Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Since early December, the Company has drilled over 4,300 metres in 21 holes targeting several areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Highlights from Recent Drill Results 392 gpt Ag, 0.02 gpt Au, 0.035% Cu, 0.63% Pb and 2.06% Zn for 488 gpt AgEq over a ...

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Since early December, the Company has drilled over 4,300 metres in 21 holes targeting several areas along the Veta Colorada structure.

Highlights from Recent Drill Results

  • 392 gpt Ag, 0.02 gpt Au, 0.035% Cu, 0.63% Pb and 2.06% Zn for 488 gpt AgEq over a 3.27 m ETW, including 1,895 gpt Ag, 0.05 gpt Au, 0.156% Cu, 3.7% Pb and 6.98% Zn for 2,234 gpt AgEq over 0.17 m (VCU-67)
  • 513 gpt Ag, 0.07 gpt Au, 0.111% Cu, , 1.99% Pb and 1.69% Zn for 644 gpt AgEq over a 1.96 m ETW, including 1,160 gpt Ag, 0.21 gpt Au, 0.231% Cu, 2.71% Pb and 4.63% Zn for 1,439 gpt AgEq over 0.39 m (VCU-69)

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; Cu: copper; Pb: lead; Zn: zinc; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold, silver price of $23 per troy ounce, copper price of $3.45 per pound, lead price of $0.90 per pound and zinc price of $1.20 per pound.

"These results increase our confidence that we are on the right path towards attaining the estimated mineral resource base necessary to advance the Parral project," commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate preparing a preliminary economic assessment starting late this year."

History of the Property

The Parral project, which was acquired by Endeavour Silver in 2016, is in Hidalgo de Parral, a large historic silver mining district adjacent to the city of Parral, in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Classic, high-grade silver, epithermal vein deposits are present in the project district. The 3,432-hectare property is accessible by paved and gravel roads and has access to the local power grid.

Veta Colorada (including the Sierra Plata and El Verde mines) was a past producing mining operation owned by Grupo Mexico that closed in 1991 due to low silver prices. Mineralization, which occurs in a major silver vein structure that ranges from 1 to 30 metres thick, was mined seven levels down to 300-metre depths below surface in places and was traced for seven kilometres.

NI43-101 Technical Report

The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on the Parral project, State of Chihuahua, Mexico on March 14, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, Parral had estimated indicated mineral resources of 613,000 tonnes, containing 4.0 million ounces of silver grading 207 g/t, 6,800 ounces of gold grading 0.35 g/t, 17.5 million pounds of lead grading 0.63%, and 16.5 million pounds of zinc grading 0.61%. Inferred mineral resources are estimated to total 4.04 million tonnes containing 35.0 million ounces of silver grading 269 g/t, 62,800 ounces of gold grading 0.48 g/t, 65.0 million pounds of lead grading 0.35% and 64.3 million pounds of zinc grading 0.35%.

Latest Drill Results

The Parral drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Parral - Veta Colorada Sierra Plata Deep (view Veta Colorada (Sierra Plata) longitudinal section )

Hole
Structure
From To Core
Length 		True
Width 		Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (%) (%) (%) (gpt)
VCU-59
Veta Colorada 87.55 88.70 1.15 0.98 0.03 169 0.016 3.87 2.26 358
Including 88.40 88.70 0.30 0.25 0.09 359 0.025 11.25 6.70 911
VCU-60
Veta Colorada 129.25 134.70 5.45 3.24 0.03 194 0.009 0.13 0.19 207
Including 133.35 134.10 0.75 0.45 0.03 233 0.013 0.29 0.23 252
VCU-61
Veta Colorada 118.80 128.30 9.50 5.91 0.02 218 0.047 0.60 1.08 278
Including 124.65 125.30 0.65 0.40 0.01 494 0.167 1.67 2.53 647
VCU-62
Veta Colorada 84.00 86.75 2.75 2.31 0.01 314 0.044 0.67 0.29 348
Including 84.00 84.85 0.85 0.71 0.01 438 0.063 1.04 0.43 488
VCU-63
Veta Colorada 89.80 92.35 2.55 1.92 0.05 203 0.012 0.25 0 226
Including 91.10 91.70 0.60 0.45 0.04 232 0.012 0.27 0 258
VCU-64
Veta Colorada 68.30 69.85 1.55 1.49 0.01 183 0.016 0.35 0.47 212
Including 68.30 69.20 0.90 0.87 0.01 254 0.013 0.41 0.37 281
VCU-65
Veta Colorada 82.80 84.20 1.40 1.13 0.02 439 0.233 0.56 0.13 484
Including 82.80 83.65 0.85 0.69 0.02 683 0.375 0.83 0.10 749
VCU-67
Veta Colorada 144.00 149.70 5.70 3.27 0.02 392 0.035 0.63 2.06 488
Including 144.00 144.30 0.30 0.17 0.05 1,865 0.156 3.70 6.98 2,234
VCU-68
Veta Colorada 133.50 136.30 2.80 1.07 0.01 74 0.019 2.06 0.70 158
Including 135.45 136.30 0.85 0.33 0.02 164 0.024 0.81 1.50 243

Drill holes VCU-58 and VCU-66 returned no significant results

Parral - Veta Colorada El Verde (view Veta Colorada (El Verde) longitudinal section )

Hole Structure From To Core Length True Width Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (%) (%) (%) (gpt)
VCU-69 Veta Colorada 207.35 210.15 2.80 1.96 0.07 513 0.111 1.99 1.69 644
Including 209.60 210.15 0.55 0.39 0.21 1,160 0.231 2.71 4.63 1,439
VCU-71 Veta Colorada 144.80 149.05 4.25 4.23 0.14 331 0.074 2.76 2.16 502
Including 147.00 147.45 0.45 0.45 0.17 1,420 0.169 3.08 5.39 1,726
VCU-72 Veta Colorada 156.05 158.00 1.95 1.84 0.04 178 0.018 0.95 1.03 245
Including 157.60 158.00 0.40 0.38 0.11 182 0.043 1.93 3.05 356
VCU-73 Hw Veta Colorada 165.20 166.65 1.45 1.25 0.14 310 0.082 1.81 1.96 448
Including 165.20 165.75 0.55 0.47 0.23 354 0.172 4.33 4.63 672
Veta Colorada 172.05 176.10 4.05 3.49 0.09 395 0.139 2.76 2.66 585
Including 172.05 172.50 0.45 0.39 0.02 2,110 0.015 0.62 0.12 2135
VCU-74 Veta Colorada 267.45 269.60 2.15 1.17 0.02 289 0.124 2.99 2.65 479
Including 267.45 268.25 0.80 0.44 0.02 623 0.237 5.96 4.74 979
VCU-75
Hw Veta Colorada 270.30 272.50 2.20 1.18 0.06 191 0.058 0.84 1.63 283
Including 270.85 271.25 0.40 0.21 0.08 777 0.157 2.06 3.16 968
VCU-77 Hw Veta Colorada 234.00 236.90 2.90 2.29 0.01 129 0.013 1.21 0.44 179
Including 236.45 236.90 0.45 0.35 0.03 240 0.065 3.46 1.92 410
Veta Colorada 238.20 241.35 3.15 2.48 0.12 532 0.285 3.07 3.06 763
Including 241.00 241.35 0.35 0.28 0.10 1,070 0.142 3.25 1.40 1,230

Drill holes VCU-70 and VCU-76 returned no significant results

Parral - Veta Colorada San Joaquin (view Veta Colorada (San Joaquin) longitudinal section )

Hole
Structure
From To Core Length True
Width 		Au Ag Cu Pb Zn AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (%) (%) (%) (gpt)
VCS-33
Veta Colorada 290.75 293.15 2.40 2.09 0.61 55 0.132 2.99 3.51 323
Including 292.60 293.15 0.55 0.48 0.49 75 0.072 5.78 4.66 444

Notes to Tables

1.  Silver equivalents are calculated using the formula:

[Au (gpt) X 80] + Ag (gpt) + [Cu (%) X 2204.6 X Cu Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Pb (%) X 2204.6 X Pb Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Zn (%) X 2204.6 X Zn Price / Ag Price X 31.1]

2.  Price assumptions used are: Cu $3.45, Pb $0.90, Zn $1.20 and Ag $23.00
3.  All widths are estimated true widths
4.  No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted

Qualified Person and QA/QC - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to mineral resource estimations, preparation and timing of a preliminary economic assessment, and statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits,

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
Thunderstruck Awards Drilling Contract

Thunderstruck Awards Drilling Contract

Outlines Detailed, Drill-Ready Targets at Liwa

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to drill multiple high priority targets at its Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. With the signing of a long-term drilling contract, drilling is set to commence in early Q3 2022. The company has outlined a seven-hole drill program designed to test the validity at depth of geophysical anomalies corresponding with surface mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Gold To Reprice, Extend 2.5 Million Warrants

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to reprice 2,500,000 warrants that were set on June 2nd, 2020, apart of a property acquisition dated April 14,2020. Falcon has requested repricing of $0.07 per warrant with an extension to June 2nd, 2023.

This request is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Metals Ltd. Closes C$3,151,780 Non-Brokered Private Placement

CMC Metals Ltd. Closes C$3,151,780 Non-Brokered Private Placement

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(CMCXF:OTC PINK) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$3,151,780.18 from the sale of 13,761,998 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "NFT Unit") and the sale of 6,396,944 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit

Each FT and NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share on or before April 19, 2024. The FT, NFT and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period ending on August 20, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC TSXV Business Resumption - AZS

IIROC TSXV Business Resumption - AZS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The First Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project Demonstrate the High-Grade Vein and Thick Stockwork Zone Continue Down Dip

The First Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project Demonstrate the High-Grade Vein and Thick Stockwork Zone Continue Down Dip

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 19, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce assay results from the first three core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona.  As anticipated, all three holes intersected high grades similar to the shallower reverse circulation drill holes. Three additional holes are in process in the assay laboratory.  The drill will now move 300 metres along strike to the south.

Section 1 - Holes PC22-86 through PC22-88 and PC22-91

Results demonstrate the continuation of the high-grade upper ("hanging wall") vein down-dip from the previously reported reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. Similarly the stockwork mineralization below (footwall) to the HW vein continues.  Results are reported below.

PC22-86

  • High grade HW vein: 32.90 gpt gold, 97 gpt silver from 85.73-86.71 metres (0.98 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 10.81 gpt gold, 41.41 gpt silver from 82.32-86.71 metres (4.39 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.31 gpt gold, 7.29 gpt silver from 68.29-118.29 metres (50.0m)

PC22-87

  • High Grade HW Vein: 16.25 gpt gold, 66.6 gpt silver from 99.39-100.37 metres (0.98 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 6.02 gpt gold, 28.2 gpt silver from 96.49-100.37 metres (3.87 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.01 gpt gold, 6.5 gpt silver from 92.35-133.23 metres (40.9 m)

PC22-88

  • High Grade HW vein:  17.35 gpt gold, 46.6 gpt silver from 120.64-121.37 metres, (0.73 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 8.7 gpt gold, 21.46 gpt silver from 119.36-121.37 metres (2.01 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.14 gpt gold, 4.97 gpt silver from 113.11-161.61 metres (48.5 m)

PC22-91

Assays are pending. Hole PC22-91 was drilled from the same pad as the holes reported above to test the down-dip continuation of the mineralization encountered in PC22-88. The hole was drilled after the two holes were completed on the Shark Fin target.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, " We drilled these holes to confirm grades from previous, shallower RC drill holes and to determine the continuity of mineralization to depth. We certainly accomplished that. Effectively we have doubled the down dip extent, with another unassayed hole (PC22-91) down dip from these holes being visually impressive. In that hole t he HW vein was intercepted where anticipated. In addition, an impressive and extensive zone of stockwork mineralization with some visible gold is present. The stockwork mineralization extends down to the total depth of the hole".

"I have included the HW vein in our calculation of the Total Mineralized Zone for each hole. I did this because of the vein's consistency and the fact that there is 40 to 50 metres of low-grade mineralization below it. It is far too early to talk about mining, however I have little doubt that the Philadelphia project has the signature of a bulk tonnage, open pitable target rather than merely a narrow vein underground mining scenario. This is supported by the+100 metre thick zone of mineralization we discovered to the south which will be drilled next", added Greg Hahn.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Section 2 - The Shark Fin – Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "Shark Fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the three core holes on Section 1 but on an oblique azimuth of 325 degrees, instead of 270 degrees. Assays are awaited. See News Release dated March 15, 2022.

The drill rig will move to the southern area located 300 meters to the south of Section 1 reported above.  There we will drill a fence of core holes as we did on Section 1, and parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept reported to date. One of the core holes will be a twin of PRC21-85 to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the core is inventoried, photographed, sawed and, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. In addition to the Philadelphia project, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes for Carlin-type targets on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 7.2M Silver Eqv. Oz in the First Quarter Consisting of 2.6M Oz Silver and 58,892 Oz Gold

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the first quarter of 2022 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,892 ounces of gold. The Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×