Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference to be held on April 27-28, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders.

"As we have seen over the past 18 months, drug development is hard. The good news is many of the companies presenting over the two-day event have shown tremendous clinical progress. I would encourage investors to take a traditional pharma or biotech view of this space and practice patience, do the proper diligence, and the rewards will be tremendous," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner and Founder of KCSA's Psychedelics Practice. "Drug development for mental health care takes time, focus, and is capital intensive. The potential returns remain as dramatic as ever, it's the investors who – to steal a line from Michael Pollan – need to change their minds."

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

April 27 th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM HMNC Brain Health Private
10:00 AM Field Trip Health Ltd. NASDAQ: FTRP | TSX: FTRP
10:30 AM Psyched Wellness Ltd. OTCQB: PSYCF | CSE: PSYC
11:00 AM Enveric Biosciences NASDAQ: ENVB
11:30 AM Lobe Sciences Ltd. OTCQB: LOBEF | CSE: LOBE
12:00 PM Ninnion Therapeutics Private
12:30 PM PsyBio Therapeutics OTCQB: PSYBF | TSXV: PSYB
1:00 PM Numinus Wellness OTCQX: NUMIF | TSX: NUMI

April 28 th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Small Pharma Inc. OTCQB: DMTTF | TSXV: DMT
10:00 AM Mindset Pharma Inc. OTCQB: MSSTF | CSE: MSET
10:30 AM Gilgamesh Pharma Private
11:00 AM Cybin Inc. NYSE AMEX: CYBN | NEO: CYBN
11:30 AM Filament Health Corp. OTCQB: FLHLF | NEO: FH
12:00 PM Awaken Life Sciences Corp. OTCQB: AWKNF | NEO: AWKN

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

Cannabis Investing
NUMI:CA
Numinus

Numinus

Overview

Numinus (TSX:NUMI, OTC Pink: NUMIF) is a healthcare company at the forefront of addressing the growing prevalence of mental health issues and desire for greater wellness. The company offers an integrated therapeutic model to create lifelong relationships with people seeking physical, mental and emotional health with a focus on treating mental illness, trauma and substance abuse.

In addition to services including counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy and other therapies, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelic-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow — when approved by Health Canada, Colleges and other regulators. Numinus put a value chain in place that will be key to the company's growth and success. Numinus Bioscience is licensed by Health Canada to test, sell and distribute psychedelic substances. Numinus Wellness plans to establish physical locations where psychedelic-assisted therapies can take place once approved by regulators. Lastly, Numinus R&D is where partnerships with leading research groups will take place to advance practice and understanding in the space.

Numinus Bioscience is making a name for itself in analytical testing for psychedelic substances and as a place of excellence for product research and development. Numinus Bioscience's 7,000 square foot analytics and research laboratory handles a range of psychedelic substances and analytical methods and uses for the psychedelics space. In October 2020, Numinus announced it had harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.

Numinus was founded by Payton Nyquvest and Stacey Wallin, who both have a passion for developing holistic therapies that deal with the root causes of mental illness, addictions and trauma. The two founders have a wealth of experience in bringing innovative companies to the capital markets. Nyquvest, for example, has raised over C$100 million for public and private companies alike and has facilitated numerous IPOs, including Numinus' pending RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. Joining the team as Chief Operating Officer is Michael Tan, who was the first director for the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch's (BCLDB) cannabis division. He also has a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Numinus' Company Highlights

  • RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. completed in Q2 2020.
  • When approved by Health Canada and Colleges, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelics-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow. These therapies will be conducted in safe, controlled therapeutic environments when approved by regulators.
  • Has a 7,000 square foot laboratory that is licensed by Health Canada to test, possess, buy and sell various controlled substances.
  • In October 2020, the company harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.
  • Revenue from the company's existing cannabis testing operations provides a foundation for growth, differentiating Numinus from others in the psychedelics space.
  • The cannabis portion of the business has the potential to bring in C$25 million, dependent on timing of receiving Health Canada processing licence and production facility operating at capacity.
  • The company's long-term plans are to build a network of healing centres across North America, staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals.
  • Research partnerships in place with MAPS and Together We Can and Memorandum of Understanding signed with the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU).
  • Numinus has closed its acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a leading Canadian provider of clinical neurologic care.

Regulators Turning to Psychedelic Therapies to Treat Mental Illness and Addiction

In 2017, psychedelic therapies were designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA due to the growing need for solutions for mental health-related issues across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders affect one in four people at some point in their lives, and approximately 450 million people currently suffer from mental health issues, making it a leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide.

If left untreated, mental health disorders can cost Canadians C$51 billion per year in health care costs, lost productivity and reductions in health-related quality of life, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Leading organizations such as the FDA and Johns Hopkins are helping to position the use of psychedelic assisted therapies in regulated, safe, controlled therapeutic environments as accepted therapeutic options. Many research organizations, such as BCCSU, have been testing the efficacy of treating mental health disorders with various psychedelics.

Numinus' Management Team

Payton Nyquvest – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Payton Nyquvest founded Numinus out of a lifelong interest in health, wellness and personal development, triggered by mental health and chronic autoimmune problems in his earlier years. Transformational therapies helped to save his life, and he is driven to provide public access to these therapies.

He is a former Director, VP and Head of Sales at Mackie Research Capital, with 15 years of experience focusing on early-stage companies in multiple industries including technology, healthcare, biotech, cleantech and cannabis. He has raised over $100 million for more than 100 public and private companies and facilitated numerous IPOs.

Dr. Evan Wood – Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Evan Wood is a recognized researcher with 20+ years of experience in addiction research, most recently as Executive Director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU). A professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia. Work on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, his work includes involvement with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelics Studies (MAPS) trial of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and examining the potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a range of mental health disorders.

Dr. Devon Christie – Medical Director

Dr. Christie, a clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine, is also a family physician with a focused practice in Multidisciplinary Pain Management. She is a Registered Therapeutic Counsellor emphasizing Relational Somatic Therapy for trauma resolution and she is also trained to deliver both MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPS USA) and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, in a research setting. She is a recognized speaker and expert on the potential for incorporating psychedelic assisted therapies in an improved health care model for the future.

Michael Tan – Chief Operating Officer

Michael Tan is the former and first executive director of the BCLDB's Cannabis Division, where he successfully launched cannabis operations in British Columbia. Michael has 20 years of strategic planning and execution with national and multinational corporations. He is a high-impact product development, marketing and operations executive with a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Kraig Docherty – Chief People Officer

Kraig Docherty has over 20 years of experience growing and scaling tech and creative companies such as EA, Activision Blizzard, Indochino, Invoke and Eventbase.

John Fong – Chief Financial Officer

John Fong is a professional accountant with over two decades of experience in financial and operational management. He provides stability and growth solutions to public natural resource companies and technology start-ups.

Dennis McKenna – Advisor

McKenna brings over 40 years of experience conducting research in ethnopharmacology. He is a Founding Board Member of the Heffter Research Institute and a former key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca. McKenna has taught courses on Ethnopharmacology and Plants in Human Affairs for 17 years as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota . In collaboration with colleagues in Canada and the US, he incorporated a new non-profit, the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy.

Jamie Wheal – Advisor

Wheal is a bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize nominee and founder of the Flow Genome Project, an international organization dedicated to research and training of ultimate human performance. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has become the leading voice of evidence-based peak performance. Wheal is an expert on peak performance and leadership, specializing in the neuroscience and application of Flow states.

Ben Nemtin – Advisor

Nemtin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of What Do you Want to Do Before You Die?, co-founder of the Buried Life movement and a mental health advocate. Nemtin was forced to drop out of university due to depression and in an effort to feel more alive, he and his three friends made a list of “100 things to do before you die" and for every list item they accomplished, they helped a complete stranger cross something off their bucket list. Oprah Winfrey declared their mission “truly inspiring." Nemtin is recognized as one of the “World's Best Motivational Speakers" as well as “World's Top Organizational Culture Thought Leaders" by Global Gurus and regularly speaks to Fortune 100 leadership teams and business conferences around the world.

Pamela Hadfield – Advisor

Hadfield is an entrepreneur and thought leader in the cannabis space. She became a cannabis advocate after finding relief from debilitating migraines using medical cannabis. After cannabis transformed her health, she dedicated her time and efforts to helping others with alternative healthcare approaches, including cannabis. Hadfield is the co-founder of HelloMD, a digital telehealth and educational platform for cannabis consumers and people seeking complementary care.

Nichol Bradford – Advisor

Bradford is CEO of the Willow Group and Executive Director of the Transformative Technology Lab. She is a former senior executive in the video game industry responsible for strategy, operations and marketing for major brands, including Disney, Vivideni and Activision Blizzard. Bradford is also a fellow of the British American Project, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and served on the board of the Brandon Marshall Foundation for Mental Health.

Numinus to expand state-of-the-art psychedelics research laboratory

Numinus to expand state-of-the-art psychedelics research laboratory

Numinus Bioscience adds research space, enhances contract services,
accelerates IP development and increases psychedelic supply capacity

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), is pleased to announce plans to significantly expand its psychedelics research laboratory by late 2021.

Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research

Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research

Numinus Bioscience adds Ketamine and LSD to licence to produce, assemble and sell a wide variety of psychedelic compounds

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), has received new amendments under Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that enhance the Company's ability to lead psychedelics research and support the global psychedelics sector.

Numinus and Syreon Provide Psilocybin Compassionate Access Trial Update

Numinus and Syreon Provide Psilocybin Compassionate Access Trial Update

Significant progress made as Numinus-sponsored PRIME study on psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for opioid, stimulant and/or alcohol use disorders enters pre-implementation stage

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), and Syreon Corporation (Syreon), a global contract research organization with expertise in conducting clinical trials across a broad range of diseases, are pleased to share that significant progress has been made in the single-arm, open-label compassionate access 1 trial of Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement (PRIME) for substance use disorders. Currently in the development stage, the PRIME study will assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy.

Numinus announces milestones in compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

Numinus announces milestones in compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

Trial enters pre-implementation stage having met several key milestones towards expanding access to patients with PTSD

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to share that the single-arm, open-label, compassionate access 1 trial for MDMA-assisted therapy has made significant progress towards treating patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This trial is being pursued in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) the leading developer of the treatment protocols, research, and MDMA-assisted therapy training programs.

Numinus Wellness Closes Q1 2021 with Strong Cash Position and Industry Firsts

Numinus Wellness Closes Q1 2021 with Strong Cash Position and Industry Firsts

Key milestones met in ongoing trials, expanding national footprint, and enhanced research
capabilities ensure Numinus' continued growth

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a health care and research company developing and delivering psychedelic-centred solutions to treat mental illness, substance abuse and trauma, today announced its financial results for the first quarter for the three months ended November 20, 2020 ("Q1 2021"). After achieving two industry firsts, launching new compassionate access trials, and augmenting its clinical and research activity, Numinus meaningfully expanded its industry presence in Q1 2021. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

cannabis growing in greenhouse

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New Jersey Begins Recreational Sales, HEXO to Shut Facility

New Jersey opened its doors to adult-use cannabis sales by way of permits for 13 dispensaries.

Meanwhile, a big-name Canadian cannabis producer announced that it will close the doors of a facility in Ontario, a move that will affect more than 200 workers.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Curaleaf Celebrates The Historic Start Of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New Jersey

Curaleaf will begin serving its first adult-use customers at its Bellmawr dispensary on April 21

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has been approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to commence adult-use cannabis sales. Starting today, April 21, 2022 the Curaleaf dispensary in Bellmawr will begin serving adult-use customers, with Edgewater Park and Bordentown to quickly follow.

canada flag against mountain

Canadian Cannabis Sales to Reach C$8.8 Billion by 2027

The Canadian cannabis market is experiencing consistent growth and is expected to reach C$8.8 billion in sales by 2027, according to a new report from a research firm.

Bethany Gomez, managing director at the Brightfield Group, told the Investing News Network (INN) that 2021 brought year-on-year growth of 39 percent for the domestic market.

The company's recently issued report, titled “Battle of the North: Canada Market Update,” includes new datasets and shows a renewed picture of the Canadian market and its evolution.

Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 (the " Flower Sales License "). The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

Ayurcann Logo (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

"With our specialty in extraction and Cannabis 2.0 brands in Vapes and Oils available throughout Canada , receiving the Flower Sales License is another avenue for Ayurcann to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market. With our current suppliers and large volume purchasing power we can leverage our current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the value conscious consumer. Our offerings will include pre-rolls and dried flower," stated Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and consumers. With national distribution and the ability to produce products on a large scale, the new flower stock keeping units (" SKUs ") will help grow and increase sales for Ayurcann, while continuing to be profitable and gaining market share.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to sell dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License and/or the Flower Sales License being revoked; Ayurcann being unable to utilize the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation's inability to leverage its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs being unable to help to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c6046.html

Roundhill Launches Cannabis ETF

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today launched the Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The WEED ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the cannabis sector, including U.S. multi-state operators ("MSOs"). According to BDSA the global cannabis market is expected to grow to $61 billion by 2026, more than double $29 billion in sales for 2021. The majority of this growth is expected to come from the U.S. and Canadian markets, as consumer access improves amongst legalized states. Positive regulatory momentum continues abroad as well, including Mexico and European markets such as the U.K. and Germany .

"While publicly-listed cannabis companies have recently underperformed, we believe that the cannabis market may be entering an inflection point in terms of both profitability and regulatory momentum. We wanted to provide investors with a comprehensive vehicle to invest in the space, and at a net expense ratio of only 0.59%*, we believe that WEED has the potential to become the benchmark for the entire sector. WEED allows for U.S. retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to U.S. operators, potentially in advance of positive legislation," said Roundhill CEO Will Hershey .

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility Related Patent

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility Related Patent

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its patent application titled "Structures for Growing Plants." This allowed patent corresponds to the previously announced patent application in the U.S. and related AGRIFORCE patent, trademark, and copyright applications previously filed in the U.S., Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and CentralSouth America.

The allowed patent application for AgriFORCE GrowHouse has 20 claims for different inventive features relating to structures for growing plants. This encompasses innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, such as transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; automation; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimally managed crop cultivation. The Company has another patent family for automated growing systems, and based on its positive International Preliminary Report on Patentability, allowance for the second patent family for automated growing systems is expected to follow soon.

