First Abu Dhabi Bank and T. Rowe Price Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Investment Offering across the GCC

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price, a leading global asset management firm.

As part of the partnership, T. Rowe Price will act as FAB's investment partner, providing investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies. This will expand the range of investment offerings available to FAB's clients, while strengthening the bank's investment management proposition.

By combining their respective expertise and investment capabilities, the two firms aim to deliver tailored investment solutions across retail, private banking and institutional client segments. These efforts support improved investor outcomes, contribute to the continued development of the GCC's asset management landscape, and aligns with global investment standards.

Reflecting a shared ambition to deliver customised, high-value investment solutions, the collaboration draws on decades of investment experience and established capabilities. It also underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to the region and its support for sustainable growth across key Middle East markets.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: "This strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price reflects our continued focus on expanding the depth and quality of investment solutions we deliver to our clients. By working with a globally recognised asset manager that shares our strategic ambition and commitment to excellence, we are strengthening our differentiated investment capabilities across key client segments, while reinforcing FAB's position as the UAE's global bank and a trusted financial partner across the region."

Rob Sharps, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of T. Rowe Price, commented: "We are honored to partner with First Abu Dhabi Bank to deliver world-class investment solutions across public and private markets, tailored to meet the needs of investors throughout the GCC. This collaboration reflects our commitment to growing and diversifying our business through innovative global partnerships. We are excited about the opportunity to grow with FAB across the region and to jointly develop and launch new solutions for clients."

The strategic alliance further demonstrates FAB's continued focus on strategic collaborations that enhance client experience, broaden its wealth and investment franchise, and support long-term growth across the GCC and globally.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world's largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of 'AA', and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv's ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com
For media-related queries, please contact the Communications team on PRandmedia@bankfab.com

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-abu-dhabi-bank-and-t-rowe-price-enter-into-a-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-investment-offering-across-the-gcc-302658201.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BPH Energy Limited Raises $1.2M to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

Capital raise announcement

Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Related News

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited Raises $1.2M to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

energy investing

Capital raise announcement

Precious Metals Investing

Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Gold Reserve Jumps with 132 Percent Gain

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Experts Call for US$5,000 Gold, US$100+ Silver in 2026

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)