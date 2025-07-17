Energy Fuels Now Producing Heavy Rare Earth Element Oxides

Energy Fuels Now Producing Heavy Rare Earth Element Oxides

 
 

  Energy Fuels has commenced producing heavy rare earth element oxides at its White Mesa Mill at pilot scale, and could be in a position to produce separated heavy rare earth oxides on a commercial scale as early as Q4 2026 from existing feed sources and, if a production decision is made in 2025, from its permitted Donald Project by the end of 2027, thereby providing much-needed U.S.-produced heavy rare earth oxides.  

 

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and other critical minerals, is pleased to provide an update on its heavy rare earth element (" HREE ") oxide production, which is the only heavy rare earth oxide production occurring from mined ores at a commercial facility in the United States at this time.

 

 

 Energy Fuels is now in the process of producing Dysprosium (" Dy ") oxide, at a minimum purity of 99.5% and potentially exceeding 99.9% purity, at pilot scale at its White Mesa Mill in Utah (the " Mill ").  Energy Fuels expects to complete production of its first kilogram (" kg ") of Dy oxide within the next 30 days. The Company expects to continue producing Dy oxide on a pilot scale until the end of September 2025 , at which time it expects to have produced approximately 15 kg of Dy., generating enough residuals to feed its Terbium (" Tb ") circuit starting the beginning of October 2025 . The Company expects to have produced one kg of Tb on a pilot scale by the end of November 2025 . If progress continues as planned, the Company expects to be able to start producing samarium (" Sm ") oxide on a pilot scale at the Mill in January of 2026.

 

Assuming the pilot scale production continues to be successful, the Company could be in a position to produce Dy, Tb and Sm on a commercial scale at its existing Phase 1 rare earth element separation circuit at the Mill, with minor modifications, as early as Q4, 2026 from existing feed sources and, if a production decision is made in 2025, as early as Q4 2027 from its permitted Donald Project in Australia .

 

Unlike others who are experimenting with HREE production via recycling, Energy Fuels is the only U.S. company producing separated HREE oxides from commercial rare earth ores. The rare earth separation techniques being utilized by Energy Fuels can also be applied to a wide range of feedstocks, including rare earth concentrates and recycled materials.

 

"Energy Fuels is in a unique position to produce the heavy rare earth oxides needed by other U.S. producers to make rare earth metals, alloys and magnets", said Mark Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels. "The Company has demonstrated its ability to separate NdPr on a commercial scale through the commissioning of its Phase 1 REE separations circuit at the Mill in April 2024 . Piloting of our HREE production is going very well, with our first kg of Dy oxides expected shortly. With minor modifications to the Mill's existing Phase 1 separations circuit, the Company could be in commercial production of Dy, Tb and Sm as early as Q4 2026. The Company's permitted Donald Project, in Australia , is one of the richest deposits of HREEs in the world, which we could bring into production by the end of 2027, thereby providing much-needed U.S.-produced heavy rare earth oxides to other U.S. rare earth producers.

 

The Company's Donald Project joint venture in Victoria Australia is a world-class permitted heavy mineral sand and REE development project containing the rare earth-bearing minerals monazite and xenotime, under which the Company has the right to offtake all the monazite and xenotime. While monazite contains light and heavy rare earth elements, xenotime contains more of the heavy rare earth elements including Tb, Dy and Sm. Tb and Dy are required in the rare earth magnet industry to allow the magnets to operate at higher temperatures. The Donald Project is a world-class source of HREEs, because it has high relative concentrations of xenotime. The monazite + xenotime rare earth element concentrate (" REEC ") that will be produced at the Donald Project contains approximately 3.02% Sm, 0.37% Tb and 2.15% Dy on a 100% total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") basis. This compares to typical bastnaesite ores, which contain approximately 0.79% Sm, 0.02% Tb and 0.03% Dy and other monazite properties that typically contain approximately 1.80% Sm, 0.10% Tb and 0.20% Dy. At the average Phase 1 production rate at the Donald Project of 7,100 tonnes of REEC per year, the REEC would contain 129 tonnes of Sm, 16 tonnes of Tb and 92 tonnes of Dy per year for the next 40+ years, representing 250%, 23% and 34% respectively of current annual U.S. requirements. Those oxides could be produced at the White Mesa Mill commencing as soon as Q4 2027, if a production decision is made in 2025. Phase 2 production at the Donald Project would be expected to increase the annual tonnage to approximately 13,000 tonnes of REEC, with corresponding increases in annual production of HREEs.

 

Chalmers continued: "And, of course, we also have the Toliara Project in Madagascar , which is a world-class heavy mineral sands and rare earth development project, currently targeted to come on line as early as 2028, subject to receipt of Madagascar government approvals and acceptable stability arrangements, and our Bahia Project in Brazil , which is a heavy mineral sands and REE exploration and permitting project targeted to come on line in 2029. Both of these projects contain significant quantities of light and heavy REE oxides which can be supplied to U.S. and European manufacturers."

 

The Company's HREE production would represent the only commercial scale heavy rare earth element production in the United States from an economically viable feedstock and would position Energy Fuels to supply U.S. – based manufacturers with the heavy rare earth oxides required to make rare earth metals, alloys and permanent magnets.

 

  Qualified Person Statement  

 

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Daniel D. Kapostasy, PG, Registered Member SME and Vice President, Technical Services for the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in S-K 1300 and National Instrument 43-101.

 

   About Energy Fuels   

 

  Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States , has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth element products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three (3) additional heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its heavy mineral sands operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com   

 

   CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS   

 

  This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company's pilot scale production of HREE oxides will continue to be successful; any expectation of the purity of any of the REE or HREE oxides to be produced at the Mill; any expectation as to the timing of pilot and/or commercial scale production of REEs or HREEs at the Mill; any expectation that commercial scale production of HREEs can be achieved at the existing Phase 1 separation circuit at the Mill, with minor modifications; any expectation that t   he rare earth separation techniques being utilized by Energy Fuels can also be applied to a wide range of feedstocks, including rare earth concentrates and recycled materials;   any expectation that market conditions may support rare earth production; any expectation as to the Company's production capacity or expected timelines to production; any expectation as to when a production decision may be made at the Donald Project, if at all, or at any of the Company's other projects; any expectation as to the actual production of rare earth concentrates that may be achieved at the Donald Project during any phase of production; any expectations as to the contained REEs or HREEs at the Donald Project; any expectation as to estimated recoverable rare earth oxides; and any expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals, stability arrangements, financing and development required for the Donald Project, Toliara Project or Bahia Project to go into production.   Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; government and political actions or inactions; market factors, including future demand for rare earth elements, titanium and zirconium; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at   www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml   , on SEDAR at   www.sedar.com   , and on the Company's website at   www.energyfuels.com   . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.  

 

 

 

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REE"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with the Government of Madagascar (the "Government") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the "Toliara Project" or "Project"), located in southwestern Madagascar.

As previously announced, on November 28, 2024, the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar, lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019. The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision ("FID").

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

 
 

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the " MOU ") with the Government of Madagascar (the " Government ") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the " Toliara Project " or " Project "), located in southwestern Madagascar .

 
 

  Energy Fuels Inc. is an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition. (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.) 

 

  As previously announced , on   November 28, 2024   , the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar , lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019 . The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision (" FID ").

 

The MOU announced today is the culmination of extensive negotiations over several years with the Malagasy Government on fiscal and other terms applicable to the Toliara Project and a major step forward in advancing the Project. While the Company is progressing towards an FID, which is expected to be made in approximately 14 months, the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms and conditions set out in the MOU through the implementation of a " Stability Mechanism " consisting of one or a combination of the following: (a) submittal of an Investment Agreement to the Madagascar Parliament for approval as law and certification of the Toliara Project (" Project Certification ") under existing law establishing a special regime for large scale investments in the Malagasy mining sector (the " LGIM "); (b) promulgation of amendments and revisions to the existing LGIM (the " LGIM Amendment ") in a form that provides for the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, for large-scale projects and have Project Certification under the amended LGIM, together with an Investment Agreement (if reasonably required) submitted to Parliament for approval as law; and/or (c) another agreed upon mechanism that achieves the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, applying to large-scale mining projects.

 

  Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels commented: "As I've said before, I believe the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical mineral project that has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes. Therefore, it is vital to Energy Fuels, and to our Base Resources subsidiaries, that the Republic of Madagascar and the communities in the vicinity of the Project enjoy significant benefits that go beyond jobs, economic development, and sustainable operations that respect human rights, local culture, and the environment. To achieve this vision, the MOU signed today creates the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar . We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms of the MOU and grow our relationship with what we believe will be the largest U.S. investment in the country's history."

 

  Key Terms and Conditions of the MOU  

 

Under the MOU, the Company has agreed to pay a five percent (5%) royalty (and no other) on mining products and deliver US$80 million after Project Certification in development, community, and social project funding, including a total of $30 million within 30 days after Project Certification, another $10 million within 30 days after achieving a positive FID and an additional $40 million by the fourth year of operations. In addition, the Company has agreed to spend at least $1 million prior to FID in the Atsimo Andrefana Region on community and social investments, and $4 million annually thereafter, indexed at 2% per annum, from commencement of construction after a positive FID. The Company has also committed to developing the Toliara Project in an environmentally, socially and fiscally responsible manner, and to observe the specific protections set out in the MOU.

 

The payments described above are not expected to have a material effect on the economics of this potentially multi-billion project, which (along with the appropriate disclaimers related to technical disclosure) are described in the Company's April 2024 press release . The Company is in the process of updating the September 2021 definitive feasibility study and December 2023  prefeasibility study on the Toliara Project, along with the White Mesa Mill's 2024 prefeasibility study on rare earth oxide production, to reflect current economics.

 

The Government has agreed in the MOU, among other things, to:

 
  • assist the Company with obtaining all necessary administrative authorizations for the purpose of adding REE-bearing monazite recovery to existing permits;
    •  
  • certify the Project as eligible under the LGIM (or amended LGIM, if applicable) as soon as the LGIM eligibility conditions are met; support the prompt development of the Toliara Project, including (without limitation) by causing all relevant State authorities to timely consider and grant all complete applications for permits, licenses or authorizations necessary or desirable for the development and operation of the Toliara Project in accordance with the laws of Madagascar ;
    •  
  • maintain the fiscal, legal and customs stability of the Toliara Project;
    •  
  • not, directly or indirectly, receive, take or have an interest (including an economic interest or form of production sharing arrangement, and whether carried or free-carried) in the Company or any of its assets, including the Toliara Project;
    •  
  • provide active and public support for the Toliara Project, including by publicly announcing the State's support for the Toliara Project and its development; and
    •  
  • undertake any LGIM amendments in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Company, to ensure that such amendments (or similar instruments with legislative force) provide the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms to address the reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements of large-scale mining projects, and otherwise supports the bankability of the Toliara Project and the ability of the Company to achieve a positive FID.
    •  

In addition, under the MOU, the Company's agreement to pay a 5% royalty on revenues and its commitments to pay the US$80 million in development, community and social funding are conditional on:

 
  • the terms of the Stability Mechanism being adopted in a form that is satisfactory to the Company;
    •  
  • Project Certification having been obtained; and
    •  
  • prior to Project Certification having been obtained, there being no change to the laws of Madagascar (as they apply to the Company and the Toliara Project as at the date of the MOU) that is adverse to the Company or the Toliara Project.
    •  

The MOU and its terms are expressly subject to the foregoing conditions set out in the MOU. It should be noted that there can be no assurance that the foregoing conditions will be satisfied or as to the timing of satisfaction of those conditions, or the timing for approval of the addition of monazite to the mining permit. If such conditions are not satisfied, this could delay any FID in relation to the Toliara Project or prevent or otherwise have a significant effect on the development of the Toliara Project or ability to recover Monazite from the Toliara Project.

 

  ABOUT Energy Fuels  

 

 Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands ("HMS"), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its HMS operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit    http://www.energyfuels.com    

 

  CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS  

 

This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will re-commence development activities on the ground, re-establish the Company's community programs or progress the other activities necessary to achieve a positive FID for the Toliara Project; any expectation that the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical minerals project or that it has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes or at all; any expectation that the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize fiscal and other terms applicable to the Project through an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws or other mechanisms as appropriate; any expectation that rare-earth element production will be added to the existing mining permit; any expectation that the financial and legal stability of the Toliara Project will be maintained; any expectation that the Toliara Project will attain Project Certification or that the other conditions to the Company's funding obligations will be satisfied; any expectation that a positive FID will be made for the Toliara Project and the timing of any such positive FID; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the MOU will create the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar ; and any expectation that the Company will be successful in recovering certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Project; market factors, including future demand for REEs; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at   www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml   , on SEDAR at   www.sedar.com   , and on the Company's website at   www.energyfuels.com   . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

 

