Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook

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October 11, 2026
Horizon Gold Limited (ASX: HRN) (‘Horizon’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce some spectacular gold intercepts returned from RC drilling at its 100% owned Gum Creek Gold Project (‘Gum Creek’ or ‘the Project’) located in the Mid-West Region of Western Australia. Final assay results for Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at Snook, Cobia and Alma May have been received. Significant results are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- RC drilling at Snook has returned numerous spectacular intercepts from the deepest drilling at the prospect to date including:
- 44m @ 5.08g/t Au from 145m including 11m @ 16.30g/t Au from 174m
- 14m @ 5.18g/t Au from 88m including 8m @ 8.81g/t Au from 90m
- 12m @ 5.72g/t Au from 135m including 5m @ 10.93g/t Au from 139m
- 14m @ 4.12g/t Au from 204m including 3m @ 15.33g/t Au from 205m
- 15m @ 3.35g/t Au from 158m including 3m @ 13.89g/t Au from 167m
- 27m @ 1.51g/t Au from 225m including 5m @ 6.35g/t Au from 229m
- 7m @ 4.22g/t Au from 161m including 5m @ 5.67g/t Au from 162m
- 18m @ 1.47g/t Au from 175m including 7m @ 2.12g/t Au from 175m
- 17m @ 1.28g/t Au from 137m including 5m @ 3.43g/t Au from 139m
- 6m @ 3.37g/t Au from 169m including 3m @ 5.97g/t Au from 169m
- 18m @ 1.11g/t Au from 236m and 12m @ 1.30g/t Au from 70m
- 4m @ 3.61g/t Au from 219m and 6m @ 2.12g/t Au from 143m
- 6m @ 2.36g/t Au from 263m and 5m @ 2.55g/t Au from 119m
- Shallow infill RC drilling at Cobia has confirmed the continuity of mineralisation along strike to the south of the open pit returning several significant intercepts:
- 21m @ 2.08g/t Au from 76m including 15m @ 2.68g/t Au from 79m
- 10m @ 1.65g/t Au from 47m including 4m @ 3.40g/t Au from 53m
- 3m @ 5.16g/t Au from 43m
- 8m @ 1.23g/t Au from 52m including 3m @ 2.01g/t Au from 57m
- Infill RC drilling north of the Alma May pit returned numerous significant intercepts:
- 5m @ 2.79g/t Au from 26m including 1m @ 12.50g/t Au from 26m
- 5m @ 2.62g/t Au from 21m including 2m @ 5.22g/t Au from 22m
- 13m @ 0.91g/t Au from 32m including 9m @ 1.13g/t Au from 36m
- 11m @ 1.07g/t Au from 68m including 4m @ 2.10g/t Au from 71m
- 10m @ 0.96g/t Au from 30m including 4m @ 1.93g/t Au from 36m
- 14m @ 0.72g/t Au from 2m including 4m @ 1.50g/t Au from 4m
- 6m @ 1.39g/t Au from 12m and 2m @ 4.07g/t Au from 8m
- Follow up RC and diamond drilling is being planned at all 3 prospects
Figure 1: Gum Creek Gold Project existing Mineral Resources, Potential Mineral Resources and Exploration Targets over simplified geology.
Managing Director Scott Williamson said:
“These outstanding RC results from Snook point to a larger open pit and potential for underground mining. Infill drilling at Alma May and Cobia is on track to deliver maiden resources over the coming months, adding further scale to Gum Creek's growing resource base. With follow-up drilling already underway across multiple prospects and further programs planned, we see meaningful scope to enhance project economics well beyond the recent DFS.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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