Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG,OTC:ERLFF; OTCQB:ERLFF the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to provide an update on its recent engagement with the Government Working Group in Mongolia. Additionally, the Company is pleased to provide analytical results received from the Company's joint venture partner Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("OT LLC") for an additional seven underground infill diamond drill holes ("DDH") at the Hugo North Extension ("HNE") deposit on the EntréeOyu Tolgoi joint venture property (the "EntréeOyu Tolgoi JV Property") in Mongolia. The drill holes were completed by OT LLC between 2023 and 2026 (see Table 1 below).
ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT WORKING GROUP
On November 9 and 10, 2026, the Company met with members of the Government Working Group in Mongolia to commence negotiations for the purpose of resolving outstanding matters in relation to the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licenses (the "Licenses"). The newly reconstituted Government Working Group was established on October 2, 2026 pursuant to Order No.217 of the Prime Minister of Mongolia and is led by the Minister of Justice and Internal Affairs. At the meeting, the parties agreed a framework for negotiations comprising four key points:
- The parties shall make reasonable efforts to resolve the outstanding matters in accordance with the Constitution of Mongolia, applicable laws, and the applicable legal framework within the first quarter 2027. Should the parties be unable to reach an agreement within such period, the parties may mutually agree on an extension of the negotiation period.
- The parties expressly acknowledge that, pursuant to Article 8.1.7 of the Minerals Law of Mongolia, the Parliament of Mongolia has the authority to determine the State's shareholding percentage in the private legal entity holding the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licenses of strategic importance, and to decide whether such shareholding is to be replaced by a special royalty for the use of mineral resources of a mineral deposit, noting that nothing herein prejudges the form, scope or structure of any such arrangement, which remains subject to negotiation and all necessary approvals and consents.
- Any transfer of the Licenses shall be undertaken in accordance with applicable law and all required approvals.
- The parties shall make reasonable efforts to ensure that the composition of their authorized working group remains unchanged for the duration of the negotiations.
The Company's next step is to prepare, in consultation with other stakeholders, a revised proposal for consideration by the Government Working Group. The Company's principal corporate objectives continue to be resolution of State participation in the area of the Licenses and transfer of the Licenses to OT LLC in accordance with applicable laws and the Company's contracts. The Company remains committed to working towards a constructive solution that serves the interests of all Oyu Tolgoi project stakeholders and enables OT LLC to resume Lift 1 underground development and extraction activities on the Shivee Tolgoi license area.
DRILL HOLE HIGHLIGHTS
- UGD918: 65.73 metres grading 1.02% copper equivalent ("CuEq").
- UGD918A: 67.6 metres grading 1.07% CuEq.
- UGD1025A: 125.31 metres grading 1.45% CuEq.
Note: CuEq for HNE is defined in Note 3 to Table 1 below, where details on the drill hole assay intervals are also found.
HNE DRILLING RESULTS
The additional DDH analytical results received from OT LLC are from underground infill diamond drilling programs undertaken between 2023 and 2026 on the HNE deposit. These underground DDHs were all collared from existing infrastructure on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence (100% OT LLC) and drilled towards the northwest or northeast onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. The DDHs targeted mineralization within the existing footprint of the HNE deposit in the proposed Lift 2 block cave or were drilled for geotechnical purposes in areas surrounding the mineralization (Figure 1). Details about several of the newly reported drill holes, including DDH locations, were previously disclosed by Entrée on July 18, 2024 (see the news release titled, "Entrée Resources Announces Additional Drill Results And Provides An Update On Underground Development Work"), on February 27, 2025 (see the news release titled, "Entrée Announces Drill Results From Hugo North Extension and Heruga Deposits"), and on April 9, 2026 (see the news released titled, "Entrée Resources Provides JV Licenses Update and Drill and Regional Exploration Results").
The analytical results are summarized in Table 1 and are shown on Figure 1 below.
Table 1: Additional Underground Infill Diamond Drill Results from the HNE Deposit1
|Drill Hole
|Year
|From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Length2
(m)
|Copper
(%)
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|CuEq3(%)
|UGD757A
|2023
|380.0
|516.3
|136.3
|0.76
|0.092
|2.69
|0.84
|UGD918
|2024
|383.97
|449.7
|65.73
|0.91
|0.159
|2.40
|1.02
|UGD918A
|2024
|438.6
|506.2
|67.6
|0.95
|0.203
|2.19
|1.07
|UGD1012A
|2025
|471.6
|480.5
|8.9
|0.76
|0.109
|2.85
|0.84
|UGD1016
|2025
|No
|significant
|results
|UGD1025A
|2025
|362.69
|488.0
|125.31
|1.28
|0.270
|3.18
|1.45
|UGD1053
|2026
|124.0
|651.7
|527.7
|0.47
|0.056
|1.20
|0.51
|including
|358.0
|610.0
|252.0
|0.59
|0.062
|1.50
|0.63
Notes:
- Analytical results are length weighted averages, only for the portions of the drill holes on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property.
- Lengths reported are drilled lengths. Approximate true widths are variable depending on the orientation of the drill hole. Several of the holes are geotechnical holes drilled subparallel to the trend of the porphyry. Other holes are drilled across the trend of the porphyry at varying orientations with estimated true widths ranging between approximately 20% and 70% of the drilled lengths.
- CuEq at HNE is calculated by the formula used in the Company's Technical Report on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi Joint Venture Project dated October 8, 2021, as follows: CuEq = Cu + ((Au * 35.7175) + (Ag * 0.5773)) / 67.9023, taking into account differentials between metallurgical performance and price for copper, gold and silver. Metal prices used are US$3.08/lb copper, US$1,292.00/oz gold, and US$19.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries used are 82% for copper, 73% for gold and 78% for silver.
DDH UGD757A was drilled at a moderate dip towards the northeast, parallel to the trend of the porphyry deposit. After crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property the DDH entered moderate grade copper mineralization and low-grade gold mineralization hosted in quartz monzodiorite for the duration of the drill hole.
DDH UGD918 (and daughter hole UGD918A) was collared on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and drilled at a moderate dip towards the northeast. After crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property it immediately entered the central portion of the HNE deposit and was drilled parallel to the main mineralized trend in moderately phyllic altered, quartz monzodiorite, cut by occasional basalt andesite dikes. The quartz monzodiorite is mineralized with 3-5% sulphides with mostly chalcopyrite and lesser bornite, along with minor pyrite and returned moderate to high grades of copper and gold as shown in Table 1. The DDH terminated in strong mineralization.
DDH UGD1012A was collared on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and drilled at a moderate dip towards the northeast. Once crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property the DDH entered moderately copper and gold mineralized quartz monzodiorite porphyry but was terminated 10.5 metres after crossing the boundary.
Figure 1: Plan View of Newly Released Assay Intervals and Locations of 2022-2026 HNE Drill Holes
Underground DDH UGD1016 was collared on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and drilled at a moderate dip towards the north. Once crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property the DDH entered 60 meters of unmineralized footwall biotite granodiorite to the west of the main HNE deposit. No significant grades of copper or gold were returned from this drill hole.
Underground DDH UGD1025A was drilled from the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence to the northwest at a moderate to steep dip. After crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property the DDH entered into phyllic altered quartz monzodiorite, with minor intervals of biotite granodiorite and basalt andesite dikes, which changed to potassic alteration further down the hole. Copper and gold grades remained strong until about 488 metres depth, beyond which the DDH crossed out of the western edge of the HNE deposit and grades were weakly anomalous until the end of the hole.
The final underground drill hole with analytical results is UGD1053, which was collared from an underground drill pad on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence, east of the HNE deposit. The drill hole was drilled northeast at a moderate dip, remaining parallel to, and just east of the edge of the HNE deposit and was designed primarily for geotechnical purposes. The drill hole crossed a mix of advanced argillic and phyllic altered porphyritic augite basalt and ignimbrite with several basalt andesite dikes. Copper grades remained low grade over most of the drill holes while gold grades were anomalous to low grade.
OT LLC also provided collar and drilling information for 14 underground DDHs and two surface DDHs, which were part of the 2025 and 2026 HNE drilling programs, summarized in Table 2 and Table 3, respectively. All drill hole locations are shown on Figure 1.
Table 2: HNE Underground Drill Hole Collar Details
|Drill Hole
|UTM
East1
|UTM
North1
|Elevation
(masl)
|Length
(m)2
|Length
on JV
(m)2
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Dip
(degrees)
|Assay
Status
|UGD1044A
|652148
|4768019
|-77.914
|241.1
|221.7
|347.9
|-59.5
|Not assayed
|UGD1053
|652236.3
|4768063
|-76.208
|651.7
|557.0
|47.5
|-45.2
|Complete
|UGD1063
|651623.3
|4767887
|-192.129
|555.0
|119.0
|49.5
|-48.7
|Not assayed
|UGD1064
|651623.9
|4767887
|-192.205
|555.0
|36.4
|56.5
|-45.9
|Not assayed
|UGD1073
|651534.9
|4768107
|-127.982
|35.0
|30.7
|203.0
|-61.0
|Not assayed
|UGD1075A
|652149.9
|4768018
|-77.975
|447.9
|262.2
|4.2
|-66.4
|Not assayed
|UGD1082
|652236.7
|4768066
|-76.173
|605.5
|341.5
|53.1
|-68.6
|Pending
|UGD1101
|652237.1
|4768064
|-76.132
|140.2
|77.8
|29.1
|-33.5
|Pending
|UGD1101A
|652237.1
|4768064
|-76.132
|706.8
|706.8
|29.1
|-33.5
|Pending
|UGD1102
|652237.3
|4768063
|-76.149
|830.0
|755.4
|37.6
|-38.1
|Pending
|UGD1103
|652237.2
|4768063
|-76.186
|730.3
|644.6
|42.1
|-42.7
|Pending
|UGD1112
|651534.7
|4768107
|-127.854
|19.8
|19.8
|52.5
|-57.0
|Not assayed
|UGD1113
|651534.7
|4768107
|-127.953
|492.0
|24.1
|160.7
|-53.9
|Not assayed
|UGD1114
|651534.8
|4768106
|-127.956
|485.9
|29.4
|205.3
|-60.6
|Not assayed
|TOTAL
|3826.4
Notes:
- UTM coordinates are WGS84 datum, Zone 48N.
- Most underground holes were collared from existing infrastructure on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and crossed onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, except for DDHs UGD1073, UGD1113 and UGD1114 which were collared from a drill station on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, west of the mineralized zone and drilled south onto the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence.
- "Length" includes metres drilled on both the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. "Length on JV" is metres drilled on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property after, or prior to crossing the licence boundary.
- Drill hole UGD1044A is part of the 2025 drilling program, completed in 2026. All other drill holes in Table 2 are part of the 2026 drilling program.
Table 3: HNE Surface Drill Hole Collar Details
|Drill Hole
|UTM
East1
|UTM
North1
|Elevation
(masl)
|Length
(m)
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Dip
(degrees)
|Assay
Status
|Drilling
Year
|EGD196A
|652427
|4768717
|1181
|740.1
|227.7
|-87.2
|Pending
|2025
|EGD204
|652678
|4768360
|1170
|1029.9
|8.2
|-65.1
|Not assayed
|2026
|TOTAL
|1770.0
Notes:
- UTM coordinates are WGS84 datum, Zone 48N.
- EGD196A is a daughter hole from parent drill hole EGD196 and both were part of the 2025 drilling program but were completed during 2026. Total depth of the parent and daughter drill holes is 1,800 metres.
- All surface drill holes are completely on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property.
- DDH EGD204 is a geotechnical hole targeting a fault north of the HNE deposit.
Analytical results noted as pending in the tables in this news release will be reported as they are received. OT LLC has notified the Company that DDHs EGD195 and UGD917A that were noted as being "pending assay results" in the news release titled, "Entrée Announces Drill Results from Hugo North Extension and Heruga Deposits", dated February 27, 2025, will not be assayed. Furthermore, DDHs EGD195A, EGD195B, EGD195C, UGD996, UGD1020A, UGD1021, UGD1022, UGD1023 and UGD1027 that were noted as being "pending assay results" in the news release titled "Entrée Resources Provides JV Licenses Update and Drill and Regional Exploration Results", dated April 9, 2026, will not be assayed.
2026 REGIONAL DRILLING DETAILS
OT LLC has provided Entrée with collar and drilling details for a portion of the previously reported 2026 regional exploration drilling program. The collar and drilling details, which are summarized in Table 4 and shown on Figure 2 below, are for one DDH at the Ulaan Khud South target on the Shivee Tolgoi mining licence and two DDHs at the Heruga West target on the Javkhlant mining licence. A second DDH at the Ulaan Khud South target (EGD210) was in progress at the reporting date.
Table 4: 2026 Regional Exploration Drilling Collar Details
|Drill
Hole
|UTM
EAST
|UTM
NORTH
|Elevation
(masl)
|Length
(m)
|Target
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Dip
(degrees)
|Assay
Status
|EGD208
|655177
|4775599
|1174
|800.7
|UKS
|266.6
|-65.5
|Pending
|EJD0112
|644866
|4757754
|1178
|600.2
|HS
|233.7
|-70.4
|Pending
|EJD0113
|645012
|4757166
|1178
|660.0
|HS
|231.0
|-69.4
|Pending
|TOTAL
|2,060.9
Note: UTM coordinates are WGS84 datum, Zone 48N.
In 2026, OT LLC also commenced a condemnation drilling program on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property designed to confirm the targeted area is sterile in advance of future development of expanded tailings storage facilities for the Oyu Tolgoi project.
To date, OT LLC has provided details for eight condemnation DDHs, which are summarized in Table 5 and shown on Figure 2 below. All condemnation DDHs were collared to the east of the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence.
Analytical results for five of the condemnation DDHs (EGD202, EGD203, EJD0108, EJD0109, EJD110) were provided by OT LLC and as expected, no significant results were returned.
Table 5: 2026 Tailings Condemnation Drilling Collar Details
|Drill
Hole
|UTM
EAST
|UTM
NORTH
|Elevation
(masl)
|Length
(m)
|Target
|Azimuth
(degrees)
|Dip
(degrees)
|Assay
Status
|EGD202
|658005
|4763998
|1153.155
|300.0
|condemnation
|153.2
|-89.9
|complete
|EGD203
|658772
|4763168
|1149.758
|1000.0
|condemnation
|278.9
|-69.6
|complete
|EGD205
|658156
|4762764
|1143.56
|1000.0
|condemnation
|279.0
|-69.8
|Pending
|EGD207
|657039
|4763629
|1146.57
|300.0
|condemnation
|77.2
|-89.7
|Pending
|EJD0108
|658301
|4760733
|1132.562
|1000.0
|condemnation
|298.7
|-70.1
|complete
|EJD0109
|659005
|4760992
|1135.34
|300.0
|condemnation
|88.8
|-89.6
|complete
|EJD0110
|658548
|4762000
|1141.254
|300.0
|condemnation
|240.1
|-89.5
|complete
|EJD0111
|657072
|4761995
|1136.458
|300.0
|condemnation
|70.0
|-89.5
|Pending
|TOTAL
|4,500.0
Note: UTM coordinates are WGS84 datum, Zone 48N.
Figure 2: Plan View of 2022-2026 Regional Drill Holes
2026 HNE and Regional Drill Hole Information
Collars for the 2026 HNE underground drill holes were surveyed using a Leica TS16 instrument and downhole surveys were collected approximately every 30 metres using an IMDEX EZ-TrackTM driller operated, multi-shot survey instrument. Collars for the HNE surface and regional drill holes were surveyed using either an Emlid Reach RS3 or Trimble GPS R10 GPS system and downhole surveys were collected approximately every 30 metres using an EZ-TRAC digital instrument. The 2026 HNE surface and regional drill holes were collared with PQ diameter core (123 mm) and often reduced to HQ (96 mm) core diameter at depth. Underground holes at HNE were collared using HQ diameter and occasionally reduced to NQ (76 mm) at depth.
Drill core from the 14 underground DDHs and two surface DDHs reported for HNE and for the three regional exploration DDHs and eight condemnation DDHs were geologically and geotechnically logged at site by OT LLC. All core was saw-cut on site before being bagged and shipped to the laboratory. Samples were either quarter core or half core depending on whether a portion was also used for metallurgical test work or other purposes. Sample lengths generally averaged approximately 2.0 metres and core recovery was recorded as being very good (>95% recovery), except in localized areas of faulting/fracturing.
Core from 2026 HNE drilling was shipped to ALS Laboratory ("ALS") in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, for sample preparation. ALS is independent of OT LLC, Rio Tinto and Entrée. At ALS the samples were crushed to <2mm and pulverized to 75μm, then the pulps were shipped directly by ALS to their laboratory in Perth, Australia for analysis. HNE samples were predominantly analyzed for gold by ICP21 (30g fire assay with ICP-AES finish) and a multi-element package including copper, silver and molybdenum by MS61 (four-acid digestion of 0.25g sample paired with ICP-MS). Copper values greater than approximately 1.0% were further analyzed by OG62 (ore grade copper using a 0.4 g sample and a 4-acid digestion with an ICP finish).
Core from regional exploration drilling were shipped to ALS Laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for sample preparation. At ALS, the samples were crushed to <2mm and pulverized to 75μm, then the pulps were shipped directly by ALS to their laboratory in Perth, Australia for analysis. Samples were predominantly analyzed for gold by ICP21 (30g fire assay with ICP-AES finish) and a 48-element package including copper, silver and molybdenum by MS61L (four-acid digestion of 0.25 g sample paired with ICP-MS).
Core from condemnation drillholes were shipped to SGS Laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for sample preparation and analysis. SGS is independent of OT LLC, Rio Tinto and Entrée. At SGS the samples were crushed to <2mm and pulverized to 75μm. Samples were predominantly analyzed for gold by fire assay (30g FA with AAS finish) and a multi-element package including copper, silver and molybdenum by IC40M (ICP-MS after four-acid digestion).
OT LLC follows a rigorous quality assurance/quality control ("QAQC") program for the sampling programs that includes the regular insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. The QP is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in this disclosure.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Cinits (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For further information on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, see the Company's Technical Report, titled "Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi Joint Venture Project, Mongolia, NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of October 8, 2021, available on the Company's website at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com, and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.
Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold, Inc. (through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 23% and 15% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.
FURTHER INFORMATION
David Jan
Investor Relations
Entrée Resources Ltd.
Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330
E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com
This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws with respect to corporate strategies and plans; requirements for additional capital; uses of funds and projected expenditures; arbitration proceedings, including the potential benefits, timing and outcome of arbitration proceedings; the implementation of Resolution 120 of the Parliament of Mongolia; the Company's ability to obtain a tax payment certificate from the MTA in accordance with applicable laws of Mongolia; the Company's efforts to transfer the Licences to OTLLC in accordance with applicable laws of Mongolia, the OTIA, and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JVA; the expected sequence of mining within and across panel boundaries; the Company's plans to continue discussions with OTLLC and Rio Tinto regarding a potential conversion of the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JVA; the Company's efforts to continue discussions with the Government Working Group with respect to State participation in the area of the Licences pursuant to applicable laws of Mongolia and Resolution 120 of the Parliament of Mongolia; the potential timing of the transfer of the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licences to OTLLC; the potential for Entrée to receive the benefits of the OTIA; the expectations set out in OTFS20 and the 2021 Technical Report on the Company's interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property; timing and status of ramp-up of the Oyu Tolgoi Lift 1 underground mine; the expected timing of development work on the Shivee Tolgoi mining licence and the potential for delay, which may be significant, if the Shivee Tolgoi mining licence cannot be transferred to OTLLC in a timely fashion; the nature of the ongoing relationship and interaction between the Company, OTLLC and Rio Tinto and the Government of Mongolia and Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC with respect to the continued operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi project, the transfer of the Licences, and State participation in the area of the Licences; the Lift 2 Pre-Feasibility Study, the updated resource model for Hugo North (including Hugo North Extension) Lifts 1 and 2, the updated Lift 1 mine plan and production schedule, and the Company's updated Technical Report, and the possible outcomes, content and timing thereof; timing and amount of production from Lift 1 of the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, potential production delays and the impact of any delays on the Company's cash flows, expected copper, gold and silver grades, liquidity, funding requirements and planning; future commodity prices; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; projected mining and process recovery rates; estimates of capital and operating costs, mill and concentrator throughput, cash flows and mine life; capital, financing and project development risk; mining dilution; potential actions by the Government of Mongolia with respect to the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licences and Entrée's interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property; potential size of a mineralized zone; potential expansion of mineralization; potential discovery of new mineralized zones; potential metallurgical recoveries and grades; plans for future exploration and/or development programs and budgets; permitting time lines; anticipated business activities; proposed acquisitions and dispositions of assets; and future financial performance.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based this forward-looking information on its expectations about future events as at the date that such information was prepared, the information is not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and is based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; the correct interpretation of agreements, laws and regulations; the commencement and conclusion of arbitration proceedings, including the potential benefits, timing and outcome of arbitration proceedings; the Company's ability to engage in discussions and negotiations with the Government Working Group and the potential timing and outcome of any such discussions; the future ownership of the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licences; that the Company will continue to have timely access to detailed technical, financial, and operational information about the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, the Oyu Tolgoi project, and government relations to enable the Company to properly assess, act on, and disclose material risks and opportunities as they arise; local and global economic conditions and the environment in which Entrée will operate in the future, including commodity prices, projected grades, projected dilution, anticipated capital and operating costs, including inflationary pressures thereon resulting in cost escalation, and anticipated future production and cash flows; the anticipated location of certain infrastructure and sequence of mining within and across panel boundaries; the continued ramp-up of the Oyu Tolgoi Lift 1 underground mine; the status of Entrée's relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, OTLLC, and Rio Tinto; and the Company's ability to operate sustainably, its community relations, and its social licence to operate.
With respect to the construction and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine, important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, amongst others, an uncertain and unstable global economic and political environment, including China-U.S. tensions and the indirect impacts of the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, which could lead to critical fuel and other supply shortages, falling commodity prices, trade actions (including increased tariffs, retaliations, and sanctions), and government efforts to exert more control over natural resources or to protect domestic economies by changing political, legislative, contractual, regulatory, or tax measures; the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon future; the nature of the ongoing relationship and interaction between OTLLC, Rio Tinto, Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC and the Government of Mongolia with respect to the continued operation and development of Oyu Tolgoi; applicable taxes and royalty rates; the future ownership of the Shivee Tolgoi and Javkhlant mining licences; mining operational and development risks, including geotechnical risks and ground conditions; the amount of any future funding gap to complete the Oyu Tolgoi project ramp-up and the availability and amount of potential sources of additional funding; inflationary pressures on prices for critical supplies for Oyu Tolgoi resulting in cost escalation; the ability of OTLLC or the Government of Mongolia to deliver a domestic power source for Oyu Tolgoi (or the availability of financing for OTLLC or the Government of Mongolia to construct such a source) within the required contractual timeframe; sources of interim power; OTLLC's ability to operate sustainably, its community relations, and its social license to operate in Mongolia; the impact of changes in, changes in interpretation to or changes in enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practises in Mongolia; delays, and the costs which would result from delays, in the ramp-up of the underground mine; the anticipated location of certain infrastructure and sequence of mining within and across panel boundaries; projected commodity prices and their market demand; and production estimates and the anticipated yearly production of copper, gold and silver at the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.
Other risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, amongst others, unanticipated costs, expenses or liabilities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; the impacts of geopolitics on trade and investment; trade tensions between the world's major economies; development plans for processing resources; matters relating to proposed exploration or expansion; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability); risks related to international operations, including legal and political risk in Mongolia; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns; risks associated with changes in the attitudes of governments to foreign investment; risks associated with the conduct of joint ventures, including the ability to access detailed technical, financial and operational information; risks related to the Company's significant shareholders, and whether they will exercise their rights or act in a manner that is consistent with the best interests of the Company and its other shareholders; inability to upgrade Inferred mineral resources to Indicated or Measured mineral resources; inability to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; changing foreign exchange rates; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility; activities, actions or assessments by Rio Tinto or OTLLC and by government stakeholders or authorities including Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC and the Government of Mongolia; the availability of funding on reasonable terms; the impact of changes in interpretation to or changes in enforcement of laws, regulations and government practices, including laws, regulations and government practices with respect to mining, foreign investment, strategic deposits, royalties and taxation; the terms and timing of obtaining necessary environmental and other government approvals, consents and permits; the availability and cost of necessary items such as water, skilled labour, transportation and appropriate smelting and refining arrangements; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes to assumptions as to the availability of electrical power, and the power rates used in operating cost estimates and financial analyses; changes to assumptions as to salvage values; ability to maintain the social license to operate; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; global climate change; global conflicts; natural disasters; the impacts of civil unrest; breaches of the Company's policies, standards and procedures, laws or regulations; increasing societal and investor expectations, in particular with regard to environmental, social and governance considerations; the impacts of technological advancements; title disputes; limitations on insurance coverage; competition; loss of key employees; cyber security incidents; misjudgements in the course of preparing forward-looking information; and those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 5, 2026 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required under applicable securities laws.
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