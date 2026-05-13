Enveric Biosciences Expands IP Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issued for Methods of Treating Psychiatric Disorders

Enveric Biosciences Expands IP Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issued for Methods of Treating Psychiatric Disorders

Claims to methods for treating a psychiatric disorder using novel pharmaceutical drug formulations encompass an EVM301 Series of drug candidates of carboxylated psilocybin derivatives, targeting various difficult-to-treat mental health disorders

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued to Enveric US Patent No. 12,605,361 (the '361 patent), titled, "Carboxylated Psilocybin Derivatives and Methods of Using," pertaining to the Company's EVM301 Series of molecules being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders.

The ‘361 patent, which issued on April 21, 2026, is directed to method claims that cover the use of Enveric's previously patented pharmaceutical drug formulations claimed in U.S. Patent No. 11,752,130. The additional patent coverage broadens patent protection by covering use of the novel molecular structures for a family of carboxylated derivatives of tryptamine-based drug candidates. This patent is another step forward in building a robust intellectual property portfolio for our EVM301 Series.

"Our EVM301 Series continues to develop in strength and breadth with patent protection of potential small molecule therapies designed with the intent to enhance neuroplasticity while reducing or eliminating hallucinations associated with other psychedelic or psychedelic-inspired agents," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric Biosciences. "Enveric is focusing its resources on our lead candidate, EB003, to advance our unique molecular design that is intended to achieve a paradigm shift in the treatment of depression and anxiety. Our goal includes offering the opportunity for patients to benefit from psilocybin-derived medications while reducing or eliminating hallucinations otherwise associated with hallucinogenic agents. We anticipate that the potential for a safe and efficacious product that eliminates the requirement for observation by a healthcare professional during dosing will greatly enhance the acceptance and commercial value of EVM301 Series-based therapies and continues to drive Enveric innovation in the field."

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric's lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
David Irish
(231) 632-0002
dirish@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Casey McDonald
(646) 577-8520
cmcdonald@tiberend.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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