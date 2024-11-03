- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
New Resource Booking
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on a new resource booking for its 100% owned ATP 2077, located in the Taroom Trough in Queensland, Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prospective resources of 712 billion cubic feet (2U) booked in Sub-Block B of ATP 2077
- Farmout campaign for the Diona Block (Sub-Block C of ATP 2077) well under way
- Updated contingent resources for ATP 2044 expected before year end
Although one licence, ATP 2077 is broken into 3 geographically separate sub blocks (see map below). Sub-Block A is located immediately proximate to ATP 2044 and contains similar Taroom Trough geology. A contingent resource booking was announced when the block was awarded (see ASX announcement of 19 August 2024). Sub-Block B also overlies the Taroom Trough, however given the further distance from Project Grandis the resource here is considered prospective in nature - at this stage. Sub-Block C lies outside the Taroom Trough, is immediately adjacent to existing gas infrastructure and is prospective for shallower conventional oil and/or gas drilling targets.
Location map of ATP 2077 showing Sub-Blocks A, B and C
Based on recent internal technical work undertaken, Elixir has booked a prospective resource estimate for ATP 2077 Sub-Block B – see table below.
Notes to Prospective Report Table:
1. These are un-risked prospective resources that have not been risked for geological success or the chance of development. The chance of success for tight sands and deep coal was estimated at 65% and 27% respectively. Both targets are considered trapped in an unconventional setting. The chance of commercial development is estimated at 50% for each.
2. Each reservoir target was evaluated probabilistically and the totals added arithmetically.
3. Prospective Resources have been assessed on the basis that they are unconventional in nature.
4. ATP is an Authority To Prospect, which allows a company to explore for hydrocarbons in Queensland.
5. Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. These Prospective Resource estimates are for the tight sandstones and deep Permian coals within Block B only. The estimates assume the same Basin Centered Gas (BCG) play is present, and similar reservoir parameters to ATP 2044 have been used. The block is mature for drilling, and exploration drilling may occur in the years to come.
6. Elixir’s technical team analyzed seismic, drilling, logging and test data to make these estimates. Specific analysis undertaken included seismic interpretation, geological correlations, core analysis, wireline petrophysics, chromatographic gas analysis and production test analysis.
7. Further detailed notes on the background to the preparation of the Prospective Resource Report are set out in Appendix 1.
In ATP-2077 Sub-Block C (also known as the Diona Block), Elixir is currently conducting farmout negotiations under which it is seeking an incoming party to fund the cost of an exploration well. The Company will provide an update on these in due course.
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas assets in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia. As an early mover in both areas, Elixir Energy has been the first company ever to free-flow gas from the deep Taroom Trough in Queensland and flow gas of any description in Mongolia.
Elixir Energy’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin, where Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent. Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough contributing to its reputation as an emerging energy super basin with major electricity as well as gas infrastructure.A successful free-flowing test was conducted on the Lorelle Sandstone and has indicated it could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation
Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is located in Mongolia.
The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which flowed gas in its early stages and is now moving to progressively de-water with a view to building up a sustained gas flow rate.
The company is led by a highly experienced team with direct histories in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Australia and Mongolia, targeting natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region, with exceptional access to existing infrastructure and high gas prices.
- The region is currently hosting multi-operator activity, including by Shell.
- Elixir has discovered a deep free-flowing gas zone in Grandis – the first of its kind.
- The company was also the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- A management team with a wide range of expertise in the natural resources sector provides leadership for maximising the value of Elixir Energy’s assets.
Key Projects
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international gas markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including gas transportation and electricity transmission access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Impressive Initial Flow Test Results: After a successful suite of DFITs, free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone has been successfully stimulated. Elixir’s technical and economic modeling indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
- Project Expansion: In August 2024, Elixir was formally awarded a 100 percent working interest in ATP 2077 by the Queensland Government. The area is prospective for both deep and shallow gas, with an independently certified 2C resources of 173 billion cubic feet.
Daydream-2 Lorelle Sandstone Flow Testing*
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day in its early stages. Water production has progressed since these early flows with a view to de-pressuring the CBM reservoir, leading to sustained gas flows.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 to explore gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies.
An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America.
She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as several unlisted companies.
5 Top Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2024
Canadian oil and gas stocks have faced a rollercoaster ride over the past few years.
However, analysts remain optimistic about the sector, and there are signs that oil and gas companies in Canada may be in a multi-year bull market. The top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have been posting gains despite volatile market conditions, and many companies offer strong payouts for dividend investors.
Canadian energy stocks that pay dividends — a portion of corporate profits shared on a specific timeline — are attractive to those who prefer a long-term approach to wealth creation. Dividend investing allows for a steady flow of income and the opportunity to increase equity holdings.
Investors should look for stocks with high dividend yields, which is based on annual dividend income per share divided by price per share. For example, if a dividend stock has a share price of C$10.00 and pays a C$0.25 dividend every quarter, it has a dividend yield of 10 percent. Of course, as share prices fluctuate, so too will dividend yields, so investors should perform due diligence when choosing which company to invest in.
The ability to offer a dividend payment points to the financial health of a company, making it a point of pride for companies in the oil and gas industry.
The Investing News Network has compiled a list of the five top Canadian oil and gas dividend stocks using TradingView’s stock screener. Data was current as of October 23, 2024, and at that time the companies on this list had dividend yields of greater than 7 percent, as well as debt-to-equity ratios (total equity divided by total liabilities) of 0.5 or less. This ratio reflects the strength of each company’s balance sheet.
1. Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ)
Dividend yield: 11.03 percent
Debt-to-equity ratio: 0.09
Market cap: C$1.04 billion
Cardinal Energy is an oil-focused company with operations centered on low-decline light, medium and heavy oil in Western Canada. The company reported that its Q2 production increased by 3 percent over the previous quarter to 22,376 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) "as volumes from the company's strong first quarter drilling program positively impacted the quarter."
Cardinal Energy pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. Its October dividend will be paid on November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31.
2. Gear Energy (TSX:GXE)
Dividend yield: 10 percent
Debt-to-equity ratio: 0.06
Market cap: C$158.16 million
Next on this list of top Canadian oil and gas dividend stocks is Calgary-headquartered Gear Energy, an oil company focused on operations in three core areas: Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light-medium oil and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
The company reported Q2 production of 5,621 boe/d, a 2 percent decrease over the first quarter of 2024 "due to the shut-in of some of the Company's gas wells as well as some unexpected downtime." Gear Energy pays a monthly dividend of C$0.005 per share, with its next payment coming out October 31 to shareholders of record as of October 15.
3. Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR)
Dividend yield: 9.17 percent
Debt-to-equity ratio: 0.22
Market cap: C$148.45 million
Birchcliff Energy is an intermediate oil and natural gas firm with operations focused on the Montney/Doig resource play in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, Canada.
“We continued with the successful execution of our capital program in the second quarter, bringing 11 wells on production. These wells are exceeding our internal projections, with strong initial production rates that contributed to our solid quarterly average production of 78,358 boe/d,” said Birchcliff CEO Chris Carlsen in a recent press release.
Birchcliff has declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.10 per common share for the quarter ending on September 30.
4. Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY)
Dividend yield: 8.63 percent
Debt-to-equity ratio: 0.50
Market cap: C$265.65 million
Peyto Exploration & Development conducts unconventional natural gas exploration, development and production in the Deep Basin in Alberta. The company reported that its Q2 2024 production volumes averaged 122,299 boe/d, up 24 percent year-over-year, which it attributed mainly to the Repsol Canada Energy Partnership acquisition that closed in Q4 2023.
Currently, Peyto pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of C$0.11 per common share, and plans to make a dividend payout on November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31.
5. Surge Energy (TSX:SGY)
Dividend yield: 7.99 percent
Debt-to-equity ratio: 0.29
Market cap: C$621.74 million
Last on this list of top Canadian oil and gas dividend stocks is Surge Energy, an oil-focused exploration and production company with assets in two of Canada's premiere conventional oil growth plays: Sparky and SE Saskatchewan.
In its financial and operating results for the period ending June 30, 2024, the company reported that in the first six months of the year, oil production reached 20,124 barrels per day.
Surge Energy pays a monthly cash dividend, which has come in at C$0.043 per share since June 2024, up from C$0.04 previously. On November 15, the company will make its next dividend payout to shareholders of record as of October 31.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Charbone Hydrogen
Investor Insight
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH) offers a compelling investment opportunity in the US$89 billion green hydrogen market, leveraging a decentralized approach for scalable plant deployment and focusing on environmentally friendly production to reduce carbon footprints.
Overview
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH,OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47) is the only publicly listed green hydrogen firm in Canada looking to expand across North America (US and Canada) with a pipeline of new projects. This is an opportune time for Charbone as the world races to find effective solutions to meet its net-zero ambitions by 2050. Green hydrogen could be a perfect fit as a potentially low-emitting fuel source. There is an increasing realization of the potential of hydrogen in serving as a low-emissions substitute for fossil fuels in residential as well as industrial use cases.
The Government of Canada has laid out its hydrogen policy, aiming to meet nearly 30 percent of its energy requirement in 2050 by hydrogen, as well as become one of the top three clean hydrogen producers globally. The presence of abundant hydroelectric power, favorable government policies, and a progressive tax regime should boost hydrogen production in the country. The 2023 federal budget includes more than $17 billion in tax credits over the next five years to help fund clean energy projects, including hydrogen.
Green hydrogen: key element to decarbonize the world
The US Department of Energy expects to produce 10 million metric tons (MMT) of hydrogen annually by 2030 and eventually reach 50 MMT by 2050. According to US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, 50 MMT of hydrogen could power every bus, train, plane and ship in the US.
Charbone stands to benefit from rapid adoption of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels. Moreover, Charbone’s focus solely on “green hydrogen” should further its position among investors looking for opportunities to invest in sustainable energy solutions. Green hydrogen is produced when the energy used to power electrolysis comes from renewable sources like wind, water, solar or nuclear. Charbone has clearly stated its intentions to leverage hydropower and nuclear energy to produce hydrogen.
Project Pipeline and Key Partnerships
Carbone forged strong partnerships to execute its business model.
The company plans to construct 16 hydrogen projects across North America (six in Canada and 10 in the US) over the next four years. The first of which is under construction at Sorel-Tracy in Quebec. The Sorel-Tracy facility is located on a 40,000-square-meter land parcel along Quebec Highway 30, known as the “Steel Highway” because of the numerous steel mills and process plants operating along the highway.
The construction of Phase 1 of its Sorel-Tracy facility is being done in partnership with EBC, one of the largest construction companies in Quebec. EBC has a proven track record of designing and building facilities in Canada and the US. The partnership agreement gives EBC the right of first refusal to construct additional Sorel-Tracy phases, as well as one or all of Charbone’s facilities within the North American market.
In addition, Charbone has entered into several other strategic partnerships all aimed to expand its footprint in North America. The company entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions for potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of an emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as white or natural hydrogen.
In June 2024, Carbone executed a supply agreement for a complete containerized electrolyzer system ready for shipment to its flagship green hydrogen site in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. The electrolyzer has a higher capacity than originally planned and will significantly enhance initial operational capacity estimates. The company also acquired its first tube trailer for the transport and bulk delivery of compressed green hydrogen produced from the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec flagship project to local and domestic customers.
Superior Plus
This partnership allows Charbone to sell hydrogen produced at the Sorel-Tracy facility to Superior Propane, a subsidiary of Superior Plus. Such supply agreements ensure that Charbone can generate cash flow immediately following the commencement of production.
Carbone Hydrogen entered into an off-take partnership with Superior Plus on the supply and
distribution of green hydrogen.
NEK Community Broadband
Another such supply agreement was signed in November 2023 with NEK Community Broadband, which ensures the supply of green hydrogen in the Northeast Kingdom of the state of Vermont (USA). NEK Broadband is building a high-speed broadband infrastructure and plans to install a hydrogen fuel cell backup system for a reliable power supply.
Oakland County Economic Development Department, Michigan
Further advancing its goal of US expansion, Charbone signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department to set up Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is home to major automakers, and a green hydrogen facility in their proximity will support the effort of producing environmentally friendly mobility options.
Being the only publicly listed green hydrogen player in Canada, Charbone offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in the rise of green hydrogen as a potential low-emitting alternative to fossil fuels.
Management Team
Dave Gagnon – Chairman and CEO
Dave Gagnon has been chairman and chief executive officer of Charbone Hydrogen Corporation since April 21, 2022. He has been a climate tech entrepreneur for the last 25 years, and was the first entrepreneur in Canada to start a wind turbine company and offer a new alternative energy solution in North America. Gagnon also worked with an institutional investor that manages several public pension plans, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, where he gained deep knowledge of the financial markets.
Benoit Veilleux – Chief Financial Officer
Benoit Veilleux was appointed as the CFO of Charbone on August 15, 2022. Veilleux has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting and finance. He began his professional career at KPMG in 2003, where he managed and coordinated audit teams for public companies until 2010. Since then, he has worked with a number of companies including Air Liquide Canada and the Hypertec Group.
Daniell Charette – Chief Operating Officer
Daniell Charette has been the chief operating officer of Charbone since February 2019. He brings over 25 years of experience in running and managing renewable energy companies. He has worked in senior leadership roles with several renewable companies including NEG Micon A/S, Vestas and Brookfield Power. He has served on various association boards and councils, including the Canadian Wind Energy Association, Association Québécoise des Producteurs d’Énergie Renouvelable, and Latin Wind Energy Association.
Francois Vitez – Director
Francois Vitez is a hydropower and energy storage expert with more than 24 years of experience in the development, engineering and construction management as well as operations and maintenance of hydropower and energy storage projects in North America and internationally. He is a board member and chair of the Value of Hydropower committee at Waterpower Canada, vice-chair of the Energy Storage Association of Canada, board member of the California Energy Storage Association, and member of the International Hydropower Association.
Patrick Cuddihy - Hydrogen Operations Team
Patrick Cuddihy is a seasoned operations leader with over 20 years of experience at Air Liquide Canada, to its hydrogen operations team. Patrick brings a wealth of expertise in managing industrial gas production and distribution, having held senior roles including network sales director for Quebec Region, general manager for Pacific Region, director of procurement services, and director of logistics and assets for the Eastern Region.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 well successfully stimulated and flow tested
- Gas flowed from multiple stimulated zones, including deep coals for the first time
- ATP 2077 formally awarded and 173 Bcf additional contingent resources booked
- Elixir’s fiscal position remains strong - $10M at quarter end
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
The Daydream-2 appraisal well was again the key focus for Elixir during the quarter. The considerable successes of this program (albeit with some ebbs and flows typical of an early stage appraisal program) has provided the Company with a very strong platform to continue to de-risk the Grandis Project.
North America’s considerable experience in large unconventional plays over the last two decades indicates that having multiple operators try different approaches to “cracking the code” to most effectively liberate gas presents by far the optimal approach to really open up such plays.
In this context Elixir is very pleased to be currently accompanied by other active explorers in Queensland’s Taroom Trough. Collectively, considerable sums are being invested, contingent resources booked, knowledge transferred and service sector capabilities continuously improved.
During the last quarter Elixir’s contributions to these collective efforts were material and multiple. These included flowing gas from five out of six stimulated zones, including from deep coals for the first time in this region.
Elixir expects the various current – and likely new – Taroom Operators to expand their efforts in the years to come - to ultimately deliver a lot of gas into the nearby infrastructure that can readily take it to desperately short domestic and international markets.
In the current early stage of such a large play, the teething issues that typically arise include rationing of the required equipment, service sector companies requiring different approaches, etc. Elixir has experienced some of these – but we are convinced that we can see these already being ironed out. For instance, the collective efforts in the region are already leading to interest from the likes of new service sector and infrastructure companies, with highly relevant international expertise and equipment.
During the quarter Elixir was formally granted ATP 2077 – which immediately added 175 Bcf of new contingent resources. The timeline from being notified as preferred tenderer to formal award was very rapid – reflecting the strong Queensland regulatory environment generally and the well established oil and gas presence in the immediate region specifically.
Post the end of the quarter, Elixir was pleased to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to provide a framework under which to better investigate the development of the required infrastructure to take Taroom sourced gas to the nearby market interfaces. Elixir sees this is also an area of potential fruitful cooperation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
September 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report
Capital
On 15 August 2024 the Company announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 (“Attaching Options”). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.
Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited (“Oakley Capital”) and 62 Capital Pty Ltd (“62 Capital”) acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options (“Broker Options”) pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.
The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:
- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments
- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer
- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics
During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.
On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders’ meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.
Significant activities by the Company’s investees’ during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:
Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024
Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) presents the following update on activities for the 3- month period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”). Also included in this report are details of any subsequent events that have occurred up to the date of this release.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024 totalled ~$US1.96m/~$A2.93m (~49,600 barrels of oil).
- Oil sales for the Quarter were all through domestic sales channels – to both a major domestic refinery and a local mini refinery. There were no sales into the export market during the Quarter.
- The important Stage 2 100% gas utilisation project, involving connection into neighbouring infrastructure, is close to completion with commissioning of the gas pipeline expected to occur during November 2024.
- The West Zhetybai oilfield transitioned to its Full Commercial Production license on 01 September 2024.
- The Company released its Annual Report on 27 September 2024 and the Notice of Meeting for the 2024 Annual General Meeting was dispatched to shareholders on 28 October 2024. The AGM will be held on 29 November 2024.
The Quarter in brief:
During the Quarter, all production wells operated at expected levels, with the exception of the J-51 well, located on the Akkar East field. This well’s production is currently limited and, when funding allows, a workover will be carried out on this well, with a view to improving production.
Wells located on the Akkar East and Akkar North (East Block) fields are operating under their Full Commercial licences. Oil sales from these wells are subject to a monthly domestic quota that is set by the Kazakh Ministry for Energy. Oil produced from these oilfields, outside this domestic quota allocation, can be sold through other channels, including into the export market.
The West Zhetybai field operated under its Preparatory Period license for the months of July and August 2024 and successfully transitioned to its Full Commercial Licence on 01 September 2024.
As from 01 September 2024, oil produced on the West Zhetybai field is also subject to the monthly domestic quota set by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy. Any oil produced from this oilfield, outside this domestic quota allocation, can now be sold into both the domestic and/or export markets.
In terms of the validity dates of the Jupiter’s three Production Licences, these are:
Akkar North (East Block): 05 March 2046
Akkar East: 02 March 2045
West Zhetybai: 01 September 2046
3Q 2024 Oil Sales:
During the Quarter, unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US1.96m (~$A2.93m) based on sales of ~49,600 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US39.50/bbl).
Cash receipts for the Quarter were ~$A2.83m. The variance between revenue recognised and cash receipts is due to the timing of the receipt of oil prepayments that are then amortised over one to two months of oil deliveries.
Approximate production of oil, by field, for the Quarter, was as follows:
- Akkar North (East Block): 10,000 barrels (production from J-50)
- Akkar East: 26,000 barrels (main production from wells J-52 and 19)
- West Zhetybai: 13,600 barrels (production from J-58)
Domestic Oil Sales:
Oil sales during the Quarter were made through the Joint Venture vehicle, Jupiter Energy Trading LLC. Oil was sold into the Pavlodar refinery and unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US0.463m (~$A0.691m) based on sales of ~10,600 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US43/bbl).
Mini Refinery Oil Sales:
During the Quarter, oil that was produced under a Preparatory Period Licence, not sold into the export market and/or not subject to the domestic quota allocation set by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, was sold to a local mini refinery.
Unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US1.5m (~$A2.24m) based on sales of ~39,000 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US38.50/bbl).
Export Oil Sales:
There were no sales of oil into the export market during the Quarter.
Export oil pricing is linked with the destination to which the oil is routed. Routing, associated logistics costs, the discount to Brent quoted by traders and the additional Kazakh taxes levied on export oil, meant that for the entire Quarter, the net price received for export oil was not attractive when compared to available domestic sales channels. The geopolitical tension in the area was a contributing factor to the discount to Brent being quoted by traders.
The Company continues to monitor the export oil pricing formula being offered by traders and will revert to this sales channel when the net price achieved is superior to pricing being offered via other available domestic sales channels.
Click here to view the Sep24 Appendix 5B
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jupiter Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
- Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective from the 1st of October 2024.
- Significant new oil targets identified from fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data.
- The Salmon Lead exhibits stacked structural traps with potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs). It Offers several follow-on targets if successful, with a repeated structural configuration.
- Successfully reprocessed 1,000 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data across three leading prospects, providing enhanced insights into prospectivity that will guide our ongoing interpretation and resource estimation efforts.
- New seismic inversion and AVO studies have produced indications of high-quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon fill at the Raya Prospect, significantly upgrading its prospectivity.
During the reporting quarter, Condor and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru in conjunction with the Company’s technical advisors Havoc Services Pty Ltd (Havoc).
Condor’s block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data from which an aggregate of 1,000km2 have been selected to undergo pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (Figure 1). The three areas selected for reprocessing were chosen following the identification of the Raya and Bonito prospects and the Piedra Redonda gas field.
Figure 1 – TEA Prospects and 3D Seismic areas selected for reprocessing.
The Raya1 and Bonito2 prospects are large features in the Zorritos Formation, which present structural closure at multiple levels and the potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs present. The Piedra Redonda gas field contains ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources (2C) of 404 Bcf (100% gross)3 which potentially underpins a standalone gas development and additional low-risk upside located updip from the C-18X discovery well with ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources (2U) of 2.2 Tcf# (gross unrisked) of natural gas4.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
TOP STOCKS
