Horizon Gold

ASX:HRN

Horizon Gold Ltd is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold reserves of the Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia.

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Horizon Gold Ltd is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold reserves of the Gum Creek Gold Project in Western Australia. The project covers the Gum Creek Greenstone Belt located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane In Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia.
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