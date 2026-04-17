First Tellurium Announces Final Tranche Closing of Private Placement, Raising $2,121,229.06

First Tellurium Announces Final Tranche Closing of Private Placement, Raising $2,121,229.06

(TheNewswire)

First Tellurium Corp.

Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire - April 17, 2026 First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") announces that it has now completed a third and final tranche (the "Third Tranche") closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 23, 2026 and increased on March 17, 2026.  Under the Third Tranche, the Company has issued 1,182,354 Units at $0.17Unit for gross proceeds of $201,000.18.  No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Third Tranche.  All securities issued under the Third Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring August 18, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.  

A director of the Company participated in the Third Tranche, purchasing 100,000 Units for $17,000.  This insider participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").  Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insider does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Together with the first tranche closing announced March 17, 2026, and the second tranche closing announced March 25, 2026, the Company has now raised a total of $2,121,229.06 from the sale of 12,477,818 Units.  These proceeds will be used for general working capital.  

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

  

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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