FIS Announced New Date for Third Quarter Earnings of November 4, 2026

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that its third quarter 2026 financial results conference call has been rescheduled from Tuesday, November 3 rd to Wednesday, November 4 th , prior to market open. The new date is intended to better accommodate the schedules of investors and analysts and to allow broader participation from the investment community.

All previously announced conference and webcast details remain unchanged. The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses globally. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.952.1313
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations
904.438.6119
georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

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