Enterprise Group Helps Energy, Resource Sectors Meet Low-emission Goals
As Canada’s regulations become more stringent for holding the energy and resource sector accountable for their carbon emissions, Enterprise Group (TSX:E) senior vice-president and director Desmond O’Kell says his company is helping organizations transition their operations from high-carbon diesel to low-emission natural gas.
“What we have here is a set of regulatory initiatives that are now in place that are really mandating the large emitters, which many of our tier one clients are, where they have to start identifying emissions from extraction all the way to downstream … and not only tracking their emissions, but looking to reduce them,” O’Kell said.
Enterprise Group provides specialized equipment and services in the build out of infrastructure for the energy, pipeline and construction industries. These include mobile office buildings and facilities like bathrooms, command centers, medic shacks, communication towers, lighting and heating.
“What we have been able to do is — with regards to those emissions regulations — we have started a transition from diesel to using natural gas on site,” O’Kell said. “Our systems make that shift immediately, because the majority of our clients are actually producing natural gas and gas liquids on their properties.”
Switching from diesel to natural gas results in more than 30 percent reduction in carbon dioxide, according to O’Kell, as well as up to 99 percent reduction in nitric oxide and sulfur dioxide. “Specifically, particulate matter goes away by 99 percent when you move from diesel to natural gas,” he added.
O’Kell sees a huge potential for growth as more companies transition from diesel to natural gas, and as regulations increasingly become more stringent. “There’s a play there that we’re spending a serious amount of attention to.”
Watch the full interview with Enterprise Group Director Desmond O’Kell above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Enterprise Group (TSX:E). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Enterprise Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Enterprise Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Enterprise Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
