Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to report full year 2021 production of 4,870,787 silver ounces and 42,262 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 production of 8.3 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,443,564 silver oz and 9,446 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.2 million oz AgEq. The Company’s 2021 full year production exceeded the upper range of its guidance of between 7.7 million oz and 8.0 ...

EDR:CA,EXK