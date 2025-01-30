Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed drilling its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta 1,2 . The 7-30 well has now been cased for completion and testing. In addition to the targeted Leduc formation, the Company encountered multiple uphole, shallower zones with prospectivity for oil, natural gas and helium. These zones have been previously recognized and mapped on the Worsley land base. The drilling rig is now being mobilized to the 7-15 location to begin drilling over the next few days, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on ongoing field activities.

"We are pleased to have completed drilling our 7-30 well which was delivered on time and within budget. We will follow up by drilling our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately 5X the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery. Favorable results from these two wells will further de-risk our Leduc Play, where we have identified 10 additional primary locations on proprietary 3D seismic, and potential for further southeast extension across our 100% owned lands," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "With success, the combined oil potential from these two operations would provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.

The 7-15 vertical well location (see Figure 1) has been prepared for drilling. The proximity of the two locations, approximately 6 kilometers apart, will enable efficient rig transfer and minimize mobilization costs. Subject to results, necessary preparations are being made to complete, equip and tie-in both wells prior to spring break up in Alberta (a period from mid/late March through May when Provincial highway restrictions limit heavy equipment movement), further setting the stage for systematic development across the Company's extensive, 100% owned land base.

Figure 1:
East Worsley Project Inventory

Picture1

Notes:

(1)   Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.
(2)   Assigned 196,700 Barrels of Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well, and 1-30 and 4-29 oil wells at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f69ce090-4b41-4f95-af1c-7869bf8f4ec4


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HELI:CA
First Helium
First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has begun drilling its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta 1,2 . Following drilling of the 7-30 vertical well, the contractor's drilling rig will move directly to the 7-15 location to begin drilling in early February, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on ongoing field activities.

"We are excited to be drilling again - starting with our 7-30 light oil development well which spudded this past weekend. We will follow up by drilling our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately 5X the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery. Favorable results from these two wells will further de-risk our Leduc Play, where we have identified 10 additional primary locations on proprietary 3D seismic, and potential for further southeast extension across our 100% owned lands," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "With success, the combined oil potential from these two operations would provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Secures Rig to Drill Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Secures Rig to Drill Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has engaged the services of a drilling contractor to drill its 7-15 high- impact exploration location, along with its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location 1,2 . The contractor's drilling rig (the "Rig") is currently working for another operator in the region. The Company expects the Rig to arrive at the 7-30 location and begin drilling within two weeks, subject to weather and any unforeseen delays. Following drilling of the 7-30 well, the Rig will be released and mobilized directly to the 7-15 location to begin drilling in early February, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on these field activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses Second of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Second of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced receipt of regulatory licensing approval to proceed with the drilling of its 7-15 high impact exploration location, along with its previously licensed proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location, which has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels² by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule")¹, its independent evaluator. The Company is working to secure drilling and ancillary services to drill both wells in a sequential, cost-effective manner. In preparation, the Company has commenced construction of the 7-30 drilling location.

"With drilling license now in hand for the 7-15 location, we are moving ahead to secure the required services necessary to drill both our 7-30 PUD well along with our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately 5X the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "With success, the combined oil potential from these two operations would provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders. It would also set the stage to execute on ten additional, highly prospective lower risk drilling locations," added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today provided a Corporate Update regarding its plans for 2025 via a message from President & CEO, Ed Bereznicki.

"As we move into 2025, I'm excited to share our plans at this pivotal moment for First Helium. With two high-impact drilling targets identified and funded for near-term execution, our comprehensive technical work through 2024 has set the stage for what promises to be a transformational year ahead.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced receipt of regulatory licensing approval to proceed with the drilling of its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location, which has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 its independent evaluator. The Company continues to advance the licensing process for its high-impact 7-15 Leduc anomaly target and is working to secure drilling and ancillary services to drill both wells in a sequential, cost-effective manner.

"With drilling license in hand for the 7-30 PUD location, we are moving ahead to secure the required services necessary to drill both our 7-30 PUD well along with our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately 5X the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "With success, the combined oil potential from these two operations would provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders. It would also set the stage to execute on ten additional, highly prospective lower risk drilling locations," added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 31 janvier 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 5 mars 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. Ainsi, tout en achevant les discussions avancées sur les projets de la Société et son avenir bien perçu par les actuels investisseurs intéressés, la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

MEC Resources

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX: MMR, ACN 113 900 020) (“MEC” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report C Appendix 4C (“Quarterly Cashflow Report”) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Dec24 Appendix 5B

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

First Helium
Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

