Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021
The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and …
The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience
The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.
Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, full agenda here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1×1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
Full event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and Thursday, April 22, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.
|
Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
Webcasting Link
|
ADGS Advisory, Inc
|
OTC: ADGS
|
Assure Holdings
|
TSX-V: IOM / OTCQB: ARHH
|
Banxa Holdings
|
TSX-V: BNXA / OTCQX: BNXAF
|
Body and Mind Inc.
|
CSE: BAMM / OTCQB: BMMJ
|
Charge Enterprises
|
OTC: CRGE
|
Charles & Colvard
|
NASDAQ: CTHR
|
Converge Technology Solutions
|
TSX: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF
|
Delta 9
|
TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF
|
Deveron Corp.
|
TSX-V: FARM
|
Duos Technologies
|
NASDAQ: DUOS
|
EcoGraf
|
ASX: EGR
|
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles
|
NASDAQ: SOLO
|
Enveric Biosciences
|
NASDAQ: ENVB
|
EnWave Corporation
|
TSX-V: ENW
|
EQ Inc.
|
TSX-V: EQ
|
FansUnite Entertainment
|
CSE: FANS / OTCQB: FUNFF
|
First Au Limited
|
ASX: FAU
|
FYI Resources Limited
|
ASX: FYI
|
GetSwift Technologies Limited
|
NEO: GSW
|
Vincity Motor Corp (formerly Grande West Transportation)
|
TSX-V: VMC / OTCQX: BUSXF
|
Green Battery Minerals Inc.
|
TSX-V: GEM
|
HAVN Life Sciences
|
CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF
|
Helius Medical Technologies
|
TSX: HSM / NASDAQ: HSDT
|
HIVE Blockchain
|
TSX-V: HIVE / OTCQX: HVBTF
|
Issuer Direct Corp.
|
NYSE American: ISDR
|
Jericho Energy Ventures
|
TSX-V: JEV / OTC: JROOF
|
Lake Resources
|
ASX: LKE / OTCQB: LLKKF
|
LEAF Mobile
|
TSX: LEAF
|
Liberty Defense
|
TSX-V: SCAN / OTCQB: LDDFF
|
MagicMed Industries
|
Private Company
|
MamaMancini’s
|
OTCQB: MMMB
|
mCloud Technologies
|
TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQX: MCLDF
|
ME2C Environmental
|
OTCQB: MEEC
|
MedX Health
|
TSX-V: MDX
|
Miravo Healthcare
|
TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF
|
Mitesco, Inc.
|
OTCQB: MITI
|
Nanalysis, Inc.
|
TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF
|
Nova Leap Health
|
TSX-V: NLH
|
Novamind
|
CSE: NM / OTC: NVMDF
|
Perk Labs, Inc.
|
CSE: PERK / OTCQB: PKLBF
|
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
|
TSX: PYR / NASDAQ: PYR
|
Quorum Information Technologies
|
TSX-V: QIS
|
Real Luck Group Ltd.
|
TSX-V: LUCK / OTCQB: LUKEF
|
Rekor Systems
|
NASDAQ: REKR
|
Renavotio, Inc.
|
OTCQB: RIII
|
Safe-T Group Ltd.
|
NASDAQ: SFET
|
Skye Bioscience
|
OTCQB: SKYE
|
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
|
OTC: SIRC
|
StageZero Life Sciences
|
TSX: SZLS
|
Tego Cyber
|
OTCQB: TGCB
|
Tekcapital Inc.
|
AIM: TEK / OTCQB: TEKCF
|
Thermal Energy
|
TSX-V: TMG / OTC: TMGEF
|
Thunderbird Entertainment
|
TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF
|
Homeblessedness Foundation
|
Private Company
|
Todos Medical
|
OTCQB: TOMDF
|
TRxADE Group
|
NASDAQ: MEDS
|
U.S. Global Investors
|
NASDAQ: GROW
|
US Nuclear
|
OTCQB: UCLE
|
Victory Square Technologies
|
CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF
|
Vision Marine
|
NASDAQ: VMAR
|
VolitionRx
|
NYSE American: VNRX
|
Voyager Digitial
|
CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VYGVF
|
WELL Health Technologies
|
TSX: WELL
|
WellteQ Digital Health
|
CSE: WTEQ
|
Westwater Resources
|
NYSE American: WWR
|
Wondr Gaming
|
Private Company
About Planet MicroCap Showcase
The Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL EVENT brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1×1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.
If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU’RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN.Network.
SNN Network
info@snnwire.com
SOURCE: Stock News Now
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641004/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-66-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VIRTUAL-on-April-20-22-2021
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia