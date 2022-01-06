Equity Metals Corporation reports High-grade Silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp Vein target on the Silver Queen project, B.C. The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high-grade silver results in drill holes SQ21-032 to -036, confirming continuity of mineralization down dip and along strike in four of the modeled vein zones. Mineralization is also open and ...

EQTY:CA