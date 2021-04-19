Emerging Tech

Investing News
.

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021

- April 19th, 2021
fansunite logo

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and …

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.

Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, full agenda here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1×1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Full event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and Thursday, April 22, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company

Ticker(s)

Webcasting Link

ADGS Advisory, Inc

OTC: ADGS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40785

Assure Holdings

TSX-V: IOM / OTCQB: ARHH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40053

Banxa Holdings

TSX-V: BNXA / OTCQX: BNXAF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40980

Body and Mind Inc.

CSE: BAMM / OTCQB: BMMJ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40873

Charge Enterprises

OTC: CRGE

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40735

Charles & Colvard

NASDAQ: CTHR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40612

Converge Technology Solutions

TSX: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40616

Delta 9

TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40628

Deveron Corp.

TSX-V: FARM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40631

Duos Technologies

NASDAQ: DUOS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40503

EcoGraf

ASX: EGR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40948

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles

NASDAQ: SOLO

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40615

Enveric Biosciences

NASDAQ: ENVB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40603

EnWave Corporation

TSX-V: ENW

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40600

EQ Inc.

TSX-V: EQ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40756

FansUnite Entertainment

CSE: FANS / OTCQB: FUNFF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40981

First Au Limited

ASX: FAU

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40750

FYI Resources Limited

ASX: FYI

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40731

GetSwift Technologies Limited

NEO: GSW

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40976

Vincity Motor Corp (formerly Grande West Transportation)

TSX-V: VMC / OTCQX: BUSXF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40624

Green Battery Minerals Inc.

TSX-V: GEM

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40906

HAVN Life Sciences

CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40625

Helius Medical Technologies

TSX: HSM / NASDAQ: HSDT

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40627

HIVE Blockchain

TSX-V: HIVE / OTCQX: HVBTF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40748

Issuer Direct Corp.

NYSE American: ISDR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40583

Jericho Energy Ventures

TSX-V: JEV / OTC: JROOF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40782

Lake Resources

ASX: LKE / OTCQB: LLKKF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40613

LEAF Mobile

TSX: LEAF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40752

Liberty Defense

TSX-V: SCAN / OTCQB: LDDFF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40620

MagicMed Industries

Private Company

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40839

MamaMancini’s

OTCQB: MMMB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40621

mCloud Technologies

TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQX: MCLDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40943

ME2C Environmental

OTCQB: MEEC

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40841

MedX Health

TSX-V: MDX

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40755

Miravo Healthcare

TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40746

Mitesco, Inc.

OTCQB: MITI

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40779

Nanalysis, Inc.

TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40630

Nova Leap Health

TSX-V: NLH

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40619

Novamind

CSE: NM / OTC: NVMDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40754

Perk Labs, Inc.

CSE: PERK / OTCQB: PKLBF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40530

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

TSX: PYR / NASDAQ: PYR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40584

Quorum Information Technologies

TSX-V: QIS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40634

Real Luck Group Ltd.

TSX-V: LUCK / OTCQB: LUKEF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40882

Rekor Systems

NASDAQ: REKR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40780

Renavotio, Inc.

OTCQB: RIII

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40942

Safe-T Group Ltd.

NASDAQ: SFET

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40944

Skye Bioscience

OTCQB: SKYE

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40632

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

OTC: SIRC

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40622

StageZero Life Sciences

TSX: SZLS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40838

Tego Cyber

OTCQB: TGCB

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40529

Tekcapital Inc.

AIM: TEK / OTCQB: TEKCF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40629

Thermal Energy

TSX-V: TMG / OTC: TMGEF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40599

Thunderbird Entertainment

TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40602

Homeblessedness Foundation

Private Company

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40781

Todos Medical

OTCQB: TOMDF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40733

TRxADE Group

NASDAQ: MEDS

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40604

U.S. Global Investors

NASDAQ: GROW

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40745

US Nuclear

OTCQB: UCLE

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40606

Victory Square Technologies

CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40883

Vision Marine

NASDAQ: VMAR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40605

VolitionRx

NYSE American: VNRX

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40607

Voyager Digitial

CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VYGVF

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40633

WELL Health Technologies

TSX: WELL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40737

WellteQ Digital Health

CSE: WTEQ

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40978

Westwater Resources

NYSE American: WWR

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40749

Wondr Gaming

Private Company

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40757

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

The Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL EVENT brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1×1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU’RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN.Network.

SNN Network
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Stock News Now

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641004/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-66-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VIRTUAL-on-April-20-22-2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

FansUnite

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from FansUnite using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

FansUnite Introduces Gaming Pioneer James Keane to Board of Directors
How to Invest in Esports
FansUnite Entertainment Inc Provides Corporate Strategy Outlook for 2020
FansUnite: Bringing Your Sportsbook Into The Future

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×