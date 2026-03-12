Equity Metals: High-grade Gold Intersected at Arlington Project

Equity Metals (TSXV:EQTY,OTCQB:EQMEF) is progressing its Arlington gold-copper-silver property alongside its flagship project Silver Queen gold-silver project. A full drilling program is planned for the winter of 2026.

Arlington is located in the West Kettle River Valley in Southern BC and 17 kilometers north of the community of Beaverdell. Equity Metals gained full ownership of the project from Origen Resources (CSE:ORGN,OTCPL:OGGNF) in November 2024.

Vice President for Exploration Robert MacDonald said the focus at Arlington is a large gold geochemical anomaly in the south fresh pots target area. “We did hit a number of gold arsenopyrite veins, and some of those were quite high grade," he said.

Work on the property in the coming months will include a spring surface mapping and sampling program. These will upgrade new drilling target areas, particularly the North Fresh Pots, Rona and Arlington target areas.

Silver Queen, on the other hand, will have a larger exploration program in 2026, including relogging and sampling of several historical drill holes from 2017 to 2018.

The project consists of 17 crown-granted and 45 tenure claims covering 18,851.76 hectares in BC. Mineralization on the property was discovered in 1912.

MacDonald shared, “The situation with Silver Queen is easy access. We sit in the rain shadow of the Coast Range of the Cordillera, which means we get much less snow and precipitation. There is easy road access to the property, making it a very cost-efficient way to explore the property even in winter and a significant advantage for advancing projects.”

Watch the full interview with Equity Metals Vice President for Exploration Robert MacDonald above.