European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

European Lithium

European Lithium


Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lithium Universe

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame

Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects

Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.

On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.

“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process

Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process


Host International Academics - University Atacama

Host International Academics - University Atacama

CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama


Chariot Corporation

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 December 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the achievement of several landmark milestones for the Company, including completion of the IPO and ASX listing. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
