Equity Metals Corporation announces that the following incumbent directors were re-elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 26, 2022: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Killian Ruby, Courtney Shearer and John Kerr. In addition, the shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Equity Metals and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.