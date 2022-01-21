Precious Metals Investing News
Full year production results and 2022 guidance. Compared to 2020, silver, and gold production in 2021 increased 38.6% and 13.8% to 4,870,787 ounces and 42,262 ounces, respectively. Strong full year operational performance was due, in part, to higher throughput and grades at the Guanacevi mine. At year-end, Endeavour held 1,028,340 ounces of silver and 1,044 ounces of gold bullion and 54,270 ounces of silver and ...

Full year production results and 2022 guidance. Compared to 2020, silver, and gold production in 2021 increased 38.6% and 13.8% to 4,870,787 ounces and 42,262 ounces, respectively. Strong full year operational performance was due, in part, to higher throughput and grades at the Guanacevi mine. At year-end, Endeavour held 1,028,340 ounces of silver and 1,044 ounces of gold bullion and 54,270 ounces of silver and 2,630 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. In 2022, silver production is expected to range from 4.2 million to 4.8 million ounces, while gold production is expected to range from 31,000 to 35,000 ounces. Updating production and earnings estimates. We are updating our 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates to $(0.01) and $0.14 from $0.02 and $0.15, respectively. Our 2021 EBITDA estimates are $37.9 million and $65.9 million compared to our prior estimates of $44.8 million and $67.2 million, respectively. Our 2022 estimates reflect lower production, partially offset by sales from inventory, and a higher share count to reflect equity issuance related to the recently announced Pitarrilla acquisition. Fourth quarter earnings date. EXK will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market open on March 10, 2022, and management will host a conference call for investors on the same day at 1:00 pm ET. We anticipate discussion to center on sources of future growth, including Terronera, Pitarrilla, and Parral. With respect to Terronera, once financing is in place, the board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with commercial production expected in the first half of 2024. Rating is Market Perform. We remain impressed with how the company's intermediate and long-term growth pipeline is developing. We think near-term risk and reward is balanced given steady production levels in 2022 and 2023 and a relatively high operating cost profile which could improve when Terronera goes into commercial production. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver EDR:CA EXK Silver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK

Endeavour Silver Provides 2022 Guidance, Including Production of 4.2-4.8 Million oz Silver and 31,000-35,000 oz Gold for 6.7-7.6 Million oz Silver Equivalent¹

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance as well as its capital and exploration budgets for 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

2022 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Endeavour Silver Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Reports on Guanacevi and Bolanitos Projects

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces today that it filed two technical reports (the "Technical Reports") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Reports are titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Guanaceví Project, Durango State, Mexico" and "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Bolañitos Project, Guanajuato State, Mexico". Both Technical Reports have an effective date of December 31, 2020 and support the disclosure made by the Company in its February 3, 2021 news release announcing the updated 2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates. There are no material differences in the Technical Reports from the information disclosed in the February 3, 2021 news release and the date of this filing.

Keep reading... Show less
Open Letter to the Shareholders from the CEO of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Open Letter to the Shareholders from the CEO of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 19, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) today released a year-end letter from Mike Stark, CEO, to the Company's shareholders.  The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Announces Initial Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 1.51% Cu, 0.40% Pb, 2.27% Zn, 43.83 g/t Ag and 4.71 g/t Au Over 20.60 Meters

Denarius Announces Initial Drill Results From the Ongoing Drilling Program at Its Polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain, Including 1.51% Cu, 0.40% Pb, 2.27% Zn, 43.83 g/t Ag and 4.71 g/t Au Over 20.60 Meters

Additional assays are expected in the coming weeks and it is expected there should be a steady flow of new assay data as drill holes are completed going forward. Denarius has mobilized a third diamond drill to expedite the ongoing drilling program on the Lomero-Poyatos deposit, which is expected to be operational in mid-February.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") (CSE: SLV; OTCQX: SLVDF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Dollar Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Dollar's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SLV" and begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market® to the OTCQX Best Market®.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×