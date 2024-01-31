- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2023.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Work continues to cover the environmental impact assessment (EIA) determination procedure forming a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project). This essential work contributes towards operational readiness and construction of mine facilities.
- Internal studies continue to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the DFS results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA).
- Studies that form the DFS demonstrate that the Wolfsberg Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- Dorfner Anzaplan has been identified to become the technical consultant to optimize the converter operations under the JV between Obeikan Industrial Group (OIG) and EUR.
- The approved Zone 2 drilling program by the Mining Authority will commence in Q1/24 drilling contractor will be GEOPS.
- An exploration program has been developed for the future lithium targets in Styria, Austria, recently acquired from Richmond.
- EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.
- GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues. A fully GREENPEG funded comprehensive airborne geophysics program was completed during the quarter to assess a new airborne technology (via Helicopter) for its suitability in mineralization such as the Wolfsberg Project.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
- EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, ‘Critical Metals Corp’ which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ.
CORPORATE MATTERS
NASDAQ Merger
On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction).
On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction. Since this initial filing, the Company has lodged F-4 Amendment No 1 with the SEC on 14 February 2023, F-4 Amendment No 2 with the SEC on 30 March 2023, F-4 Amendment No 3 with the SEC on 5 May 2023, F-4 Amendment No 4 with the SEC 7 August 2023, F-4 Amendment No 5 with the SEC on 9 November 2023 and F-4 Amendment No 6 with the SEC on 1 December 2023. On 28 December 2023, the Company advised that the F-4 Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Key Project
Wolfsberg Lithium Project
The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is a high-grade lithium project located in Carinthia in Austria. The project is 20 kilometers east of the town of Wolfsberg which is an industrial town with established infrastructure and sources of energy in place. European Lithium has a total of 54 exploration licenses, covering its two identified zones and mining licenses that may be permanently issued if conditions are met. The company recently secured additional mining licenses and extensions that grow the Wolfsberg project area to a total of 20 licenses over two mining fields, the original Andreas and new Barbara mining fields.
The property is an existing, developed exploration mine with substantial exploration and development work completed by previous owners. These projects were backed by the Austrian government and included extensive metallurgical testing, geological mapping, mining, and pre-feasibility studies in the 1980s.
The company completed its own positive PFS as well as an extensive assessment. The property features a high-grade lithium resource with an average of one percent lithium hydroxide. Additionally, it features a total measured, indicated, inferred and JORC-compliant resource of 12.88 million tonnes of lithium hydroxide in zone one only.
In 2023, European Lithium released the results of its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, demonstrating potential high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
DFS highlights:
- Battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production is ~8,800 tpa for 14.6 years;
- LHM opex (after byproducts) is US$17,016/t LHM on average compared to reported spot prices for LHM in February 2023 of US$79,500 DDP Antwerp;
- LHM prices modelled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum;
- Estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion @ weighted average cost of capital (WACC) 6 percent (WACC is determined by the split of debt and equity related to the BMW offtake agreement);
- Acceleration of decarbonization and energy transition in Europe combined with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles provides further upside.
Positive drill results from the 2018 drilling program confirm that zone two on the property could mirror zone one, which would double the project resource. Drilling on the property also revealed grades as high as 2.49 percent of lithium hydroxide.
European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SZZL), a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell-down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp. European Lithium will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in Critical Metals, equivalent to approximately 80 percent of the ordinary shares in Critical Metals.
Once the business combination is completed, European Lithium will focus its activities on its existing portfolio of projects and investments, including the newly acquired Austrian Lithium Projects, consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 square kilometers located approximately 70 kilometers north of the company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98 percent lithium oxide.
The following summarizes the company’s interest in projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the transaction.
- Listed investments – The company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing 11.5 percent interest) in Cyclone Metals (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100 percent of the Block 103 magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada.
- 15 million shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF).
- Unlisted investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5-percent equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Exploration assets – European Lithium has an interest in:
- Austrian Lithium Project –100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 square kilometers in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
- Ukraine Projects - On 28 February 2023, the company announced that it had renegotiated the terms under which EUR will acquire European Lithium Ukraine LLC (European Lithium Ukraine), a Ukraine-incorporated company applying (through either court proceedings, public auction and/or production sharing agreement with the Ukraine Government) for 20-year special permits for the extraction and production of lithium at the Shevchenkivske Project and Dobra Project in Ukraine. On 28 February 2023, the company announced the end date to complete the acquisition has been extended to 2 November 2025.
In addition to the above, the company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Management Team
Dietrich Wanke - Chief Executive Officer
Dietrich Wanke has more than 30 years of experience in management at the operational level for underground and open-cut mines. Wanke has held statutory positions as registered manager under the applicable mining acts in several countries and commodities, most notably gold, silver, nickel, diamonds, coal, and iron. He has lived and served professionally for mining operations in Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Wanke has managed mining operations through all phases, starting from greenfield exploration to full-scale production, as well as the extension of existing mines. Wanke currently holds a position as general manager for Marampa Iron Ore in Sierra Leone. He’s worked in the past as general manager for Tolukuma Gold Mines in Papua New Guinea, mine manager for Atlas Iron in Western Australia, technical services manager for Thiess in Indonesia. Wanke served as mine manager for Kimberley Diamonds in Western Australia, technical services manager for Lightning Nickel in Western Australia, technical director for LMV, an engineering and surveying service provider for coal mines in Germany, technical services manager, and licensed surveyor for Laubag in Germany. Wanke holds a mine engineering/mine surveying degree from Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg, a licensed mine surveyor’s certificate in Germany and first class mine manager's certificates in Western Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Melissa Chapman - CFO and Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman is a certified practicing accountant with over 14 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked extensively in Australia and the United Kingdom, including five years as group financial controller for the Beny Steinmetz Group. Chapman has a bachelor of accounting from Murdoch University and has been a member of CPA Australia since 2000. Chapman has completed a graduate diploma in corporate governance with Chartered Secretaries of Australia.
Tony Sage - Chairman
Tony Sage has more than 35 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management, and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining companies for the last 22 years. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China, and Australia. He currently holds the positions of executive chairman of ASX-listed Fe and executive director of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals.
Malcolm Day - Director
Malcolm Day holds a Bachelor’s of applied science degree in surveying and mapping. Day commenced his career working in the civil construction industry for 10 years, six of which were spent in senior management as a licensed surveyor and then later as a civil engineer. Whilst working as a surveyor, Day spent three years conducting mining and exploration surveys in remote Western Australia. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Day is the managing director of Delecta (ASX:DLC).
Michael Carter - Non-executive Director
Michael Carter graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a bachelor of commerce degree, majoring in accounting and finance. Carter also completed a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment at Finsia in 2002. He is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing on junior resource companies, and has also worked in ongoing corporate advisory roles with numerous ASX-listed entities over the last 18 years. Carter has been employed as a stockbroker since 1999, previously served as a director of Indian Ocean Capita’ and is currently an associate director of CPS Capital.
A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.
Highlights:
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$18 million at A$0.46 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Galan board and management to subscribe for A$1.5 million subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will be used for ongoing HMW Phase 1 development costs, exploration and resource work, corporate overheads and working capital
The equity raising enhances Galan’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 construction and provides sufficient working capital headroom whilst Galan finalizes negotiations of alternative funding solutions including debt and prepayment facilities that will enable completion of HMW Phase 1. Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to:
- Remaining HMW phase 1 developments costs;
- Exploration and resource work; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the placement considering the tougher market conditions at the moment. The strong support from both new and existing institutional investors is a clear endorsement of Galan’s timely path to low cost, Phase 1 production at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina.”
Placement
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.46 per share (New Shares) plus 35,869,565 quoted options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) (New Options), raising a total of A$16.5 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan director’s will be subscribing for 3,260,870 New Shares plus 3,260,870 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1.5 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.46 per share, represents a 14.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.54 on 25 January 2024 and a 23.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of A$0.60 as at the same date.
The New Shares and New Options will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Placement is not underwritten.
Indicative Placement Timetable
*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice.
Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing Australian and New Zealand shareholders (including retail shareholders) the opportunity to apply for new GLN shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.46 per share and will include one listed option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) on a one for one basis, without brokerage fees.
Galan intends to raise up to A$1.5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow eligible shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder.
The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to eligible shareholders in the next week or so.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
- The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.
DLE Process Work Highlights:
- Extensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process
- Progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xián Lanshen New Material Technology (Lanshen) as the preferred adsorbent for the Company´s pilot plant
- Recently completed multi-cycle tests on Laguna Verde brine produced very positive results for key DLE metrics: adsorbent capacity, lithium recovery rates, and eluate composition
- These results are achieved without pH adjustment in pre-treatment or heating of the brine or eluant, with distilled water used for desorption
Process Test
Result
Comment
Pre-treatment
Filtering only
No pH adjustment required
Adsorption recovery rate
>95%
Desorption recovery rate
>95%
Lithium Loading Capacity
3.5g Li per kg
Target is 4.6g Li per kg
Eluate Composition
Li Concentration Factor
>3X
Na
<100mg/l
Very low
TDS
<4,000mg/l
Very low
- The results indicate that brine from Laguna Verde has low contaminants and is conducive to DLE
- The Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile, has played an important role in testing adsorbents
- Lanshen is a leader in DLE and has signed an agreement with Koch Technology Solutions (Koch), a subsidiary of Koch Industries (USA), to exclusively distribute Lanshen adsorbent for Koch´s DLE process in the North American and European markets
· The Company´s pilot plant has now been filled with Lanshen adsorbent and is in the latter stages of commissioning
Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The DLE sector is rapidly evolving, we are seeing developments from several companies all around the world to advance the production of lithium. Our trip to China towards the end of last year was enlightening, we were able to see on the ground the remarkable opportunity DLE provides for the lithium sector and the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy storage solutions.
Informed by the results we have announced today, our DLE pilot plant has now been loaded with Lanshen's adsorbent, and plant commissioning is in process. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to achieve process and product verification in 2024."
Process Work Progress Update
CleanTech Lithium´s process team is comprised of lithium process experts in Chile with additional expertise provided by DLE sector consultants Peter Ehren and Forward Water Technologies. DLE process trials have been completed with a multitude of adsorbent* suppliers, from emerging technologies to established petrochemical companies, both at supplier facilities and at the Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile. Globally, China has a significant presence in the DLE sector with five or more commercial scale adsorbent suppliers, all of which were visited by CleanTech Lithium in October 2023.
At the Company´s laboratory, a series of tests were carried out starting with beaker tests, then single column tests and finally multi-cycle tests using a multi-valve carousal unit. The in-house testing has given CTL the ability to directly compare different adsorbents and to verify adsorbent performance data from trials conducted at supplier facilities. A laboratory scale trial on a Lanshen carousal unit in Santiago, Chile, is shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured 61 highly prospective mineral claims covering an area of 805km2 within the province of Nunavut, Canada. The license area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area (“Coppermine Project”).
- The Coppermine Project area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper.
- Previous exploration has validated dozens of highly prospective occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation; some high-grade copper rock chip results (See Table 2) include:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- Post the December quarter, the Company secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- The acquisitions are part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.96 million as of the end of December 2023.
- Post quarter-end, non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options at $0.015 per share raising $637,500.
*Geotectonic Interpretation of the Echo Bay Stratovolcano Complex, Northern Great Bear Magmatic Zone, A.H. Mumin, A. Phillips, C.J. Katsuragi, A. Mumin, and G. Ivanov., 2014,
OPERATIONS
Radium Point Project
Post the December quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 3300km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
Total Historical production (pre-1982) from the project area is recorded as follows;
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz of refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Using current prices this conservatively represents more than US$2bn worth of metal production on the licence area.
This production was focussed around three large scale production centres at Radium Point:
The Eldorado Mine
The Eldorado mine saw active production between 1933-1940, 1942-1960 &1975-1982. Total mine production was 1,366,602 tons milled for 13,402,000 lbs U3O8, 450g Ra, 13,371,382 oz Ag, 2,389 tons Cu, 140 tons Ni, 250 tons Co, 8 tons Pb. The mine is located in the Echo Bay area of Great Bear Lake, on Port Radium. Eldorado is credited as being the first mine in the Northwest Territories.
Echo Bay Mine
Years of primary development: 1934-1936, 1964-1974 with mine production occurring between 1964-1974 total mine production recorded at 363,140 tons milled 23,564,461 oz Ag & 4,505 tons Cu at a head grade of 65oz Ag/t. The Echo Bay Mine is located near Port Radium on Great Bear Lake. It is 440 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, NWT. The mine is adjacent to the famous Eldorado Mine.
The Contact Lake Mine
Years of primary mining: 1932-1939, 1947-1949, 1969, 1979-1980 with total production recorded as 16,995 tons milled for 678,000 oz Ag & 6,933 lbs U3O8. A 25-ton per day mill was shipped to Contact Lake with the purpose of recovering a silver concentrate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.
- Jindalee management team strengthened with appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO and Wayne Zekulich as Non-Executive Chair
- Shareholders approved the Company being renamed Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL)
- Exploration Target (announced November 2023) highlighted further upside at McDermitt
- Exceptional metallurgical testwork results to feed into McDermitt PFS
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource (Table 1), with the deposit remaining open to the west and south (Figure 1).
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.
Exploration Target
On 21 November 2023 Jindalee announced an independently estimated Exploration Target Range (ETR) at McDermitt of 300 – 700 Million tonnes at 1,100 – 1,400 ppm Li (at 1,000ppm Li cut-off) (Table 2, Figure 1)2.
The Exploration Target surrounds and abuts the 2023 MRE and is extrapolated from 62 holes drilled at McDermitt from 2018 to 2022. Material for the MRE extends to a maximum distance of 1,200m from the nearest hole, with the ETR extending to a maximum of 1,500m from the nearest hole (Figure 1).
Cautionary Statement
The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource for all target areas reported. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Table 2 – Summary of Exploration Target Range at cut-off of 1000ppm. LCE calculated using the midpoint of the range.
Furthermore, sampling of weathered sediments exposed in drainages west and south of the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target areas has returned strongly anomalous lithium values, indicating excellent potential to locate additional lithium mineralisation in these areas over and above the Exploration Target (Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
