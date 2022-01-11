Fabled Silver Gold Corp. announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 ...

FCO:CA