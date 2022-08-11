Second quarter 2022 results. Endeavour generated a second quarter adjusted net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.01 per share, during the prior year period. We had projected a loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.03) per share. Including changes in the fair value of investments, the company reported a loss of $(0.07) per share. Endeavour retained inventory for future sale at higher prices. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,399,356 ounces of silver and 2,580 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 12,408 ounces of silver and 587 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Endeavour increased its production forecast to a range of 7.6 million to 8.0 million from 6.7 million to 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces to reflect higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso ore body at Guanacevi. While the company is experiencing cost inflation, cash and all-in sustaining costs expectations remain $9.00 to $10.00 per ounce and $20.00 to $21.00 per ounce, respectively. We increased our 2022 EPS estimate to $0.11 from $0.10 and reduced our 2023 estimate to $0.13 from $0.15 to reflect modestly lower commodity prices and margin. Read More >>
Fortuna Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
Operational
- Gold and silver production of 62,171 ounces and 1,652,895 ounces, respectively. An increase of 100% and a decrease of 13% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021"). Gold equivalent production of 96,712 3 ounces.
- AISC 1 per ounce of gold sold of $1,151 for the Lindero Mine and $1,565 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC 1,2 per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $15.41 and $18.19 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.
- All mine operations performed in line with annual guidance projections.
- Total recordable injury frequency rate of 3.01 with zero lost time injuries in over 3.1 million hours worked.
Financial
- Net income of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share, compared to $16.2 million or $0.09 net income per share reported in Q2 2021. Adjusted net income 1 of $2.1 million compared to $21.5 million reported in Q2 2021
- Sales of $167.9 million, an increase of 39% from the $120.5 million reported in Q2 2021
- Consolidated realized prices of $1,870 per ounce and $22.62 per ounce for gold and silver respectively
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $57.9 million compared to $54.9 million reported in Q2 2021
- Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $21.9 million compared to $19.2 million reported in Q2 2021
- As at June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $116.1 million, and available liquidity of $136.1 million
Growth and Development
- Séguéla construction 66% complete as of the end of June. On-time and on-budget for first gold pour in mid-2023
- Fortuna continued to expand mineralization at the Sunbird discovery outside of the current reported inferred mineral resource (refer to Fortuna news release dated June 7, 2022: "Fortuna drills 18.3 g/t gold over 11.9 meters at the Séguéla Project, Côte d'Ivoire")
Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our business generated healthy free cash flow of $21.9 million in spite of declining metal prices in the quarter and the compounding negative price adjustments this triggers on our concentrate sales." Mr. Ganoza continued, "Costs across our operations are tracking in the upper range of annual guidance in spite of inflationary pressures. Our teams are focused on the implementation of productivity initiatives to help mitigate rising input costs." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "I am extremely pleased with the delivery of our team at the Séguéla project. Key construction and procurement activities have been largely derisked as we remain on budget and on track to deliver first gold pour in mid-2023. Once in operation we expect Séguéla to be a flagship low cost, long lived operation for the Company."
1 Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures
2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices, refer to mine site results for realized prices and Non-IFRS Financial Measures for silver equivalent ratio
3 Gold equivalent production includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: US$1,869/oz Au, US$22.62/oz Ag, US$2,240/t Pb and US$3,948/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:82.65, Au:Pb = 1:0.83, Au:Zn = 1:0.47
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Sales
|167.9
|120.5
|39
|%
|350.2
|238.3
|47
|%
|Mine operating income
|32.5
|48.5
|(33
|%)
|96.0
|99.8
|(4
|%)
|Operating income
|13.1
|35.9
|(64
|%)
|53.9
|76.2
|(29
|%)
|Net income
|1.7
|16.2
|(90
|%)
|28.7
|42.6
|(33
|%)
|Earnings per share - basic
|0.01
|0.09
|(89
|%)
|0.10
|0.23
|(57
|%)
|Adjusted net income 1
|2.1
|21.5
|(90
|%)
|35.4
|49.0
|(28
|%)
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|57.9
|54.9
|5
|%
|138.1
|115.7
|19
|%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|47.4
|29.5
|61
|%
|80.0
|50.7
|58
|%
|Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1
|21.9
|19.2
|14
|%
|31.0
|31.0
|(0
|%)
|Capital expenditures 2
|Sustaining
|23.1
|10.4
|122
|%
|41.1
|17.2
|139
|%
|Non-sustaining 3
|3.7
|0.8
|363
|%
|6.4
|1.0
|540
|%
|Lindero construction
|-
|1.4
|(100
|%)
|-
|4.0
|(100
|%)
|Séguéla construction
|23.4
|-
|100
|%
|64.1
|-
|100
|%
|Brownfields
|3.4
|3.5
|(3
|%)
|7.4
|5.9
|26
|%
|As at
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|% Change
|Cash and cash equivalents
|116.1
|107.1
|8
|%
|1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a description of the calculation of these measures.
|2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis
|3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration
|Figures may not add due to rounding
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Net income in Q2 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $16.2 million in Q2 2021. The change in net income was mainly driven by lower sales at San Jose of $20.7 million due to declining silver prices and corresponding negative concentrate sales adjustments, and lower production. Additional items impacting the quarter were a $4.0 million write down of low-grade stockpile inventory at Yaramoko, and higher G&A expenses. The increase in G&A was related to $1.2 million of non-recurrent items and higher expenses associated with the Roxgold acquisition.
Other items contained in net income were a foreign exchange loss of $3.1 million, withholding taxes of $4.0 million, and a gain of $5.9 million on derivative contracts ($6.4 million unrealized gain and $0.6 million realized loss).
Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $167.9 million, an increase of 39% from the $120.5 million compared to the same period of 2021. Negative sales price adjustments in the quarter were $6.6 million compared to positive adjustments of $1.4 million in Q2 2021. Sales by mine in the three months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows:
- Lindero recognized adjusted sales of $57.2 million from 30,546 ounces of gold ounces sold, a 68% increase from the same period in 2021. Higher gold sales were the result of increased performance at the three-stage crushing and stacking facility.
- Yaramoko recognized adjusted sales of $45.9 million from 24,598 ounces of gold sold.
- San Jose recognized adjusted sales of $39.6 million, a 34% decrease from the $60.3 million reported in the same period in 2021. Lower sales were driven by a 13% decrease in the volume of silver and 16% decrease in the volume of gold ounces sold which was driven by lower mined grades and lower realized silver prices.
- Caylloma recognized adjusted sales of $25.2 million, a 3% decrease from the $26.0 million reported in the same period in 2021. The decrease in sales was the result of lower realized prices for silver as well as a decline in gold production which is in line with plan.
Outlook on Cost and Inflation
Inflationary pressures continued in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of geopolitical events, supply chain constraints and increases in the cost of energy and commodities. These inflationary pressures were realized in the Company's cost structure as prices increased for several key consumables including diesel, reagents, explosives and steel. The impact of inflation has been the most pronounced at the Lindero mine.
The inflation situation remains dynamic and the Company expects higher input costs to remain for the second half of the year and beyond. To mitigate inflationary pressure on its cost structure the Company will continue to focus on operational efficiencies and cost optimization across all mining operations. However, even with these efforts it is expected the continued cost pressure will push the San Jose and Lindero mines towards the upper end of our cost guidance.
Yaramoko's all-in sustaining cost for the year is expected to be at the upper end of guidance as a result of additional capital development to provide earlier access than planned to the QV Prime zone at Bagassi South. The production benefit of access to QV Prime will be in 2023 and 2024 as activities through the second half of 2022 will focus primarily on development to the ore body and preparation for mining.
Caylloma remains on track to achieve cost guidance.
Liquidity
Total liquidity available to the Company as at June 30, 2022 was $136.1 million. The Company's $200.0 million revolving credit facility was fully available as at the end of June 2022 and $20.0 million remained undrawn. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company repaid $20.0 million to the credit facility bringing the total amount drawn to $160.0 million of the available $200.0 million.
Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $21.9 million compared to $19.2 million in Q2 2021. The increase was driven by positive changes in working capital and lower taxes paid compared to Q2 2021.
Construction and exploration expenses at Séguéla were $25.3 million for Q2 2022 and $68.1 million year to date.
Lindero Mine, Argentina
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes placed on the leach pad
|1,502,074
|1,477,000
|2,797,829
|3,607,000
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|0.74
|0.95
|0.83
|0.87
|Production (oz)
|29,016
|19,521
|59,084
|41,853
|Metal sold (oz)
|30,546
|18,924
|59,165
|40,213
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,869
|1,804
|1,879
|1,777
|Unit Costs
|Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|687
|644
|690
|629
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|1,151
|1,168
|1,096
|1,089
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|6,123
|4,973
|9,248
|9,013
|Non-sustaining
|–
|–
|169
|–
|Brownfields
|646
|351
|790
|442
|1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
The COVID-19 absenteeism impact on production experienced at the beginning of 2022 has been greatly mitigated by strong production in the second quarter.
In the second quarter of 2022, a total of 1,502,074 tonnes of ore were placed on the heap leach pad, averaging 0.74 g/t gold, containing an estimated 35,784 ounces of gold. Gold production for Q2 2022 totaled 29,016 ounces, representing a 49% increase year-over-year. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits, which delivered 99% of the 1.5 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter, compared to 46% or 0.7 million tonnes of the 1.47 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.2 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 1:1. The operation experienced a positive reconciliation for ore sent to the leach pad during the second quarter, with grades sampled at the plant being 17% higher than estimated from the reserve model.
As part of the continuous measures to improve productivity, management has implemented various high impact optimization initiatives to capture efficiencies at both the processing plant and the mining operation, some of which were implemented during the second quarter. These initiatives include: the optimization of cyanide recovery at the SART plant to significantly reduce fresh make-up cyanide consumption; lowering the consumption of sulfuric acid at the SART plant, whilst maintaining its efficiency rate and copper balance; and optimizing the mining strategy by implementing additional temporary ramps to significantly decrease trucking distance, improve truck productivity, and ultimately reduce trucking hours and total fleet diesel consumption, supporting the Company´s carbon footprint reduction strategy.
Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $687 for Q2 2022, compared to $644 in the second quarter of 2021. Cash costs per ounce of gold was higher due to higher consumable prices, mainly related to diesel, explosives, cyanide and cement, higher service costs related to equipment rentals, and higher labor costs due to foreign exchange and inflation. This was partially offset by the higher volume of gold sold.
All-in sustaining cash costs per gold ounce sold was $1,151 during Q2 2022 compared with $1,168 in the second quarter of 2021. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2022 were impacted by the production issues described above and offset by lower sustaining capital related to timing effects.
Sustaining capital for the quarter primarily consisted of spending on leach pad expansion and mine maintenance. Brownfields capital mainly relates to exploration at the Arizaro project.
Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|138,787
|-
|266,755
|-
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|5.42
|-
|6.43
|-
|Recovery (%)
|97
|-
|98
|-
|Production (oz)
|24,553
|-
|52,788
|-
|Metal sold (oz)
|24,598
|-
|54,128
|-
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,868
|-
|1,873
|-
|Unit Costs
|Cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|928
|-
|804
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au) 1
|1,565
|-
|1,334
|-
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|9,085
|-
|16,446
|-
|Brownfields
|–
|-
|488
|-
|1 Cash cost and AISC are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
|2 The Yaramoko Mine was acquired as part of the acquisition of Roxgold which completed on July 2, 2021. As such comparative figures for the comparative periods in 2021 are not presented.
The Yaramoko Mine produced 24,553 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 5.42 g/t, which is in line with the mining sequence and Mineral Reserve estimate. Gold production at the Yaramoko Mine is on track to meet the annual guidance range.
Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $928, which was below plan, primarily due to higher mine production and lower indirect costs during Q2 2022, slightly offset by lower head grade.
All-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,565 for Q2 2022, which was below plan, primarily due to higher production, partially offset by a write-down of low grade stockpiles to net realizable value.
Sustaining capital for the Q2 2022 consisted primarily of mine development.
San Jose Mine, Mexico
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|251,945
|269,565
|502,892
|529,368
|Average tonnes milled per day
|2,831
|3,029
|2,874
|3,038
|Silver
|Grade (g/t)
|187
|205
|186
|211
|Recovery (%)
|91
|92
|91
|91
|Production (oz)
|1,385,336
|1,624,394
|2,743,526
|3,270,838
|Metal sold (oz)
|1,417,303
|1,621,410
|2,733,496
|3,263,710
|Realized price ($/oz)
|22.56
|26.90
|23.39
|26.53
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|1.13
|1.30
|1.13
|1.33
|Recovery (%)
|91
|91
|90
|91
|Production (oz)
|8,295
|10,266
|16,534
|20,567
|Metal sold (oz)
|8,564
|10,212
|16,516
|20,499
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,873
|1,826
|1,881
|1,804
|Unit Costs
|Production cash cost ($/t) 2
|83.57
|75.20
|79.82
|72.78
|Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|11.00
|9.55
|10.72
|8.96
|Net smelter return ($/t)
|174.79
|219.52
|178.58
|178.58
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|15.41
|14.31
|15.36
|13.19
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|4,051
|3,121
|7,626
|4,397
|Non-sustaining
|454
|757
|869
|1,031
|Brownfields
|1,568
|2,154
|3,097
|3,890
|1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
|2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In the second quarter of 2022, the San Jose Mine produced 1,385,336 ounces of silver and 8,295 ounces of gold, 15% and 19% lower, respectively, than the comparable period in the prior year. The decreases are a result of a combination of 7% lower mill throughput, and lower average head grades of 9% for silver and 13% for gold, which are in line with the mining sequence and Mineral Reserve estimates. The mine remains on track to achieve its annual production guidance.
The San Jose team has successfully implemented long hole stoping in select areas of the mine in 2022, with the aim to improve production capacity and reduce total mining cost per tonne. In addition, a new underground shotcrete plant was commissioned in the second quarter which is expected to reduce overall mining cycle times and support costs.
The cash cost per tonne for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $83.57 per tonne compared to $75.20 per tonne in the same period in 2021 primarily due to inflation, non-recurring maintenance and lower tonnes processed.
The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the second quarter in 2022 increased 8% to $15.41 per ounce, compared to $14.31 per ounce for the same period in 2021. The increase in all-in sustaining costs was primarily due to the result of lower silver equivalent ounces sold and increased cash costs as highlighted above.
Capital expenditures in the quarter primarily consisted of mine development. Capital expenditures were lower than the same period in 2021 primarily due to timing.
Caylloma Mine, Peru
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Mine Production
|Tonnes milled
|135,977
|133,645
|268,552
|265,532
|Average tonnes milled per day
|1,528
|1,536
|1,526
|1,517
|Silver
|Grade (g/t)
|77
|76
|83
|77
|Recovery (%)
|79
|83
|81
|82
|Production (oz)
|267,559
|268,428
|579,498
|535,739
|Metal sold (oz)
|279,051
|275,652
|573,352
|534,963
|Realized price ($/oz)
|22.89
|26.54
|23.35
|26.42
|Gold
|Grade (g/t)
|0.17
|0.42
|0.16
|0.52
|Recovery (%)
|43
|69
|40
|71
|Production (oz)
|307
|1,261
|565
|3,183
|Metal sold (oz)
|278
|1,466
|603
|3,140
|Realized price ($/oz)
|1,897
|1,808
|1,864
|1,790
|Lead
|Grade (%)
|3.00
|3.09
|3.27
|3.15
|Recovery (%)
|85
|90
|88
|89
|Production (000's lbs)
|7,637
|8,144
|16,771
|16,325
|Metal sold (000's lbs)
|8,021
|8,497
|16,596
|16,495
|Realized price ($/lb)
|1.02
|0.95
|1.04
|0.94
|Zinc
|Grade (%)
|4.09
|4.58
|4.14
|4.64
|Recovery (%)
|89
|87
|89
|87
|Production (000's lbs)
|10,886
|11,764
|21,713
|23,733
|Metal sold (000's lbs)
|10,920
|11,755
|21,466
|24,021
|Realized price ($/lb)
|1.79
|1.33
|1.74
|1.28
|Unit Costs
|Production cash cost ($/t) 2
|93.31
|87.24
|91.48
|83.81
|Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|13.14
|13.98
|12.77
|13.54
|Net smelter return ($/t)
|190.60
|189.10
|200.96
|200.96
|All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq) 1,2
|18.19
|18.94
|18.01
|18.25
|Capital expenditures ($000's)
|Sustaining
|3,793
|2,315
|7,742
|3,839
|Brownfields
|207
|979
|531
|1,609
|1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively
|2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Caylloma Mine produced 267,559 ounces of silver, 7.6 million pounds of lead, and 10.9 million pounds of zinc during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The operation delivered another strong quarter of operational performance and is tracking well to deliver total production in the upper range of guidance. Silver production had an average head grade of 77 g/t which was in line with expectation. Lead production was 6% lower than the comparable period due to lower grades while zinc production was 7% lower than the comparable period due to lower grades. Gold production totaled 307 ounces with an average head grade of 0.17 g/t which was in line with expectations.
The cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 7% to $93.31 compared to $87.24 in the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly the result of high inflation on mine costs, unexpected dewatering costs and increased mill maintenance.
The all-in sustaining cash cost for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 4% to $18.19 per ounce compared to $18.94 per ounce for the same period in 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by higher silver equivalent production due to lower realized silver prices.
Sustaining capital expenditures for the quarter primarily related to greater execution of the development located in level 16 and the opening of level 18. The decrease in Brownfields capital expenditures was due to lower spending on drilling and development.
Qualified Person
Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; total production cash cost per tonne; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.
These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.
To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022 MD&A"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of Fortuna uses such measures and ratio. The Q2 2022 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Except as otherwise described in the Q2 2022 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.
Adjusted Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|1.7
|16.2
|28.6
|42.6
|Adjustments, net of tax:
|Community support provision and accruals 1
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine 2
|-
|0.5
|-
|2.6
|Write off of mineral properties
|-
|-
|1.5
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
|(4.4
|)
|-
|(2.2
|)
|-
|Roxgold transaction costs
|-
|3.5
|-
|3.5
|Inventory adjustment
|3.3
|-
|3.3
|-
|Accretion on right of use assets
|0.6
|-
|1.2
|-
|Other non-cash/non-recurring items
|0.9
|1.2
|3.0
|0.2
|Adjusted Net Income
|2.1
|21.5
|35.4
|49.0
|1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales
|2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration
|Figures may not add due to rounding
Adjusted EBITDA for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|1.7
|16.2
|28.6
|42.6
|Adjustments:
|Community support provision and accruals
|-
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(0.1
|)
|Inventory adjustment
|4.0
|-
|4.0
|(0.1
|)
|Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine
|-
|0.5
|-
|2.6
|Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Project
|0.3
|-
|0.9
|-
|Net finance items
|3.7
|2.1
|6.5
|4.6
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|42.5
|20.5
|80.6
|39.7
|Income taxes
|13.6
|12.0
|20.4
|25.3
|Other non-cash/non-recurring items
|(7.9
|)
|3.7
|(2.9
|)
|1.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|57.9
|54.9
|138.1
|115.7
Figures may not add due to rounding
Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
In 2022, the Company changed the method for calculating Free Cash Flow from Ongoing Operations. The calculation now uses taxes paid as opposed to the previous method which used current income taxes. While this may create larger quarter over quarter fluctuations due to the timing of income tax payments, management believes the revised method is a better representation of the Free Cash Flow generated by the Company's ongoing operations. Comparative values from 2021 have been restated using the change in methodology.
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Restated)
|(Restated)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|47.4
|29.5
|80.0
|50.7
|Adjustments
|Roxgold transaction costs
|-
|3.5
|-
|3.5
|Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment
|(25.5
|)
|(13.8
|)
|(46.0
|)
|(23.2
|)
|Progresso royalty payment
|3.0
|-
|3.0
|-
|Other adjustments
|(3.0
|)
|-
|(6.0
|)
|-
|Free cash flow from ongoing operations
|21.9
|19.2
|31.0
|31.0
Figures may not add due to rounding
Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|Lindero Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|41,326
|24,280
|77,194
|46,466
|Changes in doré inventory
|(305
|)
|1,652
|712
|1,002
|Inventory adjustment
|(739
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Export duties
|(4,284
|)
|(2,582
|)
|(8,292
|)
|(5,382
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(14,296
|)
|(9,178
|)
|(26,305
|)
|(15,423
|)
|By product credits
|-
|(70
|)
|-
|(128
|)
|Production cash cost 1
|21,702
|14,102
|43,309
|26,535
|Changes in doré inventory
|305
|(1,652
|)
|(712
|)
|(1,002
|)
|Realized gain in diesel hedge
|(1,037
|)
|(253
|)
|(1,819
|)
|(253
|)
|Treatment charges
|-
|(10
|)
|-
|-
|Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold
|A
|20,970
|12,187
|40,778
|25,280
|Ounces of gold sold
|B
|30,534
|18,924
|59,141
|40,213
|Cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1 ($/oz)
|=A/B
|687
|644
|690
|629
|1 June 30, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
|Yaramoko Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|44,240
|-
|82,281
|-
|Changes in doré inventory
|-
|-
|(1,320
|)
|-
|Inventory net realizable value adjustment
|(4,027
|)
|-
|(4,027
|)
|-
|Export duties
|(2,748
|)
|-
|(6,081
|)
|-
|Depletion and depreciation
|(14,626
|)
|-
|(28,654
|)
|-
|Refining charges
|(174
|)
|-
|(329
|)
|-
|By product credits
|(20
|)
|-
|(25
|)
|-
|Production cash cost
|22,645
|-
|41,845
|-
|Changes in doré inventory
|-
|-
|1,320
|-
|Refining charges
|174
|-
|329
|-
|Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold
|A
|22,819
|-
|43,494
|-
|Ounces of gold sold
|B
|24,598
|-
|54,128
|-
|Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz)
|=A/B
|928
|-
|804
|-
All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|Lindero Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable
|20,970
|12,187
|40,778
|25,280
|Export duties and mining taxes
|4,284
|2,582
|8,292
|5,382
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|2,548
|1,478
|4,453
|2,616
|Adjusted operating cash cost
|27,802
|16,247
|53,523
|33,278
|Sustaining leases
|563
|538
|1,268
|1,056
|Sustaining capital expenditures 1
|6,123
|4,973
|9,248
|9,013
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 1
|646
|351
|790
|442
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|35,134
|22,109
|64,829
|43,789
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1
|-
|-
|169
|-
|All-in cash cost
|35,134
|22,109
|64,998
|43,789
|Ounces of gold sold
|30,534
|18,924
|59,141
|40,213
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,151
|1,168
|1,096
|1,089
|All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,151
|1,168
|1,099
|1,089
|1 Presented on a cash basis
|Yaramoko Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable
|22,819
|-
|43,494
|-
|Inventory net realizable value adjustment
|1,955
|-
|1,955
|-
|Export duties and mining taxes
|2,748
|-
|6,081
|-
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|472
|-
|882
|-
|Adjusted operating cash cost
|27,994
|-
|52,412
|-
|Sustaining leases
|1,419
|-
|2,854
|-
|Sustaining capital expenditures 1
|9,085
|-
|16,446
|-
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 1
|-
|-
|488
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|38,498
|-
|72,200
|-
|All-in cash cost
|38,498
|-
|72,200
|-
|Ounces of gold sold
|24,598
|-
|54,128
|-
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,565
|-
|1,334
|-
|All-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold
|1,565
|-
|1,334
|-
|1 Presented on a cash basis
Production Cash Cost per Tonne and Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold
|San Jose Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|32,478
|31,363
|61,377
|60,071
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|(5
|)
|65
|72
|94
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|2
|(47
|)
|(19
|)
|(33
|)
|Inventory adjustment
|(583
|)
|(23
|)
|(46
|)
|138
|Royalties and mining taxes
|(1,349
|)
|(1,384
|)
|(2,741
|)
|(2,727
|)
|Workers participation
|(170
|)
|(1,646
|)
|(897
|)
|(3,355
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(9,319
|)
|(8,056
|)
|(17,606
|)
|(15,660
|)
|Cash cost 3
|A
|21,054
|20,272
|40,140
|38,528
|Total processed ore (tonnes)
|B
|251,945
|269,565
|502,892
|529,368
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|=A/B
|83.57
|75.20
|79.82
|72.78
|Cash cost 3
|A
|21,054
|20,272
|40,140
|38,528
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|5
|(65
|)
|(72
|)
|(94
|)
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|(2
|)
|47
|19
|33
|Inventory adjustment
|583
|23
|46
|(138
|)
|Treatment charges
|(146
|)
|2,420
|(55
|)
|2,181
|Refining charges
|920
|(1,392
|)
|1,792
|(378
|)
|Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3
|C
|22,414
|21,305
|41,870
|40,132
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|D
|2,037,238
|2,231,385
|3,905,109
|4,477,204
|Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz)
|=C/D
|11.00
|9.55
|10.72
|8.96
|Mining cost per tonne 3
|37.28
|40.68
|37.37
|39.20
|Milling cost per tonne
|20.79
|16.13
|19.40
|16.48
|Indirect cost per tonne
|15.67
|12.64
|15.15
|11.66
|Community relations cost per tonne
|5.99
|1.01
|5.42
|0.67
|Distribution cost per tonne
|3.84
|4.74
|2.48
|4.77
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|83.57
|75.20
|79.82
|72.78
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 83.0:1 (Q2 2021: 67.9:1). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.5:1 (YTD 2021: 68.0:1).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results – Sales and Realized Prices
|3 June 30, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
|Caylloma Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cost of sales
|17,284
|16,413
|33,305
|32,030
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|(235
|)
|(294
|)
|(124
|)
|(229
|)
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|(40
|)
|18
|(166
|)
|22
|Inventory adjustment
|40
|122
|312
|(242
|)
|Royalties and mining taxes
|(221
|)
|(62
|)
|(468
|)
|(89
|)
|Provision for community support
|100
|-
|(26
|)
|-
|Workers participation
|(321
|)
|(573
|)
|(934
|)
|(1,213
|)
|Depletion and depreciation
|(3,919
|)
|(3,965
|)
|(7,333
|)
|(8,026
|)
|Cash cost 3
|A
|12,688
|11,659
|24,566
|22,253
|Total processed ore (tonnes)
|B
|135,978
|133,645
|268,552
|265,532
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|=A/B
|93.31
|87.24
|91.48
|83.81
|Cash cost
|A
|12,688
|11,659
|24,566
|22,253
|Changes in concentrate inventory
|235
|294
|124
|229
|Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory
|40
|(18
|)
|166
|(22
|)
|Inventory adjustment
|(40
|)
|(122
|)
|(312
|)
|242
|Treatment charges
|4,253
|3,590
|8,167
|6,747
|Refining charges
|372
|428
|764
|833
|Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold 3
|C
|17,548
|15,831
|33,475
|30,282
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|D
|1,335,602
|1,132,781
|2,621,212
|2,235,781
|Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2,3 ($/oz)
|=C/D
|13.14
|13.98
|12.77
|13.54
|Mining cost per tonne
|40.27
|31.69
|37.40
|30.46
|Milling cost per tonne
|14.96
|15.50
|16.00
|14.54
|Indirect cost per tonne
|29.51
|30.95
|30.04
|30.26
|Community relations cost per tonne
|7.55
|1.13
|7.30
|0.85
|Distribution cost per tonne
|1.02
|7.97
|0.74
|7.70
|Production cash cost per tonne 3 ($/t)
|93.31
|87.24
|91.48
|83.81
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.9:1 (Q2 2021: 68.1:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q2 2021: 1:27.9), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:12.8 pounds (Q2 2021: 1:20.0). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 79.8:1 (YTD 2021: 67.8:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (YTD 2021: 1:28.2), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:13.4 pounds (YTD 2021: 1:20.6).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 June 30, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved to All-In Sustaining
All-in Sustaining Cash Cost and All-in Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold
|San Jose Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable 4
|22,414
|21,305
|41,870
|40,132
|Royalties and mining taxes
|1,349
|1,384
|2,741
|2,727
|Workers' participation
|212
|2,058
|1,121
|4,194
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|1,649
|1,771
|3,239
|3,446
|Adjusted operating cash cost 4
|25,624
|26,518
|48,971
|50,499
|Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19)
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|Sustaining leases 4
|149
|143
|306
|263
|Sustaining capital expenditures 3
|4,051
|3,121
|7,626
|4,397
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 3
|1,568
|2,154
|3,097
|3,890
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|31,390
|31,936
|60,000
|59,049
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures 3
|454
|757
|869
|1,031
|All-in cash cost
|31,844
|32,693
|60,869
|60,080
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|2,037,238
|2,231,385
|3,905,109
|4,477,204
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|15.41
|14.31
|15.36
|13.19
|All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|15.63
|14.65
|15.59
|13.42
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 83.0:1 (Q2 2021: 67.9:1). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 80.5:1 (YTD 2021: 68.0:1).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 Presented on a cash basis
|4 June 30, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost
|Caylloma Mine
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(Expressed in $'000's, except unit costs)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash cost applicable 4
|17,548
|15,831
|33,475
|30,282
|Royalties and mining taxes
|221
|62
|468
|89
|Workers' participation
|380
|685
|1,085
|1,421
|General and administrative expenses (operations)
|1,187
|885
|2,245
|2,163
|Adjusted operating cash cost 4
|19,336
|17,463
|37,273
|33,955
|Sustaining leases 4
|956
|694
|1,664
|1,390
|Sustaining capital expenditures 3
|3,793
|2,315
|7,742
|3,839
|Brownfields exploration expenditures 3
|207
|979
|531
|1,609
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|24,292
|21,451
|47,210
|40,793
|All-in cash cost
|24,292
|21,451
|47,210
|40,793
|Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold 1
|1,335,602
|1,132,781
|2,621,212
|2,235,781
|All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|18.19
|18.94
|18.01
|18.25
|All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold 2
|18.19
|18.94
|18.01
|18.25
|1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.9:1 (Q2 2021: 68.1:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (Q2 2021: 1:27.9), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:12.8 pounds (Q2 2021: 1:20.0). Silver equivalent sold for YTD 2022 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 79.8:1 (YTD 2021: 67.8:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:22.5 pounds (YTD 2021: 1:28.2), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:13.4 pounds (YTD 2021: 1:20.6).
|2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices
|3 Presented on a cash basis
|4 June 30, 2021 restated, Sustaining leases moved from Cash Cost
Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's second quarter 2022 Financial Statements and accompanying Q2 2022 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.
Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/46215 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.
Conference call details:
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial in number (Toll Free): +1. 888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 359194
Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 46215
Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, August 25, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, August 11, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's anticipated performance in 2022, including estimated production and costs of production for 2022; estimated capital expenditures in 2022 and exploration spending in 2022, including amounts for exploration activities at the Séguéla and San Jose properties; the Company's plans for the construction of the open pit mine at the Séguéla project in Cote d'Ivoire; the economics for the construction of the mine at the Séguéla project as set out in the feasibility study, the estimated construction capital expenditures for the project, the timelines and schedules for the construction and production of gold at the Séguéla project; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; anticipated approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the acquisition of Roxgold, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; the ability of the Company to successfully challenge an alleged typographical error in the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") granted for the San Jose Mine in December 2021; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the construction at the Séguéla gold Project will continue on the time line and in accordance with the budget as planned; the duration and impacts of COVID-19; geo-political uncertainties that may affect the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; that the Company will the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company will succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American", or the "Company") today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022 . Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.
"We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada , Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada , more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President of Business Development and Geology. "Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B , which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins ."
Mr. Emerson added: "We continue to add mineral resources at our silver operations, with an increase of 20.7 million silver ounces in measured and indicated mineral resources and an increase of 47.3 million silver ounces in inferred mineral resources over the past year, largely attributed to gains at Huaron and La Colorada ."
This news release does not provide an update to the mineral resource estimate for the La Colorada Skarn. Pan American plans to provide that update in the third quarter of 2022.
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained
Au (g/t)
Contained
Proven Reserves
115.7
60
174.5
0.61
2.0
Probable Reserves
112.3
124
340.4
0.48
1.6
Proven and Probable Reserves
228.0
91
514.9
0.54
3.6
Measured Resources
203.4
89
128.0
0.39
2.3
Indicated Resources
751.8
118
710.6
0.30
5.8
Measured and Indicated Resources
955.2
113
838.6
0.32
8.1
Inferred Resources
404.0
51
507.7
0.73
5.7
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".
(2) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and resource table at the end of this news release for more information.
(3) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained
Au (g/t)
Contained
Proven Reserve
122.0
60
180.4
0.63
2.3
Probable Reserves
121.2
117
348.9
0.54
1.9
Proven and Probable Reserves
243.2
89
529.3
0.58
4.2
Measured Resources
219.5
68
121.0
0.36
2.3
Indicated Resources
771.0
111
696.9
0.31
6.0
Measured and Indicated Resources
990.5
101
817.9
0.31
8.3
Inferred Resources
417.3
47
460.4
0.70
5.8
- At La Colorada , we added 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves, replacing 108% of mined production. In addition, 42.8 million ounces of silver were added to inferred mineral resources, with infill drilling recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels.
- At Huaron, we added 7.0 million ounces of silver mineral reserves, replacing 165% of mined production. Net mineral reserves have increased for a second consecutive year, and exploration drilling has successfully expanded the southeastern portion of the deposit.
- At La Arena, we added 55.8 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 46% of mined production and extending mine life by an additional six months. Exploration drilling has increased mineral reserves for the past three years, and drilling on the northwest portion of the open pit has identified mineralization extending at shallow depths from the current pit. This zone remains open and will be targeted for further exploration in 2022.
- At Shahuindo, we added 161 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 81% of mined production. Infill drilling has increased model confidence with a focus on defining high grade structures in the northwest portion of the pit.
- At Timmins , we added 36.9 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 26% of mined production. In addition, exploration drilling has successfully defined 53 thousand ounces of new gold inferred mineral resources at the SW144 zone in the Timmins west mine.
A detailed summary of the silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022 is provided in the following tables.
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained
Au (g/t)
Contained
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Proven
7.0
169
38.1
--
--
Probable
3.9
167
21.1
--
--
Morococha (92.3%) (3)
Peru
Proven
3.3
156
16.6
--
--
Probable
3.3
158
16.6
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Proven
3.8
340
41.5
0.23
27.5
Probable
6.2
303
59.9
0.18
36.0
Manantial Espejo
Argentina
Proven
0.3
250
2.4
2.35
22.8
Probable
0.1
246
0.9
3.06
10.8
San Vicente (95%) (3)
Bolivia
Proven
1.1
314
10.8
--
--
Probable
0.6
289
5.2
--
--
Joaquin
Argentina
Proven
0.1
401
1.6
0.24
1.0
Probable
0.0
575
0.6
0.31
0.3
Escobal
Guatemala
Proven
2.5
486
39.5
0.42
34.2
Probable
22.1
316
225.0
0.34
243.8
Total Silver Segment (4)
54.3
275
479.7
0.33
376.3
Gold Segment
La Arena
Peru
Proven
20.5
--
--
0.38
251.4
Probable
21.8
--
--
0.27
191.8
Dolores
Mexico
Proven
12.9
21
8.6
0.57
235.4
Probable
4.1
18
2.4
0.60
77.7
Shahuindo
Peru
Proven
58.9
8
15.3
0.51
971.3
Probable
45.3
6
8.8
0.41
604.2
Timmins
Canada
Proven
5.3
--
--
2.89
491.0
Probable
4.9
--
--
2.74
432.5
Total Gold Segment (4)
173.6
9
35.1
0.58
3,255.2
Total Gold and Silver
Proven +
228.0
91
514.9
0.54
3,631.5
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".
(2) Mineral reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained
Au (g/t)
Contained
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Measured
2.1
163
10.9
--
--
Indicated
2.4
166
12.7
--
--
Morococha
Peru
Measured
0.6
130
2.7
--
--
Indicated
0.7
124
3.0
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Measured
1.9
216
13.0
0.14
8.2
Indicated
3.4
191
20.8
0.17
18.0
Manantial
Argentina
Measured
0.2
158
1.1
1.79
11.9
Indicated
0.7
264
5.8
2.94
63.9
Joaquin
Measured
0.1
349
1.3
0.29
1.0
Indicated
0.4
329
4.2
0.26
3.3
San Vicente
Bolivia
Measured
0.9
191
5.7
--
--
Indicated
0.3
188
2.1
--
--
Navidad
Argentina
Measured
15.4
137
67.8
--
--
Indicated
139.8
126
564.5
--
--
Escobal
Guatemala
Measured
2.3
251
18.6
0.23
16.7
Indicated
14.2
201
91.6
0.20
93.0
Total Silver Segment (4)
185.4
138
825.7
0.29
216.2
Gold Segment
Dolores
Mexico
Measured
2.1
30
2.1
0.53
36.5
Indicated
0.8
57
1.5
1.13
29.7
La Bolsa
Mexico
Measured
10.8
10
3.5
0.70
242.8
Indicated
10.6
8
2.7
0.54
184.3
Pico Machay
Peru
Measured
4.7
--
--
0.91
137.5
Indicated
5.9
--
--
0.67
127.1
La Arena
Peru
Measured
0.8
--
--
0.16
4.0
Indicated
2.1
--
--
0.17
11.9
Shahuindo
Peru
Measured
8.3
5
1.3
0.29
76.7
Indicated
13.2
4
1.8
0.23
98.1
Timmins
Canada
Measured
3.4
--
--
3.32
357.6
Indicated
4.5
--
--
3.08
449.6
La Arena II
Peru
Measured
148.9
--
--
0.25
1209.7
Indicated
547.5
--
--
0.23
4070.0
Whitney (82.8%) (3)
Canada
Measured
0.8
--
--
7.02
180.7
Indicated
1.9
--
--
6.77
406.3
Gold River
Canada
Indicated
0.7
--
--
5.29
117.4
Marlhill
Canada
Indicated
0.4
--
--
4.52
57.4
Vogel
Canada
Indicated
2.2
--
--
1.75
125.0
Total Gold
769.7
9
12.9
0.32
7,922.2
Total Gold and Silver
Measured +
955.2
113
838.6
0.32
8,138.4
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".
(2) Mineral resource estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development, and Geology and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained
Au (g/t)
Contained
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Inferred
7.2
155
36.1
--
--
Morococha
Peru
Inferred
5.2
143
24.0
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Inferred
14.9
195
93.9
0.20
98.4
La Colorada
Mexico
Inferred
100.4
44
141.0
--
--
Manantial
Argentina
Inferred
0.5
180
3.1
1.71
29.4
San Vicente
Bolivia
Inferred
2.9
249
23.3
--
--
Navidad
Argentina
Inferred
45.9
81
119.4
--
--
Joaquin
Argentina
Inferred
0.2
282
1.6
0.23
1.3
Escobal
Guatemala
Inferred
1.9
180
10.7
0.90
53.7
Total Silver Segment (4)
179.2
79
453.2
0.32
182.7
Gold Segment
Dolores
Mexico
Inferred
2.5
29
2.4
0.92
74.4
La Bolsa
Mexico
Inferred
13.7
8
3.3
0.51
224.6
Pico Machay
Peru
Inferred
23.9
--
--
0.58
445.7
La Arena
Peru
Inferred
6.0
--
--
0.22
42.3
Shahuindo
Peru
Inferred
14.6
8
3.7
0.41
194.5
Shahuindo
Peru
Inferred
97.4
14
45.1
0.74
2323.3
Timmins
Canada
Inferred
4.4
--
--
3.11
436.5
La Arena II
Peru
Inferred
54.7
--
--
0.23
413.2
Whitney
Canada
Inferred
0.8
--
--
5.34
141.4
Gold River
Canada
Inferred
5.3
--
--
6.06
1027.4
Vogel
Canada
Inferred
1.5
--
--
3.60
168.8
Total Gold Segment (4)
224.8
13
54.5
0.76
5,492.2
Total Gold and Silver
Inferred
404.0
51
507.7
0.73
5,674.9
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".
(2) Mineral resource estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.
Mine
Category
Ag US$/oz
Au US$/oz
Cu US$/t
Pb US$/t
Zn US$/t
Huaron
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
Morococha
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
La Colorada
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
La Colorada
Inferred
18.50
6,500
2,200
2,600
Dolores
Reserves
19.00
1,600
Resources
22.00
1,700
La Bolsa
All categories
14.00
825
Manantial
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
San Vicente
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
Navidad
All categories
12.52
1,100
Pico Machay
All categories
700
Joaquin
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
Escobal
All categories
20.00
1,300
2,204
2,424
Shahuindo
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
Shahuindo
Inferred Resource
15.00
1,400
La Arena
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
La Arena II
All categories
1,500
8,816
Timmins
All categories
1,500
Whitney
Resources
1,200
Gold River
All categories
1,200
Marlhill
All categories
1,125
Vogel
Inside pit
1,150
Below pit
1,150
Mineral reserves and mineral resources are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.
Pan American reports mineral resources and mineral reserves separately. Reported mineral resources do not include amounts identified as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have no demonstrated economic viability.
Pan American does not expect these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates to be materially affected by metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-economic, political, and marketing or other relevant issues.
The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release. The mineral resource and mineral reserves databases compiling drilling and, in some cases, sampling, have been accumulated at each of Pan American mine sites by the qualified staff. Samples are analyzed at a variety of laboratories, including by in-house staff at the mine (San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, La Colorada ), mine laboratories operated by third party independent commercial labs (Huaron, Morococha), and commercial laboratories off-site (Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins , Dolores). All the assay data used in the resource evaluation provided by each of the mines has been subjected to the industry standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results are reviewed on a monthly basis by management. In general, the assay analytical technique for silver, lead, zinc and copper is acid digestion with either ICP or atomic absorption finish. The analytical technique for gold uses fire assay and a atomic absorption (AA) finish. A gravimetric finish would be used if the gold assay exceeds >10 g/t. The results of the QA/QC samples submitted for the resource databases demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.
See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , available at www.sedar.com for further information on the Company's material mineral properties, including detailed information concerning associated QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources.
Quantities and grades of contained metal are shown before metallurgical recoveries.
Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM., Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, who are each Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com .
For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the disclosure of estimated mineral reserve and mineral resource information; the expectation of the Company to provide an update relating to the La Colorada skarn mineral resources, and the timing and results of any such update; estimated mine life and any anticipated changes related thereto; the extent of, and success related to any future exploration or development programs, including with respect to the La Colorada skarn; estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources;; expectations that metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, political, marketing or other issues will not materially affect estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the accuracy of our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries are as anticipated; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws; and that the COVID-19 pandemic, or other pandemics, do not materially impact underlying assumptions used in estimating mineral reserves and mineral resources, such as prices, the costs and availability of necessary labour, energy, supplies, materials and services, and exchange rates, among other things. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining, including in Chubut, Argentina , and in Guatemala ; risks relating to expropriation; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum classification system. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources." U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for the identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by Pan American in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "measured resource" or "indicated resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve." U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. In addition, disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth in this news release may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021 . Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants included in Industry Guide 7 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, will be rescinded and replaced with disclosure requirements in subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Following the transition period, as a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the "MJDS"), Pan American is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101. If Pan American ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the MJDS, then Pan American will be subject to the SEC Modernization Rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101.
As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding standards under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that Pan American reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that Pan American may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had Pan American prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
Pan American Silver reports Q2 2022 results
All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").
"Operations at our flagship asset, La Colorada, have improved significantly, with silver production rising to approximately 1.7 million ounces in Q2," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer. "However, Pan American's Q2 results were markedly impacted by the underperformance at Dolores and our determination that recording an impairment of this asset was required. The remaining operations performed largely in line with our expectations, recovering well from the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron wave in the first quarter of 2022. We continue to expect consolidated production to be weighted to the back half of 2022, especially for the Gold Segment due to mine sequencing at Shahuindo and La Arena. Our financial position remains solid with cash and short-term investments of $241.3 million and an undrawn line of credit of $500 million ."
- Silver production of 4.5 million ounces and gold production of 128.3 thousand ounces.
- Revenue was $340.5 million , inclusive of a negative $9.3 million adjustment on open concentrate shipments, largely related to the decline in metal prices towards the end of Q2 2022. Revenue in Q2 2022 excluded inventory build-ups of 34.2 thousand ounces of silver and 8.5 thousand ounces of gold.
- Net loss of $173.6 million ( $0.83 basic loss per share), impacted by a pre-tax impairment charge of $99.1 million recorded for Dolores and $62.8 million in net realizable value (NRV) inventory adjustments, primarily at Dolores.
- Adjusted loss of $6.5 million ( $0.03 basic adjusted loss per share) excludes the impact from the Dolores impairment and the heap inventory write-down.
- Operations generated $20.8 million of cash flow, net of $42.4 million in tax payments and a $19.5 million build-up in working capital.
- Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per silver ounce were $12.10 and $17.30 , respectively. Excluding NRV inventory adjustments, Silver Segment AISC was $15.90 per ounce.
- Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC per gold ounce were $1,132 and $2,051 , respectively. Excluding NRV inventory adjustments, Gold Segment AISC was $1,540 per ounce.
- As at June 30, 2022 , Pan American had working capital of $513.9 million , inclusive of cash and short-term investment balances of $241.3 million ; a long-term investment in Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") with a fair value of $112.5 million ; and $500.0 million available under our sustainability-linked credit facility. Total debt of $63.2 million was related to lease liabilities and construction loans.
- A cash dividend of $0.11 per common share has been declared, payable on or about September 2, 2022 , to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on August 22, 2022 . Aligned with the Company's dividend policy, the dividend is comprised of a base dividend of $0.10 per common share and a variable dividend component of $0.01 per common share. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.
- Management has updated its Guidance for 2022. See the "2022 Guidance" section of this news release for further details, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 .
Management identified the following impairment indicators at the Dolores Mine as part of our quarterly review of impairment indicators:
i)
Year-to-date 2022 silver and gold production being less than that expected, driven by lower grades in Phase 9B of the open pit. The exploration drilling originally conducted for Phase 9B of the open pit had some high-grade intercepts that were to be mined during the first half of 2022. These high grades were not fully realized during mining. Management now believes that these high-grade intercepts contributed to a localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B. The updated mineral resource and production plan for the life of mine adjusts for this overestimation on the remainder of Phase 9B;
ii)
inflationary pressures, which have particularly affected this shorter-life asset where most of the mining will be completed in the next two years;
iii)
the suspension of underground mining operations in Q2 2022 due to inflationary cost pressures, and the subsequent reclassification of underground mineral reserves to mineral resources; and,
iv)
a reduction in the expected duration of economic leaching to the year 2030.
These factors resulted in an impairment to the mineral property, plant and equipment, as well as a net realizable value ("NRV") inventory adjustment, largely related to the heap inventory.
i.
a pre-tax impairment charge of $99.1 million; and,
ii.
an NRV adjustment of $55.4 million.
The final meeting of the pre-consultation phase of the ILO 169 consultation process for the Escobal mine in Guatemala was held on July 20, 2022 , and was formally announced at a joint news conference held by the Xinka Parliament and the Guatemalan Ministry of Energy and Mines. A total of eight meetings were held during the pre-consultation. The process has now advanced to the consultation phase, with the first meeting scheduled for August 21, 2022 . For a description of the ILO 169 consultation process for Escobal, please see our website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/operations/north-and-central-america/escobal/ .
Three months
Twelve months
Weighted average shares during period (millions)
210.5
210.3
Shares outstanding end of period (millions)
210.5
210.5
Three months ended
2022
2021
FINANCIAL
Revenue
$ 340,469
$ 382,132
Mine operating (loss) earnings
$ (31,652)
$ 103,048
Net (loss) earnings
$ (173,632)
$ 71,241
Basic (loss) earnings per share (1)
$ (0.83)
$ 0.34
Adjusted (loss) earnings (2)
$ (6,489)
$ 46,626
Basic adjusted (loss) earnings per share (1)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.22
Net cash generated from operating activities
$ 20,835
$ 87,143
Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital (2)
$ 40,346
$ 124,158
Sustaining capital expenditures (2)
$ 56,512
$ 53,225
Non-sustaining capital expenditures (2)
$ 19,871
$ 12,799
Cash dividend paid per share
$ 0.12
$ 0.07
PRODUCTION
Silver (thousand ounces)
4,537
4,484
Gold (thousand ounces)
128.3
142.3
Zinc (thousand tonnes)
9.0
12.4
Lead (thousand tonnes)
4.6
4.8
Copper (thousand tonnes)
1.3
2.1
CASH COSTS (2) ($/ounce)
Silver Segment
12.10
12.71
Gold Segment
1,132
857
AISC (2) ($/ounce)
Silver Segment
17.30
16.36
Gold Segment
2,051
1,163
AVERAGE REALIZED PRICES (3)
Silver ($/ounce)
22.03
26.88
Gold ($/ounce)
1,850
1,809
Zinc ($/tonne)
3,811
2,935
Lead ($/tonne)
2,162
2,151
Copper ($/tonne)
9,731
9,679
(1)
Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares.
(2)
Non-GAAP measure; please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.
(3)
Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.
Cash Costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, sustaining and non-sustaining capital, working capital, total debt and net cash are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.
This news release should be read in conjunction with Pan American's unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This material is available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
Based on results for the first six months of 2022 and the expected results for the remainder of the year, Management provides the following update to the 2022 Operating Outlook included in the Company's 2021 MD&A dated February 23, 2022 :
- The estimates for silver and gold production have been reaffirmed, but are expected to be at the low end of the ranges, primarily due to the production shortfall at Dolores.
- The estimates for Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC have been reaffirmed.
- The estimate for Gold Segment Cash Costs is expected to be at the high end of the original guidance range and the estimate for AISC, excluding NRV adjustments, has been revised from between $1,240 and $1,365 per ounce to between $1,450 and $1,550 per ounce. The revision reflects the production shortfall at Dolores, global inflationary pressures and an increase in estimated consolidated sustaining capital spending.
- The estimate for sustaining capital has been increased from between $200.0 million and $210.0 million to between $240.0 million and $250.0 million due to a change in the financing of certain planned sustaining capital investments (funding projects directly rather than entering construction loans), which will decrease future expected cash outflows and loan obligations. The estimate for project capital has been decreased from between $80.0 million and $95.0 million to between $55.0 million and $60.0 million , based on expected delays in spending at both the La Colorada Skarn and Timmins projects. The decrease in capital for the La Colorada Skarn project is due to delaying the design and initiation of the access ramp developments to optimize alignments with the highly efficient bulk mining method designs being considered. The revisions bring the total capital expenditures anticipated for the year to between $295.0 million and $310.0 million .
These estimates are forward-looking statements and information that are subject to the cautionary note associated with forward-looking statements and information at the end of this news release. The following tables provide Management's 2022 Guidance forecasts, as at August 10, 2022 , including revised Gold Segment AISC and revised capital expenditures.
Silver – Moz
19.0 - 20.5
Gold – koz
550.0 - 605.0
Zinc – kt
35.0 - 40.0
Lead – kt
15.0 - 17.0
Copper – kt
5.5 - 6.5
Cash Costs (1)(2)
($ per ounce)
AISC (1)(2)
($ per ounce)
Silver Segment Total
10.70 - 12.20
14.50 - 16.00
Gold Segment Total, excluding NRV adjustments
970 - 1,070
1,450 - 1,550
(1)
Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.
(2)
The Cash Costs and AISC forecasts assume average metal prices of $22.50/oz for silver, $1,750/oz for gold, $3,000/tonne ($1.36/lb) for zinc, $2,200/tonne ($1.00/lb) for lead, and $9,200/tonne ($4.17/lb) for copper; and average annual exchange rates relative to 1 USD of 20.00 for the Mexican peso ("MXN"), 4.10 for the Peruvian sol ("PEN"), 122.17 for the Argentine peso ("ARS"), 7.00 for the Bolivian boliviano ("BOB"), and $1.25 for the Canadian dollar ("CAD").
(in millions of USD)
Sustaining Capital
240.0 - 250.0
Project Capital
55.0 - 60.0
Total Capital
295.0 - 310.0
Date:
August 11, 2022
Time:
11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers:
1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
Webcast:
panamericansilver.com
The live webcast, presentation slides and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com.
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101
- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , filed at www.sedar.com , or the Company's most recent Form 40-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In this news release, we refer to measures that are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS as an indicator of performance, and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. These non-GAAP financial measures include:
- Cash Costs. Pan American's method of calculating cash costs may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, Pan American's Cash Costs may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Investors are cautioned that Cash Costs should not be construed as an alternative to production costs, depreciation and amortization, and royalties determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance.
- Adjusted earnings and basic adjusted earnings per share. Pan American believes that these measures better reflect normalized earnings as they eliminate items that in management's judgment are subject to volatility as a result of factors, which are unrelated to operations in the period, and/or relate to items that will settle in future periods.
- All-in Sustaining Costs per silver or gold ounce sold, net of by-product credits ("AISC"). Pan American has adopted AISC as a measure of its consolidated operating performance and its ability to generate cash from all operations collectively, and Pan American believes it is a more comprehensive measure of the cost of operating our consolidated business than traditional cash costs per payable ounce, as it includes the cost of replacing ounces through exploration, the cost of ongoing capital investments (sustaining capital), general and administrative expenses, as well as other items that affect Pan American's consolidated earnings and cash flow.
- Total debt is calculated as the total current and non-current portions of: long-term debt, finance lease liabilities and loans payable. Total debt does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the financial debt leverage of Pan American.
- Net cash is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments, other than equity securities less total debt.
- Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Working capital does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate whether Pan American is able to meet its current obligations using its current assets.
- Total available liquidity is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term Investments, and the amount available on the Credit Facility. Total available liquidity does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the liquid assets available to Pan American.
Readers should refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of Pan American's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021, for a more detailed discussion of these and other non-GAAP measures and their calculation.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals forecasted for 2022, our estimated Cash Costs and AISC, and our sustaining and project capital expenditures in 2022; the anticipated timing for metals production and sales, including the expectation with respect to production being weighted to the latter half of 2022 and the timing and amount of any future sales related to inventory build-ups; estimated recoverable amounts of cash generating units; expectations with respect to mineral grades and the impact of any variations relative to actual grades experienced; the impact of inflationary pressures on our operations and business, particularly for diesel and certain consumables, as well as the impacts related to disruptions in the supply chain; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; expectations with respect to the future anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the assumptions that the impact of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, will be such that we will be able to maintain our workforce at near normal levels throughout 2022; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate sustainability-linked credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any capital projects, including, but not limited to, the La Colorada Skarn project, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on Pan American; and Pan American's plans and expectations for its properties and operations.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, and the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business; the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; ore grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; the duration and effects of COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ and CAD versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American Silver does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where Pan American Silver may carry on business, including risks relating to expropriation and risks relating to the constitutional court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American Silver's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in Q3 2022
Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.
After a strong performance earlier in the year, the silver price has trended downward through the second and third quarters alongside sister metal gold.
The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a 2022 high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. However, it has plunged in Q3, hitting a year-to-date low of US$18.27.
Despite a lower silver price, the biggest TSX-listed silver stocks are making progress. The companies below were the largest by market cap as of July 25, 2022, as per data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.
Read on to learn more about their operations and activities.
1. Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS)
Market capitalization: C$5.12 billion; current share price: C$23.52
Pan American Silver describes itself as “the world’s premier silver mining company.” Its operations span the Americas, with four in Peru, two in Mexico and one in each of Guatemala, Bolivia, Argentina and Canada.
The company's largest silver-producing mine is La Colorada, located in Mexico. In total, as of July 2021, Pan American Silver has 529 million ounces of silver reserves, and it reported consolidated production of 19.2 million ounces of the metal in 2021. Its Escobal mine in Guatemala is currently not operating.
On January 19, Pan American Silver released its preliminary production results for Q4 2021 and the full year. Production was up year-on-year, although reportedly still constrained by effects from the pandemic. Its 2021 financial results and 2022 guidance were released in late February. The company has predicted that its silver production for 2022 will come in at 19 million to 20.5 million ounces. In Q1, silver production came to 4.6 million ounces.
Pan American Silver has been exploring its La Colorada Skarn silver project, which is a significant deposit that it discovered at La Colorada. So far in 2022, the company has extended the mineralization of the project and released drill results that include the highest-grade intercept thus far at the property. Drilling over 22 holes returned an intercept of 295.5 meters at 234 grams per metric ton (MT) silver, including 97 meters at 654 g/MT.
2. First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR)
Market capitalization: C$2.26 billion; current share price: C$8.40
First Majestic Silver is a silver-mining company operating four producing mines: the San Dimas and Santa Elena silver-gold mines and La Encantada silver mine in Mexico, and the Jerritt Canyon gold mine in Nevada, US.
In addition to these, the company also has eight silver exploration properties and a silver stream from the Springpole gold-silver project of 50 percent payable silver.
After record production in 2021, First Majestic's 2022 guidance is set at 32.2 million to 35.8 million silver equivalent ounces, including 12.2 million to 13.5 million silver ounces. The company has released Q1 and Q2 production results so far this year. In Q1, the company saw silver equivalent production of 7.2 million ounces and silver production of 2.5 million ounces; its Q2 output reached 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces, including 2.8 million silver ounces.
In May, the company entered into a definitive agreement with Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSXV:SM) to sell the latter company its past-producing La Guittara silver mine in Mexico for an aggregate US$35 million in shares. First Majestic will be granted a 2 percent net smelter royalty.
3. MAG Silver (TSX:MAG)
Market capitalization: C$1.48 billion; current share price: C$14.57
MAG Silver is a development and exploration company focused on projects in the Americas. Its primary asset is the Juanicipio project in Mexico, which is a joint venture with Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF); MAG has a 44 percent interest in the project. Its mineralization includes silver, gold, lead and zinc. The company is also working towards earning a 100 percent interest in the Deer Trail exploration project in Utah, US.
Construction is underway at Juanicipio, including for the Juanicipio processing plant; underground development and stope material is already being processed at the nearby Fresnillo beneficiation plant. Q1 numbers for the processing of these materials include total production estimates of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 5,837 ounces of gold. For 2021, numbers reached 3.2 million ounces of silver and 6,577 ounces of gold. In March, MAG entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gatling Exploration in an all-share transaction. The deal closed in May.
4. SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL)
Market capitalization: C$1.12 billion; current share price: C$7.27
SilverCrest Metals is developing its high-grade Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. In 2021, the company received a top 10 position on the TSX30, which ranks the top 30 performers on the TSX over three years. It is currently working on constructing a mine at its Las Chispas project, and is aiming to begin production in the middle of 2022. The company also has the El Picacho gold-silver property only 85 kilometers by road from Las Chispas, as well as a handful of other properties it is not currently exploring.
SilverCrest has spent 2022 focused on bringing its Las Chispas project into production. The company finished construction at the site in late May, and announced first pour at the mine in early July. According to SilverCrest, the first pour was 312 kilograms containing around 9,200 ounces of silver and 100 ounces of gold.
“This marks another significant milestone in progressing towards commercial production in Q4, 2022,” SilverCrest CEO N. Eric Fier commented. “It is with great pride that I acknowledge the hard work of our team and thank everyone who has contributed to the completion of construction of Las Chispas.”
5. Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI)
Market capitalization: C$964.18 million; current share price: C$3.20
Fortuna Silver Mines has four operating silver mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru. It is constructing an additional mine in Côte d'Ivoire, the Séguéla gold project, and places a heavy focus on operational sustainability.
Fortuna has released plenty of news so far this year, much of it focused on its Séguéla gold project. Construction of a 3,750 MT mill is underway at the site, with the company's most recent update sharing that construction was 61 percent complete as of June 15. The first gold pour is expected in Q3 2022.
As for the company’s silver output at its mines, it announced silver production of 1.67 million ounces in Q1 and 1.65 million ounces in Q2. The company’s guidance for the year is 6.2 million to 6.9 million ounces of silver.
Is silver a good investment?
Silver comes with many of the same advantages as its sister metal gold. Both are considered safe-haven assets, as they can offer a hedge against market downturns, a weakening US dollar and inflation.
Additionally, many investors like being able to physically own an asset, and with its lower price point, buying silver coins and bars is an accessible option for building a precious metals portfolio. Of course, physical silver isn’t the only way to invest in the metal — there are also silver stocks and various silver exchange-traded funds.
It’s up to investors to do their due diligence and decide whether silver is the right match for their portfolio.
Does silver go up when the stock market goes down?
Historically, silver has shown some correlation with stock market moves, although it’s not consistent. When the stock market has seen its worst crashes, silver has moved down, but by a less significant amount than the stock market has, showing that it can act as a safety net to lessen losses in tough circumstances.
However, silver is also known for its volatility. What's more, because it has industrial applications as well as a currency side, silver is less tied to the stock market than gold is.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company's performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic's website (www.firstmajestic.com).
"In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world's largest primary silver producer," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. "I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders."
First Majestic is integrating sustainable practices and programs across its operations. In May of this year, the Board of Directors created a new environmental, social, health and safety committee (the "ESHS Committee"). The goal of the ESHS Committee is to monitor, assess and make recommendations to the Board on sustainability matters. Board director, Jean des Rivières serves as Chair of the ESHS Committee and is joined by directors, Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman.
2021 ESG Highlights
- Overall safety key performance indicators improved across our Mexican operations in 2021. Year-over-year, the Total Recordable Incident Rate decreased from 0.95 to 0.93 and Total Lost Injury Time decreased from 0.31 to 0.23.
- Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we maintained a similar sized workforce in 2021 when compared to 2020. The construction of the dual-circuit plant at Santa Elena and the ramp-up of the nearby Ermitaño mine opened more than 500 new direct and indirect jobs. The majority of these jobs were filled from communities in the state of Sonora. At the Jerritt Canyon operation in Nevada, approximately 290 direct employees and 270 indirect employees were integrated following the Company's acquisition on April 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, First Majestic employed a total of 5,287 people, consisting of 3,055 employees and 2,232 contractors.
- We continued our commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion across our workforce. In 2021, approximately 19% of our new hires were women. Women now account for approximately 12% of our full-time and direct employees, 43% of our Board of Directors, and 40% of our executive officers.
- Last year, First Majestic advanced the transition from diesel fuel to clean-burning liquefied natural gas ("LNG") at Santa Elena. This transition reduced our overall annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 17% between 2019 and 2021. Today, our Mexican operations are 40% powered by LNG, up from 16% five years ago.
- No environmental mine tailings incidents were reported across all operational and non-operational mines. First Majestic differentiates itself from many other mining companies as tailings are dry stacked at all our Mexican operations.
- In 2021, total community investments reached US$3.0 million, a 36% increase compared to 2020. Access to clean water, irrigation, health services, education programs, economic diversification and culture initiatives remained our local stakeholders' priorities, and First Majestic is pleased to support them. The Company has also increased its resources dedicated to the COVID-19 community response by more than 50% to approximately $445,000.
ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133083
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2022)
Silver is a notoriously volatile market capable of wide price swings in either direction.
However, silver is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.
Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.
A dividend is especially attractive in the often-unstable mining sector because it gives investors a degree of security: if a company pays a dividend, it generally feels that it has the cash to do so, and believes it will have the ongoing profits it needs to keep those payments coming.
Here’s a brief overview of five silver stocks that pay a dividend. Companies are listed in alphabetical order, and all data included was current as of August 4, 2022.
1. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES)
Market cap: GBP 4.98 billion; dividend yield: 3.34 percent
Major miner Fresnillo bills itself as the world’s leading primary silver producer. Its precious metals assets include the largest primary silver mine in the world, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration prospects.
This silver stock pays two dividends per year, and its dividend policy takes business profitability and underlying earnings growth into account, as well as capital requirements and cash flow. Dividends from the company are paid in UK pounds sterling unless shareholders elect to be paid in US dollars. Fresnillo paid its final 2021 dividend of US$0.24 per share on May 27, 2022, and will pay its 2022 interim dividend on September 14, 2022.
2. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)
Market cap: US$2.56 billion; dividend yield: 0.68 percent
Hecla Mining is the largest primary silver producer in the US, as well as an emerging gold producer. It is the oldest precious metals miner in North America, and owns operating silver mines in the US and Mexico, as well as a Quebec-based gold mine. The company acquired Klondex Mines in mid-2018, expanding its portfolio with three high-grade gold mines in Nevada. More recently, Hecla gained access to the Keno Hill silver district, which has Canada's highest-grade silver reserves, with the planned acquisition of Alexco Resource (TSX:AXU,NYSEAMERICAN:AXU).
The silver stock pays an annual minimum common stock dividend of US$0.015 per share, distributing it on a quarterly basis at US$0.00375 per share. Hecla also pays a silver price-linked common stock dividend based on the company’s average realized silver price for the preceding quarter. Hecla’s most recent quarterly dividend payment amounted to US$0.00625 per share on June 10, 2022, and it will pay its next dividend on September 10, 2022.
3. Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS)
Market cap: C$5.55 billion, US$4.29 billion; dividend yield: 1.95 percent
Founded by Ross Beaty in 1994, Pan American Silver currently operates several mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Bolivia and Argentina. In addition, the miner owns the Escobal mine in Guatemala, which is currently working through community consultations to recommence operations. The company’s 2021 silver production came in at 19.2 million ounces; its 2022 guidance is set at 19 million to 20.5 million ounces.
The highest dividend Pan American has ever paid is US$0.125 per share, and it was able to pay a dividend of that amount a noteworthy nine times in a row between March 18, 2013, and March 13, 2015. The silver stock paid its most recent quarterly dividend on June 3, 2022, at US$0.12 per share.
4. Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Market cap: C$609.6 million, US$474.15 million; dividend yield: 0.92 percent
Silvercorp Metals has multiple silver-mining operations in China, and is focused on acquiring and growing underdeveloped projects with high upside. It sold about 6.3 million ounces of silver, 63.6 million pounds of lead and 26.8 million pounds of zinc in its 2022 fiscal year.
Silvercorp offers shareholders a semiannual dividend, which it states is “based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.” Its most recent dividend was paid on June 24, 2022, at a rate of US$0.0125 per share.
5. Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM)
Market cap: C$19.68 billion, US$15.19 billion; dividend yield: 1.77 percent
Last in this list of silver stocks that pay dividends is Wheaton Precious Metals, a well-known name in the silver space, largely because of its business model — it’s the world’s biggest precious metals streaming company, which means that it’s made upfront payments to a variety of companies in order to gain the right to purchase, at a low, fixed cost, all or a portion of their metal production, mostly gold and silver.
The company currently has streaming agreements in place for 23 operating mines and 13 development-stage projects. It is interested in companies operating in politically stable jurisdictions, and states that its value should rise with the price of silver and gold. As a result, Wheaton sees itself offering investors multiple benefits while reducing many of the downside risks that traditional miners face.
Wheaton pays a quarterly dividend, and it reached a record level of US$0.15 per share on September 9, 2021. The company’s last dividend was paid on June 3, 2022, also at US$0.15 per share.
What are dividend stocks?
Dividend stocks regularly pay a sum of money to a class of shareholders out of the company's earnings. To qualify for a dividend payout, an investor must have owned the stock on the ex-dividend date.
Dividends are often issued as cash payments sent to a shareholder’s brokerage account, but can also be issued as stock or discounts on share purchases.
How to invest in dividend stocks?
Contact your broker to learn more about how to take advantage of companies offering dividend programs. Some dividend stocks may also offer a dividend reinvestment program, allowing shareholders to automatically buy new shares with their dividends, either commission-free or at a reduced cost.
How much do dividend stocks pay?
A company's board of directors is responsible for setting a dividend policy and will determine the size of the dividend payout based on the firm's long-term revenue outlook.
The size of an individual shareholder's dividend payout depends on the number of shares owned in that company. For example, if an investor owns 1,000 shares in Wheaton Precious Metals, which is currently paying a dividend of US$0.15 per share, they may get US$37.50 every quarter — or US$150 annually.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
