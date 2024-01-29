- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Key Project
Wolfsberg Lithium Project
The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is a high-grade lithium project located in Carinthia in Austria. The project is 20 kilometers east of the town of Wolfsberg which is an industrial town with established infrastructure and sources of energy in place. European Lithium has a total of 54 exploration licenses, covering its two identified zones and mining licenses that may be permanently issued if conditions are met. The company recently secured additional mining licenses and extensions that grow the Wolfsberg project area to a total of 20 licenses over two mining fields, the original Andreas and new Barbara mining fields.
The property is an existing, developed exploration mine with substantial exploration and development work completed by previous owners. These projects were backed by the Austrian government and included extensive metallurgical testing, geological mapping, mining, and pre-feasibility studies in the 1980s.
The company completed its own positive PFS as well as an extensive assessment. The property features a high-grade lithium resource with an average of one percent lithium hydroxide. Additionally, it features a total measured, indicated, inferred and JORC-compliant resource of 12.88 million tonnes of lithium hydroxide in zone one only.
In 2023, European Lithium released the results of its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, demonstrating potential high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
DFS highlights:
- Battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production is ~8,800 tpa for 14.6 years;
- LHM opex (after byproducts) is US$17,016/t LHM on average compared to reported spot prices for LHM in February 2023 of US$79,500 DDP Antwerp;
- LHM prices modelled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum;
- Estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion @ weighted average cost of capital (WACC) 6 percent (WACC is determined by the split of debt and equity related to the BMW offtake agreement);
- Acceleration of decarbonization and energy transition in Europe combined with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles provides further upside.
Positive drill results from the 2018 drilling program confirm that zone two on the property could mirror zone one, which would double the project resource. Drilling on the property also revealed grades as high as 2.49 percent of lithium hydroxide.
European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SZZL), a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell-down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp. European Lithium will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in Critical Metals, equivalent to approximately 80 percent of the ordinary shares in Critical Metals.
Once the business combination is completed, European Lithium will focus its activities on its existing portfolio of projects and investments, including the newly acquired Austrian Lithium Projects, consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 square kilometers located approximately 70 kilometers north of the company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98 percent lithium oxide.
The following summarizes the company’s interest in projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the transaction.
- Listed investments – The company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing 11.5 percent interest) in Cyclone Metals (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100 percent of the Block 103 magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada.
- 15 million shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF).
- Unlisted investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5-percent equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Exploration assets – European Lithium has an interest in:
- Austrian Lithium Project –100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 square kilometers in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
- Ukraine Projects - On 28 February 2023, the company announced that it had renegotiated the terms under which EUR will acquire European Lithium Ukraine LLC (European Lithium Ukraine), a Ukraine-incorporated company applying (through either court proceedings, public auction and/or production sharing agreement with the Ukraine Government) for 20-year special permits for the extraction and production of lithium at the Shevchenkivske Project and Dobra Project in Ukraine. On 28 February 2023, the company announced the end date to complete the acquisition has been extended to 2 November 2025.
In addition to the above, the company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Management Team
Dietrich Wanke - Chief Executive Officer
Dietrich Wanke has more than 30 years of experience in management at the operational level for underground and open-cut mines. Wanke has held statutory positions as registered manager under the applicable mining acts in several countries and commodities, most notably gold, silver, nickel, diamonds, coal, and iron. He has lived and served professionally for mining operations in Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Wanke has managed mining operations through all phases, starting from greenfield exploration to full-scale production, as well as the extension of existing mines. Wanke currently holds a position as general manager for Marampa Iron Ore in Sierra Leone. He’s worked in the past as general manager for Tolukuma Gold Mines in Papua New Guinea, mine manager for Atlas Iron in Western Australia, technical services manager for Thiess in Indonesia. Wanke served as mine manager for Kimberley Diamonds in Western Australia, technical services manager for Lightning Nickel in Western Australia, technical director for LMV, an engineering and surveying service provider for coal mines in Germany, technical services manager, and licensed surveyor for Laubag in Germany. Wanke holds a mine engineering/mine surveying degree from Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg, a licensed mine surveyor’s certificate in Germany and first class mine manager's certificates in Western Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Melissa Chapman - CFO and Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman is a certified practicing accountant with over 14 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked extensively in Australia and the United Kingdom, including five years as group financial controller for the Beny Steinmetz Group. Chapman has a bachelor of accounting from Murdoch University and has been a member of CPA Australia since 2000. Chapman has completed a graduate diploma in corporate governance with Chartered Secretaries of Australia.
Tony Sage - Chairman
Tony Sage has more than 35 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management, and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining companies for the last 22 years. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China, and Australia. He currently holds the positions of executive chairman of ASX-listed Fe and executive director of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals.
Malcolm Day - Director
Malcolm Day holds a Bachelor’s of applied science degree in surveying and mapping. Day commenced his career working in the civil construction industry for 10 years, six of which were spent in senior management as a licensed surveyor and then later as a civil engineer. Whilst working as a surveyor, Day spent three years conducting mining and exploration surveys in remote Western Australia. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Day is the managing director of Delecta (ASX:DLC).
Michael Carter - Non-executive Director
Michael Carter graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a bachelor of commerce degree, majoring in accounting and finance. Carter also completed a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment at Finsia in 2002. He is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing on junior resource companies, and has also worked in ongoing corporate advisory roles with numerous ASX-listed entities over the last 18 years. Carter has been employed as a stockbroker since 1999, previously served as a director of Indian Ocean Capita’ and is currently an associate director of CPS Capital.
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager
- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant
- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy
- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton
- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery
- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site
- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery
- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal
- Commenced discussions with the industrial park
LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience
- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)
- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets
- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry
- Strategically expanding presence in Québec
- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group
Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study
- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study
- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms
- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team
- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria
Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy
- LU7 meets with Québec Government
- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon
- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International
Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study
- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.
On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.
“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."
Beyond Lithium spent 2023 exploring 50 properties out of its massive portfolio of more than 60 assets, and has narrowed it down to 18 for further exploration. As for 2024, Frame said there is enough geological information and mapping to pursue exploration at those 18 properties — which include Ear Falls, Victory and Cosgrave Lake — “even more vigorously.”
“What I see for 2024, we've obviously got three projects that kind of stand out more than the others, although they all look pretty good. But we're pursuing joint ventures because I don't think we can reasonably assume to do the exploration that these projects now warrant on our own.”
Watch the full interview with Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Beyond Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Beyond Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Beyond Lithiumand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Update on Competitive Offtake Partnering Process
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the completion of Stage 1 of the Company's competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50% available feedstock from the Company's Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana.
The objective of the process is to attract funding offers to sufficiently cover the Company's allocation of development expenditure for the Project, to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure a well credentialled partner that will support the Company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global electric vehicle market.
Following significant inbound interest prior to the commencement of the offtake process and the receipt of bids from interested parties through Stage 1, the Company has moved to a more detailed Stage 2 due diligence phase.
The competitive offtake process is being led by global investment bank, Macquarie Capital.
Commenting on the process, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
"As one of very few near-term spodumene producers with available offtake yet to be committed, the ongoing partnering process that we are running with Macquarie has highlighted the significant interest in Ewoyaa's feedstock, despite the backdrop of weakened lithium prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Host International Academics - University Atacama
CleanTech Lithium ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Host International Academics from University of Atacama
In a joint effort to address global challenges and local issues associated with lithium, CleanTech Lithium has hosted a leading international seminar entitled "Lithium: Global Challenges, Local Issues, Decarbonization, Sustainability and Participation". The event, which took place on January 18th and 19th at the Universidad de Atacama, brought together renowned international academics and industry leaders to explore the crucial role lithium plays in global decarbonization and the transition to a green economy.
In a context where decarbonization has become an inescapable priority to mitigate the effects of climate change, lithium emerges as an essential component in the transition to cleaner energy sources. The seminar focused not only on understanding the importance of lithium globally, but also on collaboratively addressing the local complexities associated with its extraction, which is a priority for the Chilean government.
An essential part of the event saw the visit of international academics to the CleanTech Lithium R&D Centre in Copiapó where the Company's DLE Pilot Plant is being commissioned (see figure 1). This direct encounter allowed participants to immerse themselves in the Company's approach to lithium extraction, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships to address the complex challenges facing the industry.
Marcela Sepúlveda, Community Relations Manager, CleanTech Lithium, commented: "Collaboration between academia, industry and government is essential to developing sustainable solutions in lithium extraction and its integration into the global supply chain. The presence of international academics at our DLE pilot plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation and transparency in our operations."
Mauricio Lorca, Research Associate at the Universidad de Atacama, mentioned: "Having these spaces for dialogue and listening are extremely valuable. And in that sense, the presence of CleanTech Lithium was very well evaluated. Having this willingness to build dialogue is obviously a step in the right direction."
Figure 1: CleanTech Lithium hosts international academics from the University de Atacama
The seminar stands as a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering collaboration between different stakeholders to address the present and future challenges associated with lithium. CleanTech Lithium, together with the Universidad de Atacama, is proud to lead this effort towards a more sustainable and equitable future.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023
Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 December 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked the achievement of several landmark milestones for the Company, including completion of the IPO and ASX listing. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.
HIGHLIGHTS
- IPO and ASX listing successfully completed
- Maiden drilling campaign at Black Mountain commenced on 10 November 2023 with six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652 meters of Phase 1 Drilling Program with initial assay results imminent
- IPO corporate structure implemented, resulting in a 91.9% ownership of the flagship Black Mountain project in Wyoming and a 79.4% interest in the Resurgent project in Nevada and Oregon
- Enhanced balance sheet position with cash at year end of A$7.6 million to fund current exploration plans and related activities
Initial Public Offering
On 5 October 2023, the Company closed a A$9 million Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 9:00 am (AWST) on 27 October 2023. The IPO was led by Wilson Corporate Finance Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC who acted as Joint Lead Managers.
As of December 31, 2023, Chariot’s cash position was A$7.6 million which remains sufficient to fund the initial drilling program at Black Mountain as well as the Company’s other essential activities.
Implementation of IPO Corporate Structure
In connection with the IPO, the Company completed the implementation of the group’s IPO corporate structure whereby Chariot consolidated its ownership position in its U.S. projects. This implementation enables the Company to exercise greater operational and strategic control over, and benefit from greater economic exposure to, the assets in its portfolio.
The Company now holds, through its subsidiaries, a 91.9% interest in its Wyoming projects (including Black Mountain) and a 79.4% interest in its Resurgent Project.
Black Mountain Project
Phase 1 Drilling Program
The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000 meters of oriented triple tube HQ sized core (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”). Major Drilling Group International, Inc. (“Major Drilling”) is contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).
Despite an atypically harsh winter conditions in late November and December, which included wind speeds of up to 60 km per hour at the Black Mountain summit, Major Drilling and Chariot’s team were able to complete six (6) diamond drill holes totalling 652 meters of HQ diamond drill core (“Drill Core”). The drilling activities were aided by the abatement of the harsh weather conditions experienced before the second half of December 2023.
Chariot restarted drilling on 8 January 2024 and, weather permitting, plans to continue drilling until March 2024.
Initial Assay Results Pending
The first batch of Drill Cores from the Phase 1 Drilling Program were transported to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada in December 2023 with assay results expected in late January 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
