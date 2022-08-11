Precious MetalsInvesting News

Second quarter 2022 results. Endeavour generated a second quarter adjusted net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.01 per share, during the prior year period. We had projected a loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.03) per share. Including changes in the fair value of investments, the company reported a loss of $(0.07) per share. Endeavour retained inventory for future sale at higher prices. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,399,356 ounces of silver and 2,580 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 12,408 ounces of silver and 587 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Endeavour increased its production forecast to a range of 7.6 million to 8.0 million from 6.7 million to 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces to reflect higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso ore body at Guanacevi. While the company is experiencing cost inflation, cash and all-in sustaining costs expectations remain $9.00 to $10.00 per ounce and $20.00 to $21.00 per ounce, respectively. We increased our 2022 EPS estimate to $0.11 from $0.10 and reduced our 2023 estimate to $0.13 from $0.15 to reflect modestly lower commodity prices and margin. Read More >>

Fortuna Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American", or the "Company") today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022 . Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.

"We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada , Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada , more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President of Business Development and Geology. "Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B , which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins ."

Pan American Silver reports Q2 2022 results

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

stack of silver ounce coins next to silver bars

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in Q3 2022

Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.

After a strong performance earlier in the year, the silver price has trended downward through the second and third quarters alongside sister metal gold.

The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a 2022 high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. However, it has plunged in Q3, hitting a year-to-date low of US$18.27.

Despite a lower silver price, the biggest TSX-listed silver stocks are making progress. The companies below were the largest by market cap as of July 25, 2022, as per data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company's performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic's website (www.firstmajestic.com).

"In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world's largest primary silver producer," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. "I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders."

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2022)

Silver is a notoriously volatile market capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, silver is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.

Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.

