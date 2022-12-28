Base MetalsInvesting News

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update On Status Of Cobre Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today issued the following update regarding the status of the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

Formal discussions between First Quantum, MPSA and the Government of Panamá ("the Government") resumed on December 26, 2022 regarding the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine. The talks continued on December 27 and are ongoing. The Company remains committed to seeking a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible.

"We appreciate the Government of Panamá's constructive engagement this week. The preferred option for both sides is to achieve a balanced agreement that will benefit all parties for many years to come. We have ambitious plans for Cobre Panamá and strongly believe that an agreement would pave the way for additional investment in Panamá and its people," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer.

Operations at Cobre Panamá continue as normal at this time with no disruption to production. MPSA received formal notification from the National Directorate of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries ("MICI") on December 21, 2022 of a resolution requiring MPSA to submit a plan within 10 working days of such notification to suspend commercial operations at Cobre Panamá and put the mine under "care and maintenance." MPSA is working through a number of steps to respond to the resolution, of which impact and timing are uncertain, and in order to address the complex practicalities of reducing operations of the size and scale of Cobre Panamá.

First Quantum continues to do everything possible to support the Cobre Panamá workforce and protect its investment in the mine. As the Company has advised the Government of Panamá, MPSA has initiated precautionary legal measures in the Panamanian courts and through arbitration under the existing Concession Contract. First Quantum has also notified the Government of its intent to initiate international arbitration under the Canada-Panamá Free Trade Agreement.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this news release include statements as to economic effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA, the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine and the Company's openness to further dialogue with the Government of Panamá and goal of finding a mutually acceptable resolution. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including as to the effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, political stability in Panamá, potential social and environmental challenges, and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability. There may also be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not as anticipated, estimated or intended, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum MineralsFM:CAFQVLFCopper Investing
FM:CA,FQVLF

TotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. ("Total"), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE, LON:TTE) has filed an application in the Alberta Court of King's Bench in connection with Teck's sale of its Fort Hills interest and related assets to Suncor Energy Inc. Total's application challenges the validity of the right of first refusal notice delivered to it by Teck, pursuant to which Total can elect to acquire part of Teck's interest in Fort Hills. Total is also seeking that the 90 day period within which it can exercise its right of first refusal be suspended during the dispute. Teck believes that Total's position is entirely without merit and expects the transaction to close in the first quarter as previously announced. It remains open to Total to accept the right of first refusal notice provided by Teck, and Teck intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Cleansing Notice

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) has today issued 13,697,832 listed options exercisable into fully paid ordinary shares at $0.20 each on or before 20 September 2024(“Listed Options”) to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to completion of the placement announced to the market on 1 November 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
2023 Copper Outlook Report Book

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

Find out what experts say is ahead for copper in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this industry in the year ahead.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for Caraíba Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its 2022 Technical Report for the Caraíba Operations, which includes information related to the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources as previously announced on November 7, 2022.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

USD35M Secured Offtake Prepayment Facility for Nifty Copper Project Restart

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive Term Sheet with Transamine SA for USD35 million in respect of a Copper Cathode Offtake Secured Prepayment Facility (“Offtake Prepayment Facility”).

Keep reading...Show less
Tearlach Resources Limited

Tearlach Resources Limited

Tearlach Resources Ltd specializes in the exploration and development of mining and oil and gas resources in Canada and the United States. Its properties include the Bonanza Mountain gold and copper project.

Latest Press Releases

American Pacific Mining Announces Joint Venture Contribution to Palmer Copper-Zinc Project in Alaska

Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Related News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023

Silver Investing

How to Invest in Silver (Updated 2022)

Uranium Investing

FREE 2023 Uranium Investor Report

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023

Lithium Investing

Chris Berry: Supply Volume Key for Lithium Companies Right Now

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

×