F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of up to 17,647,059 common shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") that shall qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") at a price of C$0.085 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$1,500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will act as a finder for the Company in respect of the Offering on a best-efforts basis.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, and to incur "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026.
The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 18, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as determined by the Company. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.
It is anticipated that certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company may acquire FT Shares under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be "related party transactions" within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 (the "Policy") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
About F4 Uranium Corp.:
F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 16 wholly owned properties totaling approximately 157,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.
Contact Information
F4 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y2
Investor Relations:
Jamie Bannerman
Telephone: 250-868-6553
Email: jamie@rdcapital.com
On Behalf of the Board.
"Ray Ashley"
Raymond Ashley, CEO
F4 Uranium Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. In particular, such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the expected offering size and closing date of the Offering; the gross proceeds from the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom; and the timing related to incurring Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation thereof.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the suitability of the Company's mineral properties for mining exploration; future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds under the Company's existing option agreement; the completion of planned exploration programs; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis.
Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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