Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to report continued high-grade drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango State, Mexico. The Company continues to drill the El Curso property, which covers the prolific Santa Cruz vein between Endeavour’s previously mined Porvenir Cuatro orebody and the Milache orebody currently being mined. The Company recently amended its lease agreement ...

EDR:CA,EXK