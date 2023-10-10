Endeavour Silver Closes US$120 Million Project Loan Debt Facility to Advance the Development of Terronera

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Endeavour Silver Closes US$120 Million Project Loan Debt Facility to Advance the Development of Terronera

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Terronera Precious Metals, S.A. de C.V. (Terronera) has executed the credit agreement for a senior secured debt facility for up to $120 million (the " Debt Facility ") with ING Capital LLC (together with ING BANK N.V. " ING ") and Societe Generale acting as Joint Lead Arrangers. Proceeds from the Debt Facility will be used towards construction of the underground mine and mill at the Company's Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are in United States dollars.

"Completion of the project loan marks a step forward in our deep-rooted commitment to creating shareholder value and executing on our strategic vision to foster economic growth, environmental responsibility, and to positively impact lives by promoting local development", said Dan Dickson, Endeavour's CEO. "ING and Societe Generale are tier one lenders to the mining industry, and we are grateful for their partnership and support towards executing this vision. We look forward to unlocking all these benefits as we advance Terronera towards production."

Debt Facility Details

Key terms of the Debt Facility are consistent with those previously announced in the Company's news release dated April 18, 2023 and include the following:

  • Facility amount - Up to $120 million principal amount on senior secured debt.
  • Term - 8.5 years, including a 2-year grace period during the construction phase. Cash sweep will be applied to 35% of excess cash flow after debt service from completion onwards until $35 million of loan principal has been prepaid.
  • Interest rate - US Secured Overnight Financing Rate (" SOFR ") + 4.50% per annum prior to completion (SOFR + 3.75% per annum upon completion).
  • Repayment and maturity - Principal payments are payable in quarterly installments commencing in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Gold hedge – Prior to initial drawdown, Terronera is required to enter into a hedging program for 68,000 ounces of gold over the initial two operating years prior to initial drawdown. No hedging requirements apply to the silver production.
  • Foreign exchange hedge – Prior to initial drawdown, Terronera is required to enter into a hedging program for managing exposure to the Mexican Peso during construction. The program requires approximately 75% of the remaining capital expenditure incurred in Mexican Pesos be hedged. Prior to initial production, a hedging program is required for managing exposure to the Mexican Peso during operations. Under this program 50% of the projected operating costs incurred in Mexican Pesos are hedged prior to completion. Thereafter, the foreign exchange protection program for operations will rise to 70% of the projected operating costs incurred in Mexican pesos.
  • Project cost overrun funding - Cost overrun funding is required in the form of cash, letter of credit issued by a Canadian financial institution or or a combination of both for up to $48 million.
  • Financial Covenants - The Debt Facility is subject to certain customary conditions precedent and debt servicing covenants. The Debt Facility is secured through corporate guarantees from Endeavour and certain Endeavour subsidiaries and a first ranking security interest over the Terronera project.

Terronera expects to drawdown in 2024 to advance the project in accordance with the 21-month construction period with initial production expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Artemis Capital Advisors acted as Endeavour's financial advisor. Koffman Kalef LLP and Cereceres Estudio Legal, S.C. acted as Endeavour's Canadian and Mexican legal counsel, respectively.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

About Societe Generale – Societe Generale has a longstanding and well-established track record in providing financial advisory services and arranging capabilities in relation to project financing, in multiple sectors across the world, including the Metals and Mining Industries. Societe Generale supports the entire value chain from mining extraction to metals transformation to downstream industries focused on decarbonization, sustainability and full life cycle solutions.

About ING – ING serves corporate clients and financial institutions in over 40 countries, pairing local and global insight with sector knowledge and financial expertise. As part of the Commodities, Food & Agriculture sector group, through the Metals, Mining & Fertilizers subsector, ING services clients who operate mines, smelters, and refining facilities and produce tradable and relatively liquid commodities. Through in-depth industry knowledge ING seeks to add value to its clients through corporate and structured financing solutions, as well as solutions related to working capital management, trade finance, financial markets, capital markets, and advisory services.

About Artemis Capital Advisors – Artemis Capital Advisors, based in New York City, is a financial advisory firm providing tailored corporate and project finance advice to companies in the metals and mining sectors. The Artemis team has over 50 years of collective experience in mining investment banking and proven expertise in commodity markets, having executed transactions with a combined value of over $4 billion to date. The firm serves its clients with senior-level talent at every step in the process to secure financing for project development, expansion or acquisition. To learn more visit www.artemis.llc


Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development and financing of the Terronera Project, including anticipated timing of the Project, anticipated timing of and completion of conditions precedent in respect of the Debt Facility, estimated Project economics, Terronera's forecasted operations, costs and expenditures, and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the completion of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility and the Company's ability to successfully drawdown under the Debt Facility; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on Project economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully drawdown under the Debt Facility, the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, the Project's forecasted economics as of 2023, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)

Fortuna pays down $40 million of debt from increased cash flow

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that it has paid down $40 million of its revolving credit facility at the end of the third quarter of 2023, using cash on hand. As at June 30, 2023, Fortuna reported a leverage ratio 1 of 0.9 times total net debt 2 to adjusted EBITDA 3 . After the payment of $40 million, it is expected that the Company's total outstanding debt balance will stand at approximately $206 million on its credit facility (excluding letters of credit), and approximately $46 million of convertible notes, for an estimated total net debt, after cash and cash equivalents, of $133 million as at the end of the third quarter of 2023. This represents a reduction of approximately $65 million in total net debt in the period reflecting increased cash flows from the contribution of the Séguéla Mine in its first full quarter of production.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Temporarily Suspends Operations at the La Colorada Mine

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") has temporarily suspended all operating activities at its La Colorada mine in Mexico due to security concerns at the mine site and the surrounding area. In the early hours of October 5, 2023, the operation experienced an armed robbery of two trailers of concentrate. There were no physical injuries to our personnel in connection with the incident. In response to the current security situation in the area and Pan American's priority to protect the safety and security of our personnel, Pan American has temporarily suspended operations, project work and exploration at La Colorada. The mine site is currently secure, and Pan American has activated care and maintenance activities while it works with state and federal authorities regarding this incident. The suspension will continue until Pan American determines it is appropriate to resume operations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Séguéla drives Fortuna to record gold equivalent production of 128,671 ounces in the third quarter 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports record gold and gold equivalent production for the third quarter of 2023 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Gold and silver production for the quarter was 94,821 ounces and 1.7 million ounces, respectively, or 128,671 gold equivalent ounces 1 including lead and zinc by-products. Gold and silver production for the nine months totaled 219,260 ounces and 4.5 million ounces, respectively, or 316,235 gold equivalent ounces 1 including lead and zinc by-products. Fortuna is well positioned to achieve annual production guidance.

Q3 2023 highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Reports 2023 AGM Results

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 11, 2023 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.  A total of 86,866,294 common shares, representing 49.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

60,412,183

94.78 %

3,330,405

5.22 %

Paul Simpson

35,157,464

55.16 %

28,585,124

44.84 %

Yikang Liu

62,003,886

97.27 %

1,738,702

2.73 %

Marina Katusa

61,682,370

96.77 %

2,060,218

3.23 %

Ken Robertson

61,720,539

96.83 %

2,022,049

3.17 %


Mr. David Kong did not stand for re-election as a director.  The Company would like to thank David for his invaluable contributions over the years.

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2023-agm-results-301943506.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/29/c4864.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Corp.: Early Warning News Release

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") has acquired 5,083,780 common shares ("Common Shares") of New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific"), at C$2.65 per Common Share for total investment value of approximately C$13.5 million, under the approximately C$35 million bought deal financing New Pacific announced on September 25, 2023 (the "Offering").

Upon completion of the Offering, which occurred on September 29, 2023, Pan American owns, directly and indirectly, 19,807,848 Common Shares representing approximately 11.6% of the outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition, Pan American held 14,724,068 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver completes the divestment of MARA and Morococha

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") has completed the previously announced divestment of its 56.25% interest in the MARA project in Argentina and its 92.3% interest in the Morococha mine in Peru.

The sale of these non-core assets is aligned with Pan American's stated aim of optimizing its portfolio following the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. The transactions will allow Pan American to reduce its annual project development, reclamation and care and maintenance costs, which for the MARA project and Morococha amounted to US$15.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 6.3 Meters Grading 0.8% Copper; 1.6% Lead; 3.9% Zinc; 2.8 g/t Gold and 52.0 g/t Silver within a 27.6 Meters Thick Massive Sulphide Zone, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth. Three Additional Thick Massive Sulphide Intervals, Assays Pending

×