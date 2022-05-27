Precious Metals Investing News

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting held on May 26, 2022.

A total of 125,762,791 shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.09% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
         
Keith Neumeyer 87,937,413 99.35% 572,531 0.65%
Marjorie Co 87,178,202 98.50% 1,331,743 1.50%
Thomas Fudge, Jr. 86,268,760 97.47% 2,241,185 2.53%
Ana Lopez 86,860,746 98.14% 1,649,199 1.86%
Raymond Polman 85,817,751 96.96% 2,692,193 3.04%
Jean Des Rivières 87,179,402 98.50% 1,330,543 1.50%
Colette Rustad 87,808,249 99.21% 701,695 0.79%

 

Raymond Polman was newly elected to the board of directors at the meeting. Mr. Polman has over 28 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience in the Canadian and US financial markets and was previously the Chief Financial Officer for the Company between 2007 to 2021. Prior to First Majestic, Mr. Polman had been a Chief Financial Officer for six years with a number of publicly-traded high technology companies, prior to which he served several years as the Director of Finance for Rescan Environmental, a large privately owned company serving the global mining community. Mr. Polman has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from the University of Victoria and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The long-term incentive plan of the Company as outlined in the Circular was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
       
73,678,247 85.02% 12,984,094 14.98%

 

SAY ON PAY ADVISORY VOTE

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
       
53,805,870 60.79% 34,704,076 39.21%

 

In addition, the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors for the Company and setting the total number of directors to seven, as outlined in the Circular, were also approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. Douglas Penrose was not a nominee for re-election as a director as he has fulfilled his term under the Director Tenure Policy.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125599

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Majestic Silver FR:CA AG Silver Investing
FR:CA,AG

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Keep reading... Show less

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Keep reading... Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $52.4 MILLION, $0.30 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $107.4 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2022

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Keep reading... Show less

SilverCrest Announces Completion of Construction and Start of Commissioning Activities at Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") has completed construction and handed over the Las Chispas processing plant to SilverCrest, ahead of the Feasibility Study* schedule. Other construction activities handled directly by SilverCrest (road, bridge, dry stack tailings facility, temporary diesel power plant and assay lab) have also been completed.

Keep reading... Show less

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of the La Guitarra Silver Mine

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated May 24, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine located in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico State to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre") (SM: TSX.V) for total consideration of US$35 million (the "Transaction"). It is a condition to closing of the Transaction that Sierra Madre raise a minimum of CDN$10 million in a private placement concurrent with or prior to closing of the Transaction.

Total consideration consists of 69,063,076 Sierra Madre shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per Sierra Madre Share, having an aggregate value of US$35 million. Upon closing, First Majestic will also be granted a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all mineral production from the La Guitarra concessions, with the NSR subject to a 1% buy-back option for US$2 million. The equity component of the consideration will be paid upon closing of the Transaction.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Lights

Northern Lights Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×