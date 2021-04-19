The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and …

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.

Join us for a full day of Keynotes and Educational panels, the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and Presenting Company Webcasts on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, full agenda here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1×1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Full event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and Thursday, April 22, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Company Ticker(s) Webcasting Link ADGS Advisory, Inc OTC: ADGS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40785 Assure Holdings TSX-V: IOM / OTCQB: ARHH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40053 Banxa Holdings TSX-V: BNXA / OTCQX: BNXAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40980 Body and Mind Inc. CSE: BAMM / OTCQB: BMMJ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40873 Charge Enterprises OTC: CRGE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40735 Charles & Colvard NASDAQ: CTHR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40612 Converge Technology Solutions TSX: CTS / OTCQX: CTSDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40616 Delta 9 TSX: DN / OTCQX: VRNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40628 Deveron Corp. TSX-V: FARM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40631 Duos Technologies NASDAQ: DUOS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40503 EcoGraf ASX: EGR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40948 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles NASDAQ: SOLO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40615 Enveric Biosciences NASDAQ: ENVB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40603 EnWave Corporation TSX-V: ENW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40600 EQ Inc. TSX-V: EQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40756 FansUnite Entertainment CSE: FANS / OTCQB: FUNFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40981 First Au Limited ASX: FAU https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40750 FYI Resources Limited ASX: FYI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40731 GetSwift Technologies Limited NEO: GSW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40976 Vincity Motor Corp (formerly Grande West Transportation) TSX-V: VMC / OTCQX: BUSXF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40624 Green Battery Minerals Inc. TSX-V: GEM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40906 HAVN Life Sciences CSE: HAVN / OTC: HAVLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40625 Helius Medical Technologies TSX: HSM / NASDAQ: HSDT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40627 HIVE Blockchain TSX-V: HIVE / OTCQX: HVBTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40748 Issuer Direct Corp. NYSE American: ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40583 Jericho Energy Ventures TSX-V: JEV / OTC: JROOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40782 Lake Resources ASX: LKE / OTCQB: LLKKF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40613 LEAF Mobile TSX: LEAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40752 Liberty Defense TSX-V: SCAN / OTCQB: LDDFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40620 MagicMed Industries Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40839 MamaMancini’s OTCQB: MMMB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40621 mCloud Technologies TSX-V: MCLD / OTCQX: MCLDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40943 ME2C Environmental OTCQB: MEEC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40841 MedX Health TSX-V: MDX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40755 Miravo Healthcare TSX: MRV / OTCQX: MRVFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40746 Mitesco, Inc. OTCQB: MITI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40779 Nanalysis, Inc. TSX-V: NSCI / OTCQX: NSCIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40630 Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40619 Novamind CSE: NM / OTC: NVMDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40754 Perk Labs, Inc. CSE: PERK / OTCQB: PKLBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40530 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. TSX: PYR / NASDAQ: PYR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40584 Quorum Information Technologies TSX-V: QIS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40634 Real Luck Group Ltd. TSX-V: LUCK / OTCQB: LUKEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40882 Rekor Systems NASDAQ: REKR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40780 Renavotio, Inc. OTCQB: RIII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40942 Safe-T Group Ltd. NASDAQ: SFET https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40944 Skye Bioscience OTCQB: SKYE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40632 Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. OTC: SIRC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40622 StageZero Life Sciences TSX: SZLS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40838 Tego Cyber OTCQB: TGCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40529 Tekcapital Inc. AIM: TEK / OTCQB: TEKCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40629 Thermal Energy TSX-V: TMG / OTC: TMGEF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40599 Thunderbird Entertainment TSX-V: TBRD / OTCQX: THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40602 Homeblessedness Foundation Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40781 Todos Medical OTCQB: TOMDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40733 TRxADE Group NASDAQ: MEDS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40604 U.S. Global Investors NASDAQ: GROW https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40745 US Nuclear OTCQB: UCLE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40606 Victory Square Technologies CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40883 Vision Marine NASDAQ: VMAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40605 VolitionRx NYSE American: VNRX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40607 Voyager Digitial CSE: VYGR / OTCQB: VYGVF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40633 WELL Health Technologies TSX: WELL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40737 WellteQ Digital Health CSE: WTEQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40978 Westwater Resources NYSE American: WWR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40749 Wondr Gaming Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40757

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

The Planet MicroCap Showcase VIRTUAL EVENT brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1×1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Virtual Event in MicroCap Finance.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU’RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN.Network.

SNN Network

info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Stock News Now

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/641004/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-66-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VIRTUAL-on-April-20-22-2021