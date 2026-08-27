First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Announces Development of Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Coaxial UAV

(TheNewswire)
Nearing completion, the new aircraft targets 450-pound gross weight while incorporating PyroDelta's proprietary rotor and thermal-management technologies.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that its subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, is preparing to demonstrate a 150-pound UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or drone) designed to carry a 300-pound payload (equating to 450-pound All-up Weight, or AUW, including fuel) for two hours. This 2:1 payload-to-weight ratio and range would represent a significant milestone in the UAV sector.
The UAV is nearing completion, and PyroDelta plans to conduct a flight test in the second half of September, 2026.
PyroDelta's new design, built upon the proprietary drone propulsion system originally developed for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Lift Challenge, incorporates a 64-horsepower, two-stroke motor using PyroDelta's advanced thermoelectric technology and a unique coaxial rotor head assembly.
PyroDelta's Head Engineer, Michael Abdelmaseh, presents the rotor assembly and discusses the drone's advantages in a video interview conducted August 14, 2026. The video can be viewed .
The drone is designed to offer greater payload-to-range flexibility and capability than current industry standards. With a 150-pound payload, for example (equal to its 150-pound aircraft weight), the drone is designed to operate for up to four hours on a single tank of fuel.
By comparison, mainstream battery-powered heavy-lift platforms such as Shenzhen, China-based DJI's FlyCart 100 can carry 65 kg (143 lb) for 12 kilometers using dual batteries, but its maximum flight time is 14 minutes under specified test conditions. Flying Basket's FB3 Cargo Drone carries up to 100 kg (220 lbs), but the range with that payload is only four miles.
"Our testing to date indicates we can exceed these flight times and ranges, although we must still conduct the official flight test," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "The value is not just in lifting the weight, but also the range and endurance,"
"I think this is a very attractive proposition, especially for firefighting applications," Abdelmaseh states in the . "You can send the UAV into places where you don't want to endanger a pilot."
When compared with helicopters, a swarm of PyroDelta's heavy-lift drones in situations such as search & rescue, remote deliveries, servicing remote locations and humanitarian aid should offer greater flexibility and capability. Abdelmaseh expects the drone will have value for many other industries, including construction, mining, forestry and defense, where transport into remote locations is required without the high expense of helicopter transport.
As noted in First Tellurium's July 30, 2026 news release, PyroDelta's DARPA propulsion system generated more than 200 pounds of thrust during a verified static thrust test. Based on the drone's total 46-pound weight including the custom built, 40-horsepower engine, the system achieved a verified 3.35:1 payload-to-weight ratio.
Docherty noted that PyroDelta is reaching out to Canadian governments at the local, provincial and federal levels as well as NGOs to help advance manufacturing and sales of the new drone. "Considering the huge amount of resources directed at firefighting this summer on both sides of the border, we believe governments will be interested in seeing this technology get to market."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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