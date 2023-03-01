CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence, the western extension, north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on sperate occasions.

This release pertains to the eastern extension of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 2-person field team consisting of a geologist and geo technician on two occasions during the summer field season. A total of 10 samples were collected, all float samples. Of the 10 samples collected, 3 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1 below.

Over the course of two site visits a vertical altitude of 335 meters was examined and 10 float samples were collected, three of which assayed greater that 0.50% copper. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - East Eagle Creek Exposed Veining over 335 meters vertically, note folding

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

Float sample D-723607 taken at the 1,557-meter elevation consisted of semi massive sulphides with quartz, minor carbonate, abundant azurite and malachite copper alteration with 60% chalcopyrite and 35% quartz. This sample returned an impressive 15.55% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 1, below.

Photo 1 - Sample D-723607 - 15.55 % copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

At the 1,307 meter altitude float sample D-723612 which consisted of vuggy quartz veining with minor patches of minor carbonate and iron carbonate contained abundant malachite copper alteration with 8% chalcopyrite as patched and disseminations and returned 6.14% copper. See Table 1, Photo 2 below

Photo 2 - Sample D-723612 - 15.55 % copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

Table 1- East Extension of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

(m)

Copper

%

Sample Type

D-723607

1,579

15.55

Float

D-723608

1,558

0.03

Float

D-723609

1,524

0.41

Float

D-723611

1,407

0.04

Float

D-723612

1,307

6.14

Float

D-723613

1,478

1.09

Float

D-723614

1,665

0.45

Float

D-723692

1,599

0.24

Float

D-723693

1,641

0.03

Float

D-723695

1,607

0.01

Float

  • 1% copper = 22.2 pounds

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth. See Photo 3 below

Photo 3 - Geotagging sample / photo location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Press release picture

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741393/Fabled-Copper-Reports-Values-as-High-as-1555-Copper-on-East-Extension-of-the-Eagle-Creek-Copper-Occurrence

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into letter of intent dated December 16, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire the "TJ Property" (the "Property") located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia, from an arm's length vendor, ARR Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor

TJ Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Fabled Copper Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 23,250,379 common shares were voted, representing 13.39% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization In Multiple Holes on its Fall 2022 Drill Program

Power Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization In Multiple Holes on its Fall 2022 Drill Program

1.40% Ni, 0.88% Cu, O.09 Co,2.52 g/t Palladium,0.56g/t Platinum over 10.2M Hole PN-22-012
0.99% Ni, 0.68% Cu, O.06 Co,0.99 g/t Palladium,0.52g/t Platinum over 5.2M Hole PN-22-011

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the signing of the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project ("Mactung" or "the Project") located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada. Fireweed also announces appointment of a new Corporate Secretary and a small stock option grant to staff (see details below).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the preliminary results from a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey at the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" Our high-definition airborne magnetic survey results have exceeded our expectations," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We have been able to fingerprint all of the known copper-gold porphyry zones on the property and have identified numerous targets with similar magnetic features. Many of these overburden covered target areas have never been drilled. Detailed review of the results around the known deposits is underway and will be disclosed in a series of news releases in the coming weeks. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6 . The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Nican logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c7320.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Related News

rare earth investing

Highly Experienced Global Commodities Marketing Executive Joins The RareX Board

rare earth investing

Appointment Of Exploration Manager To Advance Gascoyne Projects

Graphite Investing

Altech – Additional Information For Director Tunku Yaacob Kyhra Appendix 3Y

Resource Investing

CBM Pilot Project Passes Another Key Milestone

Lithium Investing

HMW Continues To Deliver With Positive Results At Santa Barbara

rare earth investing

Substantial New Body Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Confirmed At Cowalinya

×