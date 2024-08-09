Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100% owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Final equipment being mobilised to site
  • Milling of plug set above the Lorelle Sandstone due over the weekend
  • Flow testing of the stimulated Lorelle to follow immediately after

Elixir is in the final stages of mobilizing all equipment for the Daydream-2 stimulation and testing program. Over the coming weekend the plug set above the Lorelle Sandstone is due to be milled out and post stimulation flow testing of the Lorelle sandstone will follow immediately after. Given the depth and high pressure of this well, Elixir has been undertaking additional HSE inspections to ensure the simulation and testing will be conducted smoothly and safely.

Coil Tubing Unit Cab in Miles, ready to be mobilized to the wellsite

The Coil Tubing Unit (CTU) which was recently imported from New Zealand has been checked and function tested in cooperation with Elixir’s neighbouring Taroom Operator. The CTU is required to remove the plug above the Lorelle Sandstone before the flow test can commence.

The wellhead manifold and “Christmas Tree” valves have been serviced and pressure tested to 13,000 psi. They are fully functional and ready for tie in to the stimulation spread.

Servicing of well head at Daydream-2

In excess of 815,000 pounds of proppant and micro-proppant is also being transported to the wellsite in preparation for the 5 remaining stages of stimulation that will follow the Lorelle flow test.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 12 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces July 2024 sales volumes, updated natural gas pricing under our long-term gas sales agreement, an intention to launch a share buyback program under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 .   We will host a live webcast to discuss Q2 2024 results on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pumpjack with sun setting.

Saudi Aramco's Q2 Profits Dip on Lower Oil Sales and Refining Margins

Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), the world's largest oil company, attributes a 3.4 percent decline in its second quarter net income to lower crude oil sales volumes and softer refining margins.

In a Monday (August 5) press release, Aramco reported net income of US$29.07 billion, marking a slight reduction from the previous year due to the ongoing volatility in global oil markets.

Despite this dip, the company achieved a base divided of US$20.3 billion for Q2, plus a performance-linked dividend distribution of US$10.8 billion. That puts it on track for an "industry-leading" total dividend of US$124.2 billion this year.

Pumpjacks extracting oil.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Tuktu Resources Rises 70 Percent on Light Oil Discovery

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 23.77 points last week to close at 555.56. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) lost 587.18 points to close at 22,227.63.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary this past Friday (August 2). It points to softening employment, with 114,000 jobs added in July, significantly lower than analysts' predictions of 175,000.

Condor Energy

Multiple Significant New Oil Leads Identified in Peruvian TEA

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its evaluation work on the oil and gas potential of its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) offshore Peru.

Oil rigs.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Prices for Brent and West Texas crude consolidated through the second quarter of 2024, shedding 2.68 percent and 2.45 percent respectively, between April 1 and the end of June.

The retraction has been attributed to China's recent interest rate cut and declining crude oil imports signaling a potential weakening in demand. This issue was exacerbated by poor refining margins globally and concern that oil sector majors were forecasting lower second-quarter earnings, all adding to further downward pressure on prices.

As the oil sector contracted, natural gas registered a small 0.78 percent gain over the three-month period rising from US$1.81 on April 1, to US$2.59 at the end of June.

