FanDuel and CME Group Launch FanDuel Predicts to Give Customers the Power to Trade on Tomorrow's Headlines

New prediction markets platform launches in five states
with a phased expansion to other states through early 2026

Today, FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and part of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT, LSE: FLTR), and CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading derivatives marketplace, launched FanDuel Predicts in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota, beginning a phased national rollout over the coming weeks. FanDuel Predicts will expand access to financial and sports markets for millions of U.S. customers over the coming months.

FanDuel Predicts will provide customers with a platform to express their views on the day's biggest stories across financial indicators, cultural moments and sports. This new mobile application will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play and will integrate FanDuel's "Know Your Customer" sign-up process, requiring customers to submit their birth date, Social Security number, home address, banking information and a government-issued ID. Once the Predicts account is created, customers can buy or sell event contracts ranging in price from as little as $0.01 to $0.99 by choosing "Yes" if they think an event will happen or "No" if they don't.

The platform will offer event contracts in all 50 states on benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and key economic indicators such as GDP and CPI. In addition to financial markets, sports contracts will be available across baseball, basketball, football, and hockey in states where online sports betting is not yet legal, except on tribal lands. As new states legalize online sports betting, FanDuel Predicts will cease offering sports event contracts in those states.

"We're giving our customers a new platform to engage with the world around them - whether that's the next Fed rate decision or a sports event," said James Cooper, Senior Vice President, Flywheel and New Ventures at FanDuel. "This launch in five states will provide valuable insights into customer engagement with this new platform, enabling us to refine our approach as we expand to additional states in 2026."

"CME Group prediction markets will enable a new generation of users to express their views on global benchmarks, economic indicators, sports and more," said Lynne Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Financial Officer, CME Group. "This launch is a pivotal step for expanding the reach of our products to FanDuel's millions of registered users across the U.S."

The rollout of FanDuel Predicts will continue to other states through early 2026.

FanDuel will extend its commitment to consumer protection to the FanDuel Predicts app. At launch, customers will be able to set deposit limits, deposit alerts or self-exclude if needed with mental health services provided by Kindbridge Behavior Health.

About FanDuel
FanDuel Group is America's premier mobile gaming company, consisting of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry leader in horseracing and advance-deposit wagering FanDuel Racing, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Jersey City.

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Alex Pitocchelli, FanDuel
press@fanduel.com

Laurie Bischel, CME Group
news@cmegroup.com

Investor Contacts:
Paul Tymms, Flutter
Ciara O'Mullane, Flutter
Chris Hancox, Flutter
investor.relations@flutter.com

Adam Minick, CME Group
investors@cmegroup.com

