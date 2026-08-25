Engineer Gold Mines Drill Core Sampling Underway at TAG

(TheNewswire)
August 25, 2026 - Vancouver, BC, Canada TheNewswire Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V: EAU | OTC: EGMLF | WKN: A3EEVJ ) is pleased to announce that an infill diamond drill core sampling program is underway the TAG Property, part of its 100% owned Engineer Gold Project, located 30 kilometres southwest of Atlin in northwestern British Columbia.
From 2006 to 2008, CZM Capital Corp. diamond drilled 69 holes totalling 11,524 metres along a prominent 6 km gold-silver bearing structure named the 025FZ. Several significant zones along this structure were identified, including the Main, Bearox, HW and Barney ((Fekete and Simper (2009), Fekete and Skinner (2007); ARIS reports #30931 and #29581).
The Company has completed a review of the diamond drilling results and has deemed the project to have merit for continued exploration. The core review indicates that infill drill core sampling is required in numerous of the historical diamond drill holes, as the key intersections often have gaps where no samples were taken, although the rock units are lithologically the same with similar quartz veining and stringers as seen in the sampled intervals.
The main goal of this sampling program is to more completely sample the 025FZ and HW structures initially over a strike length of 750 metres, although the 025FZ can easily be followed by structural and geochemical trends for 6 km. Upon results, the drilling data will be modelled in order to generate diamond drill targets for 2027 designed to facilitate the completion of a resource estimate at TAG.
Select significant 2006-2008 diamond drilling results from ten holes are summarized in the following Table (Fekete and Simper (2009), Fekete and Skinner (2007); ARIS reports #30931 and #29581). Although many drill holes are incompletely sampled over the projected main mineralized corridor, 36 of the historic holes returned 10 – 42 metre widths grading >1.0 g/t Au and included narrow, higher grade intercepts.
The Qualified Person (the "QP") has reviewed all the available drill logs, sample intervals, assay certificates from assessment reports and company files, as well as examining the drill core stored on site. Although the QP cannot verify the historic information, the programs were carried out in a professional manner using standard industry practices and are deemed to be reliable to guide future exploration work at TAG.
SELECT HISTORICAL 2006-2008 DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS
|
HOLE
|
EASTING
|
NORTHING
|
FROM (M)
|
TO (M)
|
WIDTH (M)
|
AU (G/T)
|
AG (G/T)
|
TAG06-02
|
541904
|
6601586
|
32.6
|
53.3
|
20.7
|
1.79
|
9.13
|
incl
|
42.2
|
51.1
|
8.9
|
3.16
|
15.60
|
TAG06-03
|
541928
|
6601643
|
25.85
|
46.5
|
20.65
|
1.90
|
9.76
|
incl
|
29.0
|
42.85
|
13.85
|
2.58
|
13.37
|
incl
|
31.0
|
34.9
|
3.9
|
4.71
|
19.88
|
TAG06-07
|
542141
|
6602277
|
21.4
|
60.95
|
39.55
|
1.03
|
2.05
|
TAG06-17
|
541877
|
6601707
|
171.3
|
194.4
|
23.1
|
1.59
|
9.15
|
incl
|
188.1
|
194.4
|
6.3
|
2.49
|
14.20
|
TAG06-23
|
541940
|
6601883
|
127.3
|
154.0
|
26.7
|
1.72
|
5.06
|
incl
|
127.3
|
132.0
|
4.7
|
3.52
|
4.39
|
TAG07-29
|
542068
|
6602095
|
79.6
|
114.6
|
35.0
|
1.33
|
5.87
|
incl
|
87.6
|
91.6
|
4.0
|
2.97
|
9.85
|
TAG08-51
|
541805
|
6601501
|
86.0
|
111.2
|
25.2
|
1.73
|
7.20
|
incl
|
87.9
|
91.2
|
3.3
|
2.91
|
13.22
|
TAG08-59
|
541855
|
6601580
|
104.2
|
146.3
|
42.1
|
1.50
|
8.05
|
incl
|
110.8
|
120.0
|
9.2
|
2.39
|
15.49
|
TAG08-60
|
541875
|
6601626
|
70.4
|
100.1
|
29.7
|
1.84
|
5.21
|
incl
|
80.1
|
95.8
|
15.7
|
2.97
|
8.41
|
incl
|
85.3
|
86.4
|
1.1
|
5.12
|
8.6
|
TAG08-61
|
541875
|
6601626
|
127.5
|
153.4
|
25.9
|
1.58
|
6.30
|
incl
|
138.0
|
141.7
|
3.7
|
3.29
|
14.07
Examples of unsampled drill core intervals tagged for sampling.
Of the historical 69 diamond drill holes, 35 holes have been selected for sampling in 258 intervals. To date, 16 holes have been reviewed and 330 core samples laid out and tagged. Samples will be shipped to MSA Labs in Prince George, BC for photon assaying. Additional information will be released as the project progresses.
Linda Dandy, P.Geo. is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.
About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
The Engineer Gold Project encompasses approximately 18,319 hectares in northwestern British Columbia and is subdivided into three principal target areas: the Engineer Gold Mine, the TAG Property, and the Wann River prospect.
ENGINEER GOLD MINE
The historic Engineer Gold Mine is a past-producing, underground gold-silver operation. Historical production between 1910 and 1952 totalled approximately 14,263 tonnes grading 39.4 g/t (1.15 oz/ton) gold and 19.5 g/t (0.57 oz/ton) silver (BC Minfile 104M014).
In 2011, an historical Inferred Mineral Resource as defined under National Instrument 43-101, including only the Engineer and Double Decker veins, was completed (Snowden, 2011, amended and restated in 2018, O'Brien et al - www.sedarplus.ca). The historical resource, based on a 5.0 g/t gold cut-off, gave an inferred 25,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 19 g/t. The historical mineral resource was calculated using mining industry standard practices and is deemed to be reliable and relevant in that it demonstrates the mineral potential of the property. This estimate was based on the following method and parameters: (1) VLP (long section) approach with projection of mineralized shoots down-dip and along strike based on surface exposure and/or underground development; (2) The global grade applied to each vein structure is based on a probabilistic approach, with grades assigned to domains from historical production figures; (3) All grades were diluted to minimum stoping width of 1 m; and (4) A density factor of 2.8 t/m3 was used which is believed to be conservative.
A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to make the resource current and Engineer Gold Mines is not treating the estimate as current. The historical estimate is provided for information purposes only and should not be relied upon. The historical estimate uses the categories set out in section 1.2 of the NI-43-101. A thorough review of all historic data performed by an independent QP, along with additional exploration work, including diamond drilling, is required to confirm results and to produce a current mineral resource estimate.
TAG PROPERTY
The TAG Property is located approximately 6 kilometres north of the historic Engineer Mine and is associated with a 6km long structurally controlled mineralized system related to splays off of the Llewellyn Fault. The majority of the diamond drilling to date has concentrated on the southern 2 km section of the structure. Significant historical diamond drill intervals from TAG include: Hole TAG06-23 which assayed 1.7 g/t Au and 5.1 g/t Ag over 26.7 m (including 3.52 g/t Au over 4.7 m); hole TAG07-29 which assayed 1.3 g/t Au and 5.9 g/t Ag over 35.0 m; TAG08-51 which assayed 1.8 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag over 24.3 m; and TAG08-59 which assayed 1.5 g/t Au and 8.05 g/t Ag over 42.1 m (Fekete and Simper (2009), Fekete and Skinner (2007); ARIS reports #30931 and #29581).
WANN RIVER PROSPECT
The Wann River prospect is located 4 kilometres south of the Engineer Mine and represents a highly prospective, underexplored target. Exploration work to date has identified a mineralized corridor approximately 800 metres by 180 metres in extent. While mineralization at the Engineer Mine and TAG Property is characteristic of epithermal-style systems, the Wann River prospect represents an orogenic gold target associated with the prolific Llewellyn Fault and has returned significant gold and silver values, including a quartz grab sample of 263 g/t gold and 1,350 g/t silver from the Lum showing (Aspinall (2011); ARIS Report #32004).
Historic diamond drilling of 17 holes in 2011 returned numerous gold and silver intercepts. The most significant intervals were from hole WR030211 which assayed 11.3 g/t Au and 76.2 g/t Ag over 1 m, and hole WR040111 assaying 11.3 g/t Au and 94.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m (Aspinall, 2011; BC ARIS Report #32478). In addition to prior drilling, Wann River has undergone several surface sampling programs which returned good gold-silver and base metal values.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Spiro Kletas"
Spiro Kletas
CEO, President & Director
For further information please contact:
Tel: +1 604-669-6463
E-Mail: spiro@engineergoldmines.com
Website: engineergoldmines.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are not statements of historical fact and may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, objectives, strategies, future performance, and anticipated events or results.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, which are subject to change and may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
There is no assurance that the anticipated events or outcomes described in these forward-looking statements will occur, or, if they do occur, what benefits Engineer Gold Mines will derive from them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, exploration results, the availability of financing, fluctuations in commodity prices, permitting and regulatory risks, operational risks, and other risks detailed in the Company's public disclosure record.
Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Engineer Gold Mines assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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