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Equity Metals
Advancing high-grade, district-scale silver and gold assets in British Columbia
Equity Metals: High-grade Gold Intersected at Arlington Project play icon
Gold Investing

Equity Metals: High-grade Gold Intersected at Arlington Project

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 12, 2026 08:00PM
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
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Vice President for Exploration Robert MacDonald revealed that Equity Metals has already drilled around 3,000 meters at Arlington, with assays including a 1.6 meter interval averaging 3.9 grams per tonne gold and 0.29 percent copper (6.6 grams per tonne gold equivalent).

Equity Metals (TSXV:EQTY,OTCQB:EQMEF) is progressing its Arlington gold-copper-silver property alongside its flagship project Silver Queen gold-silver project. A full drilling program is planned for the winter of 2026.

Arlington is located in the West Kettle River Valley in Southern BC and 17 kilometers north of the community of Beaverdell. Equity Metals gained full ownership of the project from Origen Resources (CSE:ORGN,OTCPL:OGGNF) in November 2024.

Vice President for Exploration Robert MacDonald said the focus at Arlington is a large gold geochemical anomaly in the south fresh pots target area. “We did hit a number of gold arsenopyrite veins, and some of those were quite high grade," he said.

Work on the property in the coming months will include a spring surface mapping and sampling program. These will upgrade new drilling target areas, particularly the North Fresh Pots, Rona and Arlington target areas.

Silver Queen, on the other hand, will have a larger exploration program in 2026, including relogging and sampling of several historical drill holes from 2017 to 2018.

The project consists of 17 crown-granted and 45 tenure claims covering 18,851.76 hectares in BC. Mineralization on the property was discovered in 1912.

MacDonald shared, “The situation with Silver Queen is easy access. We sit in the rain shadow of the Coast Range of the Cordillera, which means we get much less snow and precipitation. There is easy road access to the property, making it a very cost-efficient way to explore the property even in winter and a significant advantage for advancing projects.”

Watch the full interview with Equity Metals Vice President for Exploration Robert MacDonald above.
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Up next

Josef Schachter, oil rigs. play icon
Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 11, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his outlook for oil prices and stocks as the Iran war continues.

"The key thing is how long does it last and what is the reason that they want the war," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

David Cates, nuclear reactors. play icon
Uranium Investing

Uranium Supply Behind, Demand Evolving — What's Next? Denison Mines' David Cates

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 11, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

David Cates, president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), discusses uranium market dynamics, as well as the company's path forward after its recent final investment decision for the Phoenix ISR uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Construction at the asset has begun, with first production planned for mid-2028.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Prices to Rise, Risk Highest Since WWII

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 11, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, sees gold and silver prices continuing to rise as global political and economic risks persist.

"We look at the world right now and we see a world where the risks and uncertainties are greater now than at any time since Pearl Harbor. December 1941," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steadright Critical Minerals CEO and Director Matt Lewis. play icon
Critical Minerals Investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Exploration Underway, Advancing Projects in Morocco

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 11, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

Morocco ranked 15th globally for investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute's 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, reinstating its reputation as a premier mining jurisdiction. Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM,OTCGM:SCMNF) is building its portfolio with the country’s favorable mining laws and geological potential.

The company’s pure-play projects, all located in Morocco, include copper, silver, gold and titanium sands. CEO and Director Matt Lewis shared that Steadright is currently waiting on metallurgy and will conduct additional testing at the TitanBeach titanium project, which covers 192 square kilometers.

Work is also being done at its Copper Valley project, and the company is anticipating drilling. A February update outlines that several test pits were examined to verify material characteristics and confirm extraction logistics for the initial phase of testing operations. Lewis said that the company believes it can make money from it in the next two or three months.

In October 2025, Steadright signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the historic polymetallic zinc-lead-silver-copper-gold Goundafa mine in South-Central Morocco. The company said at the time that it would verify and potentially upgrade the historical estimate to a current mineral resource and was anticipating confirmatory drilling, modern sampling and assaying at the site.

Recently, the company also signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 60 percent of SilverLine Mining.

Watch the full interview with Steadright Critical Minerals CEO and Director Matt Lewis above.

Generation Uranium CEO and Director Michael Collins. play icon
Uranium Investing

Generation Uranium CEO: Underexplored Thelon Basin Offers Major Discovery Upside

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 11, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF,FWB:W85) CEO and Director Michael Collins highlighted the potential of the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, where the company’s 100 percent owned Yath project is located. The Thelon Basin is an unconformity basin recognized as similar to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which hosts some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.

Collins said discovery will be a key value driver in the current uranium market cycle.

“My whole thesis is that this cycle is going to be driven by the value (that) is going to be in discovery in the Athabasca, and in the Thelon and associated basins up in the territories," he said.

He described the current uranium market as structurally stronger than previous cycles, calling it “a lot tighter” with “no cheap pounds out there.” Collins pointed to long-term demand drivers beyond new reactor construction, including license extensions and refurbishments of existing nuclear power plants.

To advance its exploration strategy, Generation Uranium is preparing a field program at the Yath project, including surface exploration to refine targets ahead of a potential drill program later in the year.

Watch the full interview with Generation Uranium CEO and Director Michael Collins above.

Pia Rivera

Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
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