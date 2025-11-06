Exodus Movement, Inc. October 2025 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or "the company"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of October 31, 2025: Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited) Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited) Bitcoin (BTC): 2,147 BTC as of October 31, 2025 compared to 2,123 as of September 30, 2025 Ethereum (ETH): 2,784 ETH as of October 31, 2025 compared to 2,770 as of September 30, 2025 Solana (SOL): 49,567 SOL as of October 31, 2025 compared to 47,502 as of September 30, 2025 Users Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.6 million as of October 31, 2025. That figure compares with the 1.5 million MAUs as of September 30, 2025.

Swap Volume
Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $683 million for the month of October 2025, of which $251 million (37%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This volume compares with $539 million exchange provider processed volume in September 2025, of which $198 million (37%) originated from XO Swap partners.

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: "As Exodus continues to generate crypto from operations, we look forward to updates and discussion in our upcoming Q3 earnings call on Monday, November 10."

About Exodus
Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com ; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2025, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


