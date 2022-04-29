Life Science NewsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: The company presentations will be available 247 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s ...

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OGHgD4

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 3 rd .

April 27 th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)
HMNC Brain Health Private
Field Trip Health Ltd. NASDAQ: FTRP | TSX: FTRP
Psyched Wellness Ltd. OTCQB: PSYCF | CSE: PSYC
Enveric Biosciences NASDAQ: ENVB
Lobe Sciences Ltd. OTCQB: LOBEF | CSE: LOBE
Ninnion Therapeutics Private
PsyBio Therapeutics OTCQB: PSYBF | TSXV: PSYB
Numinus Wellness OTCQX: NUMIF | TSX: NUMI

April 28 th Agenda :

Presentation Ticker(s)
Small Pharma Inc. OTCQB: DMTTF | TSXV: DMT
Mindset Pharma Inc. OTCQB: MSSTF | CSE: MSET
Gilgamesh Pharma Private
Cybin Inc. NYSE AMEX: CYBN | NEO: CYBN
Filament Health Corp. OTCQB: FLHLF | NEO: FH
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. OTCQB: AWKNF | NEO: AWKN
Wesana Health OTCQB: WSNAF | CSE: WESA

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

KCSA Contact:
Allison Soss / Tim Regan
KCSA Strategic Communications
conference@kcsa.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.NEO:AWKNPsychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Awakn's fiscal year 2021 was a foundational year for the Company. We established our business model of researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a near term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) a condition affecting 400m people globally. This business model enables us to develop new and potentially more effective combined therapeutics for treating addiction and also to gather real world data to support interactions with regulatory agencies prior to commercializing our combined therapeutics at scale."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, today is providing shareholders with a business update on its three fully-operational ketamine-assisted therapy clinics, two in the UK and one in Norway.

Awakn's clinics team consists of some of the world's leading authorities in the ketamine/psychedelic-assisted therapy industry, including Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Laurie Higbed, Awakn's Lead Psychologist, Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Dr. Lowan Stewart, Managing Director - Nordics and James Collins, Managing Director, Awakn Clinics and Chief Operating Officer of Awakn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Successfully Completes Phase One of Its Drug Discovery Program

Awakn Successfully Completes Phase One of Its Drug Discovery Program

Two Chemical Series Identified to Facilitate Lead Optimisation Activities

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the successful completion of phase one of its new chemical entity (NCE) development program, strengthening Awakn's pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of both substance and behavioural addictions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming April 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming April 2022 investor conferences.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference
Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET
To attend, please register here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that they have closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,031,250 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,250,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.20 per Common Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hand pointing to stock chart on screen

How You Can Invest in Treatments for Opioid Addiction

The opioid crisis has worsened due to the pandemic, but pharmaceutical research into treatment options for opioid addiction continues to show great promise.

A record 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020. Of these deaths, 68,630 were associated with opioids. In Ontario, Canada's most populous province, opioid-related deaths increased by 60 percent from March 2020 to September 2021.

An analysis by the Stanford-Lancet Commission predicts that these numbers will soar to 1.2 million deaths by 2029 without "bold and urgent action."

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference, April 27-28, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Tim Whitaker , MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 27 th at 12:00 PM ET .

For registration: B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-securities-virtual-neuro-and-ophthalmology-conference-301530956.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its supply agreement with Symeres B.V. has produced its first 20 grams of Psilocybin and 20 grams of Psilocin. These materials will support the Company's ongoing research and development projects.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to have these materials available as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds that are essential to our research".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Engages Thrive Health, a Leading Digital Patient Care Platform to Streamline Care Programs and Data Collection

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), announced today it has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways partners with One Mind to fund Rising Star Awards for the next generation of mental health researchers

London, UK 20 April 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it is partnering with One Mind, a leading mental health research non-profit based in California, to sponsor three "2022 One Mind - COMPASS Rising Stars Awards".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×