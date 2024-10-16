Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

First Helium Announces Private Placement

First Helium Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement Offering") of 41,666,667 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.5 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.09 cents per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

As part of the Private Placement Offering, the Company has received significant lead orders from a key insider and another significant shareholder totaling $2,000,000. Other members of the Company's management team will also participate in the Private Placement Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement Offering to fund additional asset development and operating expenses on its Worsley project, as well as for general working capital.

The company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

If the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.12 cents at the close of any trading day, then the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing that the expiry date of the Warrants shall be deemed to be on the 30th day following the issuance of the Warrant acceleration press release. All Warrants that remain unexercised following the accelerated expiry date shall immediately expire and all rights of holders of such Warrants shall be terminated without any compensation to such holder.

The closing of the Private Placement Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There are no material facts or material changes regarding the company that have not been generally disclosed.

Members of the Company's management team will participate in the Private Placement Offering and upon closing, insider participation will be in excess of 25% of the private placement. The issuance of securities to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement Offering will be considered to be a "related party transaction" subject to the requirements of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that amount invested in the private placement by the insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Certain Insiders may sell shares of the Company from their personal holdings and use the proceeds generated from the sale of these shares to subscribe for newly issued treasury securities under this Private Placement Offering. It is anticipated that such subscriptions will amount to not less than $500,000.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.   In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First HeliumHELI:CATSXV:HELIOil and Gas Investing
HELI:CA
First Helium
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today confirmed details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"We are planning to undertake a number of operations later this year, including testing a large 3D seismic anomaly to target Leduc oil, and completing a previously drilled horizontal well to target Blue Ridge helium-enriched natural gas. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"Our geoscience team, led by Marc Junghans, worked up the Leduc oil and Blueridge natural gas opportunities. Marc is a relatively new addition to our team but has been involved with numerous start-up oil and gas companies, including Compton Petroleum, where he was instrumental in growing the company from 1,500 boe/d to over 33,000 boe/d in his role as VP Exploration. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "We look forward to presenting these exciting opportunities to showcase the multi-commodity nature of our Worsley asset, and I encourage all current shareholders and other interested parties to join us for the webinar", added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Receives $1.2 Million for Oil Deliveries in June

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Helium Commences Drilling "14-23" Helium Target

First Helium Commences Drilling "14-23" Helium Target

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced the commencement of drilling its third exploration well, the "14-23" target, which is located on First Helium's 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada . Targeting multiple helium-bearing formations, successful drilling of the 14-23 well will potentially add incremental contingent resource 1 volumes to those of the successful 15-25 helium discovery well, which has been independently evaluated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "14-23" Helium Target Well Planned for Mid-July

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Amended Announcement - Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment

Condor Energy Ltd. (ASX: CND) advises that it has updated the announcement released on 16 October 2024 (Piedra Redonda Gas Assessment Unlocks Development Options). The attached amended announcement now includes reference to the ASX market announcement released on 18 March 2024 titled “Global’s TEA area incorporates discovered gas field”. Condor Energy also confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Resource tables have also been included as referenced in the release dated 18 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment Unlocks Multiple Development Options

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress made on development planning activities for the Piedra Redonda Gas Project within the Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of offshore drilling rig.

Legacy Data Offers Valuable Insights for Cost-effective Exploration

Undertaking new 3D seismic surveys at an oil and gas target comes with a cost, and can be redundant where there’s already older survey data available.

Thanks to improved computing capabilities and technology innovations, explorers can reprocess existing and legacy 3D seismic surveys to generate a detailed understanding of subsurface properties. Improved processing and imaging techniques can allow companies to more fully understand targets and lower their risk via a smaller investment and quicker turnaround.

Reprocessing is an efficient and more affordable way to conduct early stage oil and gas exploration. Such an approach can be combined with the collection of new surveys at related targets and result in better utilisation of resources for an array of useful information for investors and other stakeholders.

Keep reading...Show less
US and Australian flags.

Woodside Energy Acquires Tellurian, Renames Driftwood LNG Project

Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS,NYSE:WDS,LSE:WDS) has completed its acquisition of US-based Tellurian, including the US Gulf Coast Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) development opportunity.

The transaction amounted to about AU$900 million in cash, or AU$1 per share.

“This is a major growth opportunity that significantly expands our US LNG position, enabling us to better serve global customers and capture further marketing optimisation opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in the company's October 9 release.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture, further to the announcement made on 18 September 2024, BPH provides a further update on matters relating to PEP-11.

Keep reading...Show less

First Helium
Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

resource investing

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

lithium investing

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

gold investing

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

Gold Investing

5 Best-performing Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

×