. It is a key tool used to find new mineral deposits.

Positioned 2.5 kilometers east of GIC is the company’s second priority target, ROI. Geophysics and surface geochemistry outline a 5-kilometer gold/copper-gold signature at ROI, featuring extensive multi-kilometer soil and rock anomalies that remain highly compelling, still untested targets.

Historically, exploration activity at the Williams property primarily focused on the T-Bill prospect, where historical select rock grab samples yielded up to 13 to 22 g/t gold, and historic drilling returning 1.38 g/t gold over 41.57 meters. Only 300 meters of the primary anomaly have been explored to date, and potential for multi-kilometer extensions has been identified.

The 2026 exploration program commenced mid-August 2026 and results are expected later in the year. Management expects the results will be similar to the strong assays the property has delivered so far. If that happens, the Toodoggone will have another very exciting mineral project to showcase.

Management Team

Jason Leikam – CEO & Director

Leikam brings over 20 years of experience in corporate marketing, venture capital and junior resource development. He founded Quantus Resources Corp. (now Kapa Gold Inc.) in 2016 and has served as Vice President for Business Development for EnviroMetal Technologies Inc., a precious metal recovery technology company.

Mark Minckler – CFO & Director

With over 30 years of experience in accounting, public practice and private finance, Minckler currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Altiplano Metals, a part of the Metals Group of companies.

John Williamson – Director

Founder and principal of the Metals Group, Williamson has over 35 years of global mining and exploration experience. Recognized multiple times for excellence on the TSX Venture 50, has served as founder, chairman, president, CEO, CFO or director of over 20 listed companies in Canada and Australia.

Rob L’Heureux – Director

A Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards, L’Heureux is a Professional Geologist with 25 years of mineral exploration experience throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia, having managed grassroots through to resource-definition drill programs on a wide variety of base- and precious-metals projects, including managing the exploration campaigns of the nearby Lawyers-Ranch project.

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces Engagement of Research Capital

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