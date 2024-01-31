Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
European Lithium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2023.

SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES

  • Work continues to cover the environmental impact assessment (EIA) determination procedure forming a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project). This essential work contributes towards operational readiness and construction of mine facilities.
  • Internal studies continue to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the DFS results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA).
  • Studies that form the DFS demonstrate that the Wolfsberg Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
  • Dorfner Anzaplan has been identified to become the technical consultant to optimize the converter operations under the JV between Obeikan Industrial Group (OIG) and EUR.
  • The approved Zone 2 drilling program by the Mining Authority will commence in Q1/24 drilling contractor will be GEOPS.
  • An exploration program has been developed for the future lithium targets in Styria, Austria, recently acquired from Richmond.
  • EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.
  • GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues. A fully GREENPEG funded comprehensive airborne geophysics program was completed during the quarter to assess a new airborne technology (via Helicopter) for its suitability in mineralization such as the Wolfsberg Project.
  • E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
  • EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, ‘Critical Metals Corp’ which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ.

CORPORATE MATTERS

NASDAQ Merger

On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction).

On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction. Since this initial filing, the Company has lodged F-4 Amendment No 1 with the SEC on 14 February 2023, F-4 Amendment No 2 with the SEC on 30 March 2023, F-4 Amendment No 3 with the SEC on 5 May 2023, F-4 Amendment No 4 with the SEC 7 August 2023, F-4 Amendment No 5 with the SEC on 9 November 2023 and F-4 Amendment No 6 with the SEC on 1 December 2023. On 28 December 2023, the Company advised that the F-4 Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

NASDAQ Listing Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023

In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Report December 2023

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Related News

iron investing

Quarterly Report December 2023

Silver Investing

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Resource Investing

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×