Fabled Silver Gold Corp. announces the final results of Phase 1 surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-50 was not only designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47, ...

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the final results of Phase 1 surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-50 was not only designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47, 48 and 49, all of which reported broad zones of silver and gold bearing hydrothermal breccias with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, but also to vector in on the developing high-grade hydrothermal gold domain. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Longitudinal View of Area of Current Drilling Being Reported

SM20-50

Definition Diamond Drill Hole SM20-50 was drilled at a dip, or angle, of -75 degrees for a planned total drilled length of 294 meters. It was designed to hit the targeted zone at approximately -260 meters below surface.

Before intercepting the main Santa Maria hydrothermal breccia / structure target at depth, the previously newly discovered shallow mineralized hydrothermal breccia was intersected once again from 148.00 - 153.10 meters and graded 131.49 g/t Ag Eq over the 5.10 meters. See Photo 1, Figure 2 and Table 1 below.

Photo 1 - SM20- 50

Previously reported holes SM20-47, 48 and 49 all intercepted this new hydrothermal breccia. In this case the hanging wall of the breccia intercepted by hole SM20-50 reported 321.39 g/t Ag Eq with 0.51 g/t Au over 1.25 meters. See photo 2, Figure 2 and Table 1 below.

This new discovery is defining previously unknown silver - gold mineralization which will be added to the data base for the internal resource model.

Photo 2 - SM20 - 50

The main target which was the the Santa Maria footwall hydrothermal breccia structure was intercepted from 267.00 - 288.90 meters. The entire 21.90 meters reported 5.29 g/t Au within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq. This gold domain hydrothermal system remains open at depth and on strike. See Figure 2, Table 1, Photo 3, 4 below.

Figure 2 - Cross Section Diamond Drill Hole SM20-50

Within the 21.90 meters of gold - silver mineralization, 11.05 meters from 269.60 - 280.65 meters assayed an impressive 11.05 g/t Au within 664.57 g/t Ag Eq. See Figure 2 above, Table 1 and Photos 3, 4 below.

Photo 3 - SM20 - 50

Table 1- SM20-50 Drill Hole Assay Results

Drill Hole

From
m

To
m

Width
m

Au
g/t

Ag
g/t

Ag Eq*
g/t

Pb
%

Zn
%

Cu
%

SM20-50

148.00

153.10

5.10

0.37

112.46

131.49

0.43

1.35

0.02

Including

151.85

153.10

1.25

0.51

295.00

321.39

1.19

4.37

0.05

267.00

288.90

21.90

5.29

77.09

349.21

0.11

0.22

0.01

Including

269.60

280.65

11.05

10.35

132.17

664.57

0.17

0.30

0.02

Including

270.80

272.10

1.30

86.10

393.00

4,821.98

0.09

0.31

0.03
  • ** Ag Equivalent ("Ag Eq") grade is calculated using $20 per ounce Ag and $1,600 Au.

Worthy of note is the very high-grade gold intercept from 270.80 - 272.10 meters where assay results returned 86.10 g/t gold within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq.

Photo 4 - SM20- 50

Summary

Hole SM20-50 was extremely successful not only in infill drilling of a drill poor area, but also following the vertical down plunge of the Santa Maria structure by -160 meters from hole SM20-47 and vectoring in on earlier results from holes SM20-48 and 49.

In addition, the new up hole hydrothermal breccia that was intercepted shows that the structure has increased or opened up to 5.10 meters grading 131.49 g/t Ag Eq and contains a higher-grade component of 321.39 g/t Ag Eq with 0.51 g/t Au over 1.25 meters. This new silver - gold mineralized hydrothermal breccia not only remains open in all directions but will add new mineralized ounces to the various systems we have discovered during this first phase of drilling.

In addition to the new breccia, the strong gold bearing domain intercept of the main footwall of the Santa Maria hydrothermal breccia, where the entire 21.90 meters reported 5.29 g/t Au within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq, and the exceptional higher-grade component of 86.10 g/t gold within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq not only add quality gold and silver ounces to the resource build out but remain open at strike and depth.

This completes the Phase 1 exploration and definition drilling on the mineralized Santa Maria structures, breccias and diorite dikes. The Company will now compile all the results to define not only follow up definition drilling targets, but to outline targets in the eastern sector of the property. This sector includes newly discovered mineralization outcropping on surface, and also geophysical IP anomalies previously identified, all which have never been drilled.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Silver Gold represent core samples that have been sawn in half with half of the core sampled and submitted by Fabled Silver Gold staff directly to ALS Chemex, Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Silver Gold monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledfco.com

For further information please contact:

info@fabledfco.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Silver Gold Corp.



Overview

Mexico produces more silver than any other country in the world, and the city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico, is exceptionally special. After the discovery of silver in 1631, San José de Parral was established as a mining town and later declared “the capital of the silver world” by King Philip IV of Spain. The district continues to be a significant center for silver mining and presents companies operating in the area with a world-class opportunity for silver discovery and high-quality exploration.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO,FWB:7NQ,OTCQB:FBSGF) is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties that yield high-grade, near-term metal production. It is currently operating its high-quality Santa Maria silver-gold project in Parral, Mexico.

santa_maria_project

CEO Peter Hawley, an industry titan with more than 35 years in the industry overseeing exploration, development and production, officially came out of retirement to oversee the early stages of growth and development for Fabled Silver Gold and its ongoing projects.

The city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico has a rich mining history and has produced over 250 million ounces of silver to date. Operating out of this district strategically positions Fabled Silver Gold to leverage its mining-friendly conditions, and the company has built strong community relationships.

The Santa Maria silver-gold project hosts a strong foundation for growth. All 21 veins discovered to date are on surface and open on strike and at depth have the potential for expansion and deep exploration. The project site has significant infrastructure, including access to paved and dirt roads and grid power.

In March 2021, Fabled announced its trading commencement on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace. This graduation demonstrates its fast-growing potential as a serious contender in the silver mining space and exposes the company to a much broader range of US investors.

The next steps for the company include an 8,000 meter drilling program over the Santa Maria property. The company has already published five drill hole results of the approximately 30 intended for drilling. With additional sampling, geophysics and exploration, the project could see similar success to neighboring deposits such as Silver Crest’s early-stage Las Chispas project.

The Fabled Silver Gold management team brings together a proven track record of success in technical experience, local expertise and capital markets. Their experience and dedication to the Santa Maria project prime the company for significant high-grade silver discovery and economic growth.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Fabled Silver Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring and developing high-quality and near-term metal projects.
  • The company’s flagship Santa Maria silver-gold project leverages the mining-friendly conditions of the Parral jurisdiction in Mexico. The prolific district hosts a rich mining history and widespread high-grade silver mineralization.
  • Santa Maria presents the company with an option for 100 percent ownership. The projects’ unique structure and vein system opens the possibility for expansion and silver discovery with an extensive drilling campaign currently in the works.
  • The property hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 3.24 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. It has favorable epithermal veining, and 21 veins have been discovered to date at surface level.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Key Projects

Santa Maria Project

The Santa Maria gold-silver property is situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt in the mining-friendly Parral district in Chihuahua, Mexico. The district hosts multiple major operators in the vicinity and has excellent infrastructure, including accessible roadways, grid power and skilled labor networks. Fabled has the option to own 100 percent of the property from Golden Minerals Company (TSX:AUMN,NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN).

The property hosts a high-grade silver-gold mine with a robust vein system. Twenty-one veins have been discovered to date on surface level and all veins appear to be open on strike and at depth. Additionally, surface samples from 14 veins show elevated gold and silver values, with the remaining veins never sampled.

santa_maria_project

In March 2021, the company completed six diamond drill holes with assay results reporting five silver-bearing north to south structures. Mineralized grades from this campaign returned 1.40 g/t gold, 862 g/t silver and 934.02 g/t silver equivalents.

The project presents Fabled with immense discovery opportunity, and has an existing NI 43-101 resource of 3.2 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. The unique ore body structure and identified anomalies make this project all the more special. Advancement of drilling and expanded exploration efforts are in the works for Santa Maria.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Management Team

David Smalley, BA, LLB — Chairman of the Board

David Smalley is a corporate finance and securities lawyer who has practiced for 28 years. He has been a director and officer of public companies for over 19 years. Smalley was one of the founders of Canaco Resources.

Peter Hawley, BSc, PGeo — CEO, President & Director

Peter Hawley is the co-founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, then Fabled Copper, as well as founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation, renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. Hawley is also the co-founder of Niogold Resource Corp and has over 35 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.

Luc Pelchat — Director

Luc Pelchat is the founder and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Pelchat formed many of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. He has extensive business, financial and human resources experience in Canada, Mexico and Africa. Pelchat is currently a director of Scorpio Gold Corp, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Michael Harrison — Director

Michael Harrison was previously an investment banker and CDO for Planvest Capital in Vancouver from 1987 to 1992. After, he was the CDO of Biocoll Medical., a biotech company that successfully commercialized its technology and divested it to GenSci Regeneration Sciences Inc. From 2016 to 2020, Harrison was the Chairman, CEO and founder of Pebble Labs in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and he is currently the CEO of Batik Resources Inc., a junior exploration company interested in gold mining in Indonesia.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-49 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill holes SM20-47 and 48. Previously reported hole SM20-47 reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, while hole SM20-48 returned 110.81 g/t Ag Eq over 24.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 which reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within such as 379.30 g/t Ag Eq including 1.25 g/t Au over 1.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-47 was designed to fill in a shallow depth, drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest to note is the lack of or decrease of gold values found in previous drilling to the east and at depth. See Figure 1 below.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-45 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest to note is the lack of or decrease of gold values found in previous drilling to the east and at depth. See Figure 1 below.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce the effective date for the previously announced spin-out of its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia, by way of distributing the shares it holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or "SpinCo") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement'). The Arrangement is expected to occur at 12:01 a.m. on December 21, 2021 (the "Effective Date

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Fabled Silver (the "Old Fabled Silver Shares") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of Fabled Silver (each, a "New Fabled Silver Share") and 1/5 of one SpinCo share (each, a "SpinCo Share"). The Old Fabled Silver Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at close of trading on December 20, 2021. The New Fabled Silver Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on December 21, 2021. The CUSIP numbers for the New Fabled Silver Shares and the SpinCo Shares will be 30317M304 and 30321D100, respectively.

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.

Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.

Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 79 diamond drill holes totaling 14,798 meters of the ongoing underground in-fill drilling campaign that is being carried out by the Company's Mine Geology Department at the El Silencio Mine at its Segovia Operations. This mine geology in-fill drilling campaign, which commenced in 2020 and is ongoing, is focused on resource definition within the underground mine developments of the El Silencio Mine and complements the results from the 2021 in-mine drilling programs being carried out by the Company's Exploration Team announced in the Company's press release on December 16, 2021. In particular, the continuation of multiple high-grade intercepts in the 1040 Vein discovered last year by this mine geology in-fill drilling campaign at the El Silencio Mine reaffirms the potential for the current and future development of this flagship mine.

The best high-grade intercepts from these latest drill results at the El Silencio Mine include:

The best high-grade intercepts from these latest drill results at the El Silencio Mine include:

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to reiterate high grade gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") assays from results received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QAQC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary. Drill results reported so far are from 7 of 51 completed diamond drillholes in 2021 at TDG's 100% owned former producing high grade gold-silver Shasta mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. TDG has also reported preliminary results from 3 of 6 historical holes drilled at Shasta in 2007 that were resampled by TDG in 2021

A summary of high grade intercepts to date is highlighted below and detailed in Table 1.

A summary of high grade intercepts to date is highlighted below and detailed in Table 1.

New Results Include 25.5 g/t Au over 5.5 m , 11.0 g/t Au over 9.1 m & 17.2 g/t Au over 4.2 m

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that continued drilling was successful in further delineating a new high-grade horizon, the South Pacific Zone ("SPZ"), at the Company's Granite Creek Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Highlights

laptop showing stock chart

VIDEO — Shree Kargutkar: Gold and Silver Price Drivers, Major Opportunity in Stocks

Shree Kargutkar: Gold and Silver Price Drivers, Major Opportunity in Stocks youtu.be

It's tough to predict where precious metals prices may go in 2022, but their key drivers can provide clues.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Shree Kargutkar, managing director and portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management, said he thinks the single biggest factor for the gold price this year will be investor demand.

He noted that while investor demand reached an all-time high in 2020, it flagged in 2021 despite factors like negative real rates, higher inflation and increasing deficits all around the world.

