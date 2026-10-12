Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

Record Date:                  Oct. 23, 2026      

Ex-Dividend Date:         Oct. 23, 2026

Payable Date:                 Nov. 2, 2026 

Amount          Change From Previous Month

$0.0450                 $0.0000

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $911.6 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,200 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-302905642.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

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