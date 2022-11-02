Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "A total of 59 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2022 field season. The Brad vein was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician on July 2, 2022 where it was sampled vertically over 255 meters from the valley floor at 1,160 meters to 1,415 meters. A total of 5 samples were collected, 3 floats and 2 grab samples. Of the 5 samples collected, 4 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Figure 3 below.

Figure 2- Toro Property, Brad Vein Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Float sample D-723645 was collected at the valley floor returned and 0.65% copper whereas float sample D-723646 ,taken 8 meters vertically above, assayed 4.98% copper, 1.08 g/t gold and .61 g/t silver. Note the gold content as this is rarely seen on the property. See Table 1 and Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

A further 19 meters vertically above float sample D-723647 consisted of quartz with minor malachite copper alteration with 20% chalcopyrite as massive patches, disseminated and as fracture filling. This assayed an impressive 13.85% copper with 0.15 g/t Au and 7.42 g/t silver. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below

Photo 2 - Float Sample D-723647 - 13.85% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

A further 182 meters vertically grab sample D-723648 reported 0.74% copper with 0.02 g/t gold and 0.80 g/t silver. This sample consisted of white quartz with minor malachite copper alteration and some gray siltstone fragments and contained 1-2% chalcopyrite as patches. See Table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Final grab sample D-7223649 was taken at the highest point sampled at 1,415 meters vertically and reported only trace copper, gold silver.

Table 1 - Brad Vein Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

Sample Type

Copper %

Gold g/t

Silver g/t

D-723645

1,160

Float

0.65

0.07

0.09

D-723646

1,168

Float

4.98

1.08

0.61

D-723647

1,189

Float

13.85

0.15

7.42

D-723648

1,371

Grab

0.74

0.02

0.80

D-723649

1,415

Grab

0.05

0.00

0.03

On August 5th the same team explored the creek valley north of the Brad Vein occurrence and a total of 8 float samples were taken over a vertical elevation of 31 meters with one sample reporting an impressive 16.05 % copper with 0.84 g/t gold and 5.29 g/t silver. Note the gold and silver showing up again. Of the 8 samples taken5 reported greater that 0.5% copper.

At an altitude of 1,142 meters float sample D-723794 of float assayed 0.14 % copper and 0.43 g/t silver, see table 2 below.

Whereas, as you can see, 2 meters below sample # D-723795 of quartz with minor carbonate patches and shale / silt fragments with moderate malachite alteration and 2-3% chalcopyrite as blebs and disseminations returned 0.24% copper and 0.13 g/t silver. See Table 2 and Photo 4 below

Photo 4

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

A further 3 meters vertically below that last sampled, float sample D-723796 consisted of a massive quartz carbonate vein with 2-5% disseminated chalcopyrite and returned 0.55% copper with 0.68 g/t silver.

Yet another 3 meters vertically below a large out cropping of vein, float sample D-723797was sampled and assayed 0.94% copper with 0.42 g/.t silver. See Table 2 and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Two meters vertically below, float sample D-723799 composed of massive buff white quartz carbonate veining with moderate malachite copper alteration and 3-8% disseminated chalcopyrite reported 5.07% copper with 0.19 g/t gold and 2.27 g/t silver. Again, gold and silver reporting with the copper. See Table 2 and Photo 6 below.

Photo 6

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

An additional 11 meters vertically below, float sample # D-723800 of similar veining returned 5.51% copper, 0.62 g/t gold and 1.14 g./t silver. Again, with elevated gold and silver values along with the copper. See Table 2 and Photo 7 below.

Photo 7

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Float sample D-723801, 17 meters vertically down slope of similar veining reported 0.47% copper with trace gold and 0.16 g/t silver.

At the floor of the valley following the creek north of the Brad Veining a large quartz vein was encountered behind a waterfall. Float sample D-723802 taken at an elevation of 1,111 meters and consisted of green - green grayish quartz with mottled brassy yellow with green spots on the chalcopyrite on a broken fresh surface. Up to 35% chalcopyrite as massive patches and blebs with 2% bornite with the chalcopyrite. This sample retuned an impressive 16.05 % Copper with 0.84 g/t gold and 5.29 g/t silver. See Table 2 and Photo 8 below.

Photo 8

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2 - Creek North of Brad Vein Assay Results

Sample No.

Elevation

Sample Type

Copper %

Gold g/t

Silver g/t

D-723794

1,142

Float

0.14

0.00

0.43

D-723795

1,140

Float

0.24

0.00

0.13

D-723796

1,137

Float

0.55

0.00

0.68

D-723797

1,120

Float

0.94

0.00

0.42

D-723799

1,118

Float

5.07

0.19

2.27

D-7237800

1,129

Float

5.51

0.62

1.14

D-7237801

1,112

Float

0.47

0.01

0.16

D-7237801

1,111

Float

16.05

0.84

5.29

All sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

Going Forwards

The reporting of the 2022 field season works are just being compiled as assay results become available. Already the team not only found new extensions of the Brad Veining but gold-silver domain associated with the copper mineralized found in this area. This certainly appears worth while to follow up on.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723468/Fabled-Copper-Reports-on-the-Brad-Vein-Area-with-Values-as-High-as-1605-Copper

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Latest Press Releases

Related News

