Equity Metals Corporation reports High-grade Gold-Silver drill intercepts from a previously unmodelled hangingwall zone on the eastern end of the Camp Vein Target at the Silver Queen project, B.C. Highlight intervals Include: In drill hole SQ21-047: a 0.4 metre interval grading 9.0gt Au, 3,574gt Ag, 12.7% Cu, 1.2% Pb and 5.5% Zn within a 3.2 metre interval averaging 1.8gt Au, 679gt Ag, 2.4% Cu, 0.2% Pb and 2.2% Zn ; ...

EQTY:CA