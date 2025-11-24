Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of the date set out in the tables below, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value
(NAV)
per unit as of
October 16, 2025 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual
capital gain
per unit as of
October 16, 2025 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as a % of NAV
at October 16, 2025

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

34.6495

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

39.6049

31645M107

CA31645M1077

1.97457

4.98567 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

33.4455

315740100

CA3157401009

1.24708

3.72869 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U 

49.2994

31644M108

CA31644M1086

2.38199

4.83168 %

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

32.3665

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.8924

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.9218

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

21.9604

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

14.4317

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

15.2290

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.41181

2.70412 %

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.6953

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

27.5627

31613F100

CA31613F1009

-

-

 

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF

FCUB/

FCUB.U

25.7851

315945105

 

CA3159451051

 

0.12848

0.49827 %

Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF

FFIX

10.1485

31581F108

 

CA31581F1080

 

0.00200

0.01971 %

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

11.8451

31642L664

CA31642L6641

-

-

 

Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)

FCAB/

FCAB.U

25.2826

315944108

CA3159441086

-

-

 

Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value
(NAV)
per unit as of
September 12, 2025 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual
capital gain
per unit as of
September 12, 2025 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as a % of NAV
at September 12, 2025

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

40.5652

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.84796

2.09036 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

53.0500

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.74938

1.41259 %

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

44.0553

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.44488

1.00982 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

68.2326

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.32361

1.93985 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF  

FCQH

61.4160

 

31648J101

CA31648J1012

0.71670

1.16696 %

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

18.0487

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.17458

0.96727 %

Fidelity U.S. Value  ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U 

21.5391

31647E103

CA31647E1034

1.16969

5.43054 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

19.9286

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.66031

3.31338 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF

FCIP

10.3380

315814103

CA3158141034 

0.05621

0.54372 %

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (ETF Series)*

FMPI 

25.3138

31620V775 

CA31620V7759 

0.50517

1.99563 %

* The NAV per unit used by ETF Series of the Fidelity Global Income Portfolio was as of October 31, 2025, due to its launch date.

Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value

(NAV)

per unit as of

October 31, 2025 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated annual

capital gain

per unit as of

October 31, 2025 ($)

Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit

as a % of NAV

at October 31, 2025

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

33.5638

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.84218

2.50919 %

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

45.0725

31623X109

CA31623X1096

1.22332

2.71412 %

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

43.5657

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.98299

4.55172 %

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

58.2509

31642F105

CA31642F1053

3.48270

5.97879 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

17.1197

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.35116

2.05120 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

19.6489

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.47384

2.41153 %

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

16.6024

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.55958

3.37048 %

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

14.4768

315818104

CA3158181048

0.27945

1.93033 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

17.0872

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.43341

2.53646 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

50.7464

31580V104

CA31580V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

12.3042

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.15304

1.24380 %

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

16.5320

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.44738

2.70615 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF®

FETH/

FETH.U

72.5549

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

-

-

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

24.2374

316241108

CA3162411084

1.15087

4.74832 %

Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF

FCCA

14.6623

315813105

CA3158131050

0.20250

1.38109 %

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF

FCIN

13.5886

31581R102

CA31581R1029

0.44012

3.23889 %

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF

FCAM

14.5754

315812107

CA3158121077

0.28076

1.92626 %

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

13.4603

31606J788

CA31606J7886

1.25928

9.35551 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

15.4712

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.58133

3.75750 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

13.2430

31620X730

CA31620X7302

1.12875

8.52337 %

Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

13.4235

31610F822

CA31610F8221

-

-

Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FLSA/ FLSA.U

12.3146

31624U823

CA31624U8234

-

-

Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)

FGLS

7.4724

31623A828

CA31623A8288

-

-

Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FMNA

10.1946

31623B701

CA31623B7016

-

-

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)

FGEP/ FGEP.U

12.6711

316215102

CA3162151029

0.93593

7.38634 %

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)

FGEB

11.8506

316220102

CA3162201022

0.54395

4.59006 %

Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FAUS/ FAUS.U

26.4229

31580B108

CA31580B1085

-

-

Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FGSM

10.2139

31624T107

CA31624T1075

-

-

Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FMAE

10.0548

31624K106

CA31624K1066

0.00241

0.02397 %

Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio (ETF Series)

FMPB

25.4680

31618L599

 

CA31618L5999

 

1.18732

4.66201 %

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (ETF Series)

FMPG

25.6364

31618N785

CA31618N7852

1.43814

5.60976 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2025 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $334 billion (as at November 21, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

FBTC:CC
