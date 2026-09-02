First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Featured in Report on Tellurium's Growing Role in Clean Energy

(TheNewswire)
Article highlights tellurium's extreme scarcity and strategic importance while profiling PyroDelta Energy's advanced thermoelectric technology.
Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - September 2, 2026 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that its majority-owned subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp. ("PyroDelta") has been featured in a new Discovery Alert article examining tellurium's growing importance to clean energy, advanced technology and global critical-mineral supply chains.
The August 25 article, "Tellurium in Copper Slime: The Critical Mineral Powering Clean Energy," examines tellurium's unusual supply dynamics, increasing value and expanding applications in solar energy and thermoelectric technology.
The article can be viewed here.
According to Discovery Alert, more than 90% of global tellurium production is derived from copper anode slime, a byproduct of electrolytic copper refining. Because tellurium rarely occurs in concentrations sufficient to support primary mining, global supply remains closely tied to copper production and refining capacity.
"This article does an excellent job of explaining why tellurium is such an unusual and strategically important metal," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The world needs more tellurium, but you can't simply open a conventional tellurium mine when demand increases. Economically viable primary deposits are extremely rare. That is what makes Deer Horn so important."
A Rare Primary Tellurium Resource
First Tellurium's Deer Horn gold-silver-tellurium property in west-central British Columbia provides the Company with direct exposure to this unusual supply dynamic. Deer Horn has previously been recognized by First Solar as one of the world's leading primary tellurium prospects, as it is one of the few high-grade in-situ tellurium resources outside of China.
Unlike the overwhelming majority of global tellurium supply recovered as a byproduct of copper refining, Deer Horn hosts tellurium naturally concentrated within an in-situ mineralized system.
"We believe First Tellurium occupies a unique position," said Docherty. "We have exposure to a rare primary source of tellurium while simultaneously developing new technologies that could expand how this critical mineral is used."
From Solar Energy to Thermoelectric Power
Discovery Alert identifies cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar photovoltaics as the primary current driver of global tellurium demand, while highlighting thermoelectric power generation as an important emerging application. Tellurium-based compounds, particularly bismuth telluride, are among the most effective thermoelectric materials for converting temperature differentials directly into electricity.
PyroDelta is developing a new generation of tellurium-based thermoelectric materials and generators using its proprietary Capillary Casting manufacturing process. The process allows thermoelectric materials to be custom-cast in shapes and configurations designed for specific applications.
The Company believes this approach can help address limitations of conventional thermoelectric devices involving manufacturing cost, durability, temperature tolerance and application-specific design.
The Discovery Alert article specifically profiles PyroDelta's work developing tellurium-based thermoelectric systems designed to capture waste heat from AI data centres and convert a portion of that heat back into usable electricity.
The article notes that an estimated 20% to 50% of energy consumed globally is ultimately lost as waste heat, underscoring the potential opportunity for technologies capable of economically recovering even a portion of that energy.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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