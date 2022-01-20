Gold Investing News
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter drilling program is progressing as planned with approximately 3,800 metres drilled to date on three separate projects. The Company is now set to begin its first drilling at the Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 property. The first phase of diamond drilling at Sarvi is slated to start before the end of January and will include up to 500m in the northwestern portion of the project, where trenching and base-of-till (BOT) sampling have identified several gold and multielement anomalies. There is an ongoing BOT sampling program at Sarvi and results are not yet available for the southern and eastern portions of the property (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly357FBo0). The Company expects to bring the drill rig back to Sarvi during the second quarter for an estimated 2,000 metres of additional drilling

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "Our winter drill program is going very well so far. In fact, for the first time in FireFox's history we have a core rig operating at the same time as two base-of-till drilling rigs. We have already drilled three of our four permitted projects and are now advancing towards the first drilling on our Sarvi Project. Our integrated interpretation of geophysics, mapping, BOT sampling, and new trenching data has dramatically improved our understanding of the geology and targets at Sarvi. Our team believes that the southern portion of the Sarvi Project occupies a similar geologic setting to Rupert's Area 1 Project, so this is a very exciting time in the company's short history."

The Sarvi Project is part of the Company's large land package covering part of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. The project is centred on the Sarvi exploration permit, and also includes the Sarvi-2 tenement to the north and Keulakko to the west. The Company was recently granted exploration permits for the latter two properties, expanding its ability to conduct mechanized exploration and drilling across all three properties, a total of 21 km2.

Sarvi Work Program and Results to Date

FireFox conducted an airborne magnetic survey covering the Sarvi area in 2020. The processing and interpretation of these data identified several possible NW-SE trending structures that intersect E-W and NE-SE trending major structures that appear to be earlier. These structures define some major lithologic contacts and also crosscut the dominantly mafic volcanic terrane. The later crosscutting structures may be part of the so called D3 event, or third stage of deformation, which has been linked to major gold mineralizing events in Lapland. Comparable structural settings have been reported at Rupert Resources' Area 1 target to the south, where several significant gold occurrences have been discovered recently (See Figure 1 on Rupert Resources' news release dated January 18th, 2022).

FireFox cautions that proximity to a discovery or mineral resource, does not ensure that mineralization will occur on FireFox's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario.

In early 2021, Firefox followed up with a more detailed ground magnetic survey to better delineate these structural targets. In addition, exploration trenching and an ongoing BOT sampling program have identified anomalies that are often coincident with key structural features and may be related to the D3 event.

During reconnaissance geologic mapping and rock sampling, the Firefox team identified an area in the northwest of the Sarvi permit with thin overburden and anomalous results from rock chip and till sampling. A total of eight trenches spanning 475m were excavated, mapped, and sampled on this target. The trenching campaign exposed a volcano-sedimentary unit including significant thicknesses of graphite schist. FireFox geologists collected 169 channel/chip samples and 73 grab samples from the trenches. Most anomalous gold samples were hosted within graphitic schist, with the highest interval averaging 0.23 g/t gold over 18m (including 10m averaging 0.31 g/t gold). The anomalous gold was correlated with elevated arsenic, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other elements. The team recorded detailed information on the geology, alteration, veining, and structures from the trenches that will guide future drill targeting on these gold anomalies.

Firefox has also completed roughly one third of the planned stage 1 BOT sampling program at Sarvi. To date, the Company has collected approximately 1,200 BOT samples, of which 769 analytical results have been received, mostly in the northwest portion of the project. The program will continue across the property and with infill BOT sampling on closer spacing around the emerging targets in the northwest. So far, the BOT results have returned potentially significant anomalies in gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, copper, molybdenum, bismuth, tellurium, and other elements. The team continues to receive results from the lab on a regular basis, so analysis and interpretation remains preliminary. However, the anomalous results occur in clusters, often associated with interpreted structures and geologic contacts from the geophysics.

Winter Drill Program Update

As announced on November 11, 2021, FireFox completed the first pass of the phase 5 drilling program at its 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project, including 1,694 metres in four holes. Since then, an additional two holes have been completed, totaling 624 metres.

In November and December, FireFox drilled 1,113 metres in 5 drill holes at the Utsamo Prospect, northern Jeesiö Project. The Utsamo drilling was based primarily on the gold and multielement BOT anomalies reported in the October 26, 2021 news release. FireFox plans to continue BOT sampling at Utsamo to delineate additional drill targets associated with the complex structural setting there.

Less than 10 kilometres to the southwest of Utsamo, FireFox also completed two additional scout drill holes totaling 400m at the Saittavaara Prospect, also within the large Jeesiö Project. This target was drilled for the first time earlier in 2021 and yielded gold mineralization of more than 0.9 g/t in two of three holes, as reported on August 3rd.

Assays and interpretation are pending for all drill holes.

Methodology & Quality Assurance

BOT sampling targets the basal till and bedrock interface using a percussion drill mounted on a tracked vehicle. FireFox geologists supervised sampling procedures and maintained chain of custody according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control. The BOT program includes collection of field duplicates and insertion of certified reference materials and blank samples into the laboratory submittals. FireFox team members transported the rock samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä and BOT samples to the ALS sample prep lab in Outokumpu.

The lab dried (60° C) and screened the till samples to -180 µm and analyzed them by the AuME-TL43 method, utilizing an aqua regia digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Bedrock samples, including grab samples, channel samples and chip samples were dried and crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to a facility in Ireland for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61). ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

No QA/QC issues were identified from a review of the analytical data discussed herein.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, review and approve the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX,FSE:A2PDU7) is a resource exploration company with a portfolio of highly-prospective gold projects in Finland. FireFox Gold is a leading tenement holder and one of only a handful of companies actively exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The CLGB is an under-explored orogenic gold belt comparable in size to some of the world’s most notable gold-bearing greenstone belts, and the site of a new gold rush. The gold belt may be under-explored, but Finland’s mining industry is well established. The Nordic nation consistently ranks as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Recent notable discoveries made in the belt by Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU) are driving a gold rush atmosphere. These discoveries have attracted the interest and investment from major players including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine, located in the CLGB, which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, produces about 175,000 ounces of gold annually and has a 17-year mine life.  Kinross, B2Gold and others have entered the field via agreements with the tenement-controlling juniors.  In March 2021, FireFox expanded its tenements holdings to over 800 square kilometres in strategic locations for gold exploration within the CLGB, creating new opportunities for advancement through both exploration and strategic partnerships.

FireFox Gold’s flagship property, the Jeesiö gold project, may offer a springboard to further discoveries in the CLGB. At Jeesiö, FireFox is exploring two high-priority target areas that are bracketed by Aurion’s Risti and Launi gold discoveries. The company’s 2021 program for Jeesiö started with the first extensive bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling to test below the glacial cover at the Utsamo target, where early sampling returned up to 4.6g/t gold at surface. Results from this work, combined with the 2020 detailed geophysics, is expected to identify priority drill targets for the follow-up diamond drilling program. Detailed BOT sampling combined with geophysics is a demonstrated exploration path that has led to target delineation and discovery in other parts of the CLGB.

FireFox Gold is led by a team of capital market and mining professionals including Finnish team members well versed in the nation’s mining laws and geologic potential.

FireFox Gold Company Highlights

  • Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.
  • CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.
  • FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 800 square kilometres of key exploration ground in the CLGB.
  • The recently expanded land position gives FireFox two paths to discovery – direct exploration and joint venture.
  • Detailed 2021 exploration program underway at the Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries.
  • Detailed summer exploration planned for the new Sarvi gold project, adjacent to Rupert Resources’ recent Area 1 discovery.
  • Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.
  • Tight structure with strong institutional support.

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt – Site of a New Gold Rush in Finland

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

The CLGB is comparable in size to other major greenstone belts, such as Canada’s Abitibi, Western Australia’s Norseman-Wiluna and the Zimbabwe Craton. However, by 2015 only 9.1 million ounces of gold resources had been delineated across 13 gold deposits. According to a 2015 study on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, there remains significant potential for million-ounce deposits in the area due to the lack of exploration up to this point.

The dearth of exploration is due to the fact that prior to joining the European Union in 1995, foreign companies could not hold a majority share in an exploration or mining company. All exploration and exploitation was completed via state-owned companies such as Outokumpu. The end result was limited gold exploration. In many cases when gold was discovered (whether in soil sample, rock chips, or drilling), it was rarely followed up.

This lack of exploration was underscored by a comment made by FireFox Gold’s Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, in 2005: “Newmont drills more for gold in one year in Nevada alone than has ever been spent on gold drilling in the history of the CLGB”.  This is also one of the reasons Mr. Highsmith decided to aid in founding FireFox Gold.

Graph of log normal distribution of similarly-sized gold belts

With new discoveries now starting to be made, the FireFox team believes that it is only a matter of time before significant gold deposits are delineated in this part of Finland, and that the companies that control the most prospective ground have the best chance for value creation.

Flagship Property: Jeesiö Gold Project

Located in Finland’s northernmost province of Lapland, Jeesiö gold project shares an address with many of the recent gold discoveries in the country’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

The 100% held Jeesiö gold project hosts multiple orogenic gold targets and is positioned along the Sirkka Shear Zone, a major crustal structure that cuts through the CLGB and controls the emplacement of the majority of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland.

The Jeesiö property’s prospectivity for gold was first identified by GTK (Finnish Geological Survey) during a country-wide reconnaissance till sampling program between 1983 and 1991. Further early-stage exploration work by Outokumpu and the GTK between 1990 and 2006 generated additional data supporting continuing gold exploration on the property. This work was never followed up.

Jeesiö Gold Project

Since acquiring the property in 2017, FireFox has performed reconnaissance till sampling, BOT sampling, ground-based and UAV geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling programs, bedrock sampling and mapping, trenching and reconnaissance drilling. The work has led to the identification of numerous prospective targets at Jeesiö including the high-priority Utsamo and Katajavaara.

The Utsamo target is located directly between Aurion’s recent Risti and Launi gold discoveries. Surface sampling programs at Utsamo have returned numerous gold anomalies at surface, up to 4.6 g/t gold, and the main trend is believed to be situated on the Sirkka Shear Zone.

The second high-priority target area is the Kataja Belt, located nine kilometres south of the Utsamo target and two kilometres southwest from Launi, a gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system. FireFox has completed ground and detailed aerial (UAV) magnetic geophysical surveys of the Kataja Belt target area. Mapping and sampling campaigns revealed multiple anomalous samples with outcropping quartz-sulfide veins yielding gold up to 10.5 g/t, and combined with the geophysical data set, significantly extended the target area. Drilling is expected to commence following the granting of the appropriate permits.

FireFox is highly encouraged by the results at both prospects, especially as both Utsamo and Katajavaara have had limited work to date in comparison with neighboring discoveries.

FireFox is advancing both prospects in 2021 with detailed work programs including drilling.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The 100% held Mustajärvi gold project is situated within the CLGB and along the Venejoki Thrust Zone in Finland’s Lapland province. The project came with an extensive historic database including till anomalies from GTK (The Finnish Geological Survey) and Outokumpu as well as 12 diamond drill holes by Outokumpu and small-scale gold exploitation by a local prospector in the Central Zone.

Since 2018, FireFox Gold has completed BOT sampling, channel sampling, geologic mapping, geophysics, trenching and drilling that has delineated hige-grade gold over more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. FireFox first drilled the Central Zone in late 2018 and confirmed high-grade gold mineralization to greater depths than previously targeted. The Phase 1 program discovered a new style of high-grade gold at depth and included intercepts of 22.89 g/t gold over 3.95 metres, including 2 metres at 45 g/t gold. FireFox continued systematic exploration work in 2019, including a second drill campaign that identified new high-grade gold mineralization more than 500 metres to the northwest of the Central Zone, including an interval of 12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The third program, completed in the fall of 2020, included additional trench sampling followed by drilling that further expanded the strike of high-grade gold, including a new interval of 2 metres averaging 33.25 g/t gold in hole 20MJ009.

FireFox Gold Management & Technical Team

Carl Löfberg, MSc. — CEO and Director 

Carl Löfberg has a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics and broad experience in business consulting, project management, company start-ups and financing. Mr. Löfberg is an economist and precious metals investor, and an expert in hard currency and contrarian business strategy. He has been Managing Director for Magnus Minerals since 2006.

Patrick Highsmith, MSc., CPG — Chairman 

Patrick Highsmith is a professional geologist and mining executive with experience on +300 projects around the world for companies such as Newmont, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Lithium One, Pure Energy Minerals, and others. He has led teams through creative transactions, new discoveries, scoping & prefeasibility studies.  He is a veteran of  the capital markets who has worked in Finland since 2005.

Joe Mullin — Director

Joe Mullin is CEO & Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., a Partner & Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and an Independent Director of Industrial Metals and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources & consulting. He formerly was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs, a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd.  He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Timo Mäki — Director

Timo Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum’s Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996.

Janice Craig, CPA, CGA — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ms Craig has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America & Europe. She has a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management.

Sven Hönig, PhD, General Manager of Exploration

Dr. Hönig has 12 years exploration experience, with a strong background in structural geology and interpretation applied to a variety of deposit types, including orogenic and intrusion-related gold. He acted as chief geologist, project manager and project geologist, for projects ranging from grass roots to advanced stage.

Petri Peltonen, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Petri Peltonen has more than 25 years of experience in geoscientific research, exploration and mining. Most recently, he was engaged as Exploration Manager Europe for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is an accredited Chartered Professional of Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), European Geologist (EurGeol), and SEG Fellow. He also serves as Professor of Practice of Economic Geology at the University of Helsinki.

Richard Goldfarb, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Richard Goldfarb has more than 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist, researcher and professor. He is a world-renowned expert on the geology of gold deposits with an emphasis on orogenic gold. Dr. Goldfarb’s specialty is target generation and optimization in greenfields exploration for orogenic gold. In addition to operating a well known geological consultancy, he is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines as well as a Fellow and former President of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Technical Advisor

Quinton Hennigh has worked with Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, and subsequently founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are Novo’s conglomerate-hosted gold projects in the Pilbara, First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project in Fiji.

Alf Björklund, PhD —Technical Advisor 

Dr. Alf Björkund brings more than 50 years of experience in geoscientific research and application to mineral exploration in Scandinavia, Russia, Brazil, Portugal and Canada. Trained as an exploration geochemist, he is also a former chief geochemist for the Geological Survey of Finland. He has been a Professor of Geology at Abo Akademi University. He is a co-founder and CEO of SES Finland Ltd and former chairman of the Board for Magnus Minerals.

