Walkabout Resources Ltd

First Graphite Concentrate Shipment from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) (“Walkabout” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has produced and shipped the first consignment of on-specification graphite concentrate from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lindi Jumbo plant commissioning ongoing with first graphite concentrate bagged in early May
  • Product shipped from site for first sales in Europe
  • Commissioning team currently focused on improvements in plant performance, availability and utilisation
  • Operations team achieving significant cost efficiencies in power and fuel usage
  • Announced US tariffs on Chinese graphite improve product pricing

Walkabout’s Managing Director and CEO Andrew Cunningham said, “The successful production of on-spec, saleable product during the commissioning process at the Lindi Jumbo plant facility is an exciting milestone. To achieve our first concentrate shipment from site, at a time when customers are looking to shore up their graphite supply chains is a rewarding and outstanding outcome for the tenacity of our people, community, contractors and shareholders. We now have the opportunity to engage with more end-users as we continue to demonstrate we have a viable product and that we are serious contenders in development of non-Chinese graphite supply.”

Lindi Jumbo Project Update

COMMISSIONING ACTIVITIES

All sections of the plant are commissioned.

The priority commissioning team remains focused on is the increase of plant availability to run the entire circuit on a more continuous basis, while steadily increasing throughput to reach the planned production volume of 40Ktpa. Having the plant available and operating for an entire 12-hour shift has been an important milestone during the commissioning and ramp-up period.

Once the throughput targets have been met the team will turn its attention to the end-to-end optimisation of processing circuits to consistently achieve customer product specifications.

Logistics efficiency is also a focus, with bagged on-spec product accumulated in the load out area ready to be transported to port. Currently, any product not meeting specification is reprocessed as determined by the Lindi Jumbo on-site laboratory.

Figure 1: Lindi Jumbo bagged, on-spec flake graphite concentrate awaiting shipment at the Lindi Jumbo loading hold.

PRODUCT SHIPMENT

Although volumes are still relatively modest due to limited plant availability and utilisation during the commissioning and early ramp-up phase, the first consignment of on-spec bagged graphite concentrate has been shipped to Dar es Salaam for sale to Wogen under the exclusive offtake agreement (See announcement 22 July 2022). This first sale forms part of a larger order from an end customer in Europe. Road access to both ports is now available after the recent cyclone.

CONTRACTS

Issue of the Final Completion Certificate (“FCC”) by the EPC contractor (Jinpeng) will occur once the required throughput tonnages are achieved and sustained for a period of 48 hours. Once signed off, the plant will be handed over to the operating team to continue the ramp up over the coming months. A number of processing and maintenance specialists from Jinpeng will remain on site for as long as required.

Following FCC, it is not expected that Lindi Jumbo will make any post commissioning cash payments to Jinpeng as the mine has incurred a substantial amount of in-country costs on behalf of the EPC contractor and the remaining net balance will be settled by way of the issue of shares (See ASX announcement of 28 August 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Walkabout Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Pencil and graphite mineral sample,

Graphite's Versatility Presents an Investment Opportunity

As the primary component of the anode material in lithium-ion batteries, graphite plays a crucial role in North America's push to establish a secure supply chain in support of the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

But the resource also has a diverse set of applications beyond the battery space, from pencils and greases to refractory products and fire-retardant building materials. As such, graphite may be a compelling investment opportunity for many.

By gaining a deeper understanding of graphite's supply and demand dynamic, along with its many industrial applications beyond batteries, investors can more readily identify promising investment opportunities with this critical mineral.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on February 26, 2024 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 112,371 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $7,866.00, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Results of Share Purchase Plan

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced on 17 April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Finger pointing up.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Lomiko Metals Surges 133 Percent on Government Investment

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 19.22 points last week to close at 615.17.

Markets rose this past week as silver breached the US$30 per ounce mark for the first time in more than 10 years on Friday (May 17). Gold was also on the move, rising as high as US$2,418.04 per ounce the same day. Meanwhile, copper prices surged above US$10,000 per metric ton (MT) on Monday (May 13) on the London Metal Exchange.

The latest US consumer price index data was released on Wednesday (May 15), and it shows that inflation was up 3.4 percent year-on-year in April, lower than readings seen earlier in the year. It rose 0.3 percent month-on-month.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

