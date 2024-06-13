Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firetail Resources

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.

This Prospectus is primarily being issued for a non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of 1 New Share for every 10 Shares held on the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.04 per New Share (Entitlement Offer).

This Prospectus is also being issued for the Top-Up Offer and Shortfall Offer described in this Prospectus.

The Entitlement Offer and Top-Up Offer close at 5.00pm (AWST) on 5 July 2024 (Closing Date).*


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:ftlCopper Investing
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources


Paper saying "petition to file for bankruptcy."

Nevada Copper Files for Bankruptcy After Challenges at Pumpkin Hollow

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU,OTC Pink:NEVDQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the US Bankruptcy Code on Monday (June 10) following an inability to secure funding or a change-of-control deal.

The move comes less than a month after copper prices reached a new all-time high.

The company also announced the appointment of Tom Albanese, former CEO of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), as the new chair of its board of directors following the resignation of Randy Buffington as president and CEO.

Hudbay Announces Release of its Integrated Annual and Sustainability Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report ("Integrated Annual Report") which provides transparency and progress on key business accomplishments and sustainability initiatives in 2023 along with goals for the upcoming year and longer term.

"For close to a century, Hudbay has been mining critical metals the world needs and creating value for our stakeholders – employees, community members, customers, consumers and investors – that extends far beyond investment returns," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we made significant advances concerning organization-wide priorities, including purpose, culture and sustainability. We also enhanced our operating platform with the recent completion of brownfield investments in Peru and Manitoba along with the acquisition of Copper Mountain, which contributed to significant revenue generation, free cash flow growth and balance sheet deleveraging. We remain committed to building close relationships with our local communities and to always operating safely and efficiently. By producing essential metals and operating sustainably, we strive to align our actions with a broader vision of responsible and ethical business practices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne MobileMT Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey will resolve conductors to greater depth and help augment future drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced a helicopter-borne MobileMT (Mobile MagnetoTellurics) survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey is being completed by Expert Geophysics based out of Aurora, Ontario. A total of 1,781 line-km will be surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing and will collect high resolution magnetic and VLF data. The survey will be conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within eight weeks from completion of the survey from Expert Geophysics and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ero Copper's Tucumã Project Awarded Operational License - Commissioning On Track for First Copper Production Early Q3 2024

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Operational License for the Tucumã Project (the "Project") the last remaining permitting milestone for commercial operation. With physical completion at approximately 99%, commissioning well advanced, and over 90% of the operational staff hired and trained, first concentrate continues to be expected early in the third quarter of 2024. The total direct capital cost estimate for Project completion remains unchanged at approximately $310 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Culpeo Minerals

Exceptional, High-Grade Copper Intersected at Lana Corina - 298m @ 0.98% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that drilling has delivered an intersection of 298m @ 0.98% CuEq, from near- surface high-grade copper mineralisation at the Lana Corina Project (the Project)1 in Chile. The drillhole is ongoing and seeks to test the potential for further porphyry-hosted copper mineralisation at depth.

Firetail Resources
Seaweed-Sourced Energy R&D Program Further Refined - Focus on Biohydrogen and Essential Mineral Extraction

LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

